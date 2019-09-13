Sign up for our newsletter

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

September 13, 2019

September 11, 2019

September 10, 2019

September 9, 2019

September 6, 2019

September 5, 2019

September 4, 2019

September 3, 2019

August 28, 2019

August 22, 2019

August 20, 2019

August 19, 2019

August 15, 2019

August 14, 2019

August 9, 2019

August 7, 2019

August 5, 2019

August 1, 2019

July 30, 2019

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey, $7, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

July 25, 2019

"Hey Grandude!" by Paul McCartney, $16, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Perfectly You," by Mariana Atencio, $17, Amazon

July 22, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $12, Amazon

July 18, 2019

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva, $17, Amazon

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey," $26, Amazon

July 16, 2019

"Sorry, Grown Ups, You Can't Go to School," by Christina Geist, $13, Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17, Amazon

"They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei, $14, Amazon

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod, $17, Amazon

July 15, 2019

"Cook to Thrive," by Natalie Coughlin, $15, Amazon

"The Moment of Lift," by Melinda Gates, $17, Amazon

July 9, 2019

"America's Reluctant Prince," by Steven M. Gillon, $20, Amazon

July 8, 2019

"Inseparable," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, $18, Amazon

"Food You Want," by Nealy Fischer, $18, Amazon

"The Alter Ego," by Todd Herman, $17, Amazon

July 3, 2019

"Son of a Southern Chef," by Lazarus Lynch, $17, Amazon

"American Spirit," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice, $18, Amazon

July 1, 2019

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves, $12, Amazon

"A Dog Named Beautiful," by Rob Kugler, $16, Amazon

June 25, 2019

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20," by Tina Seelig, $15, Amazon

June 17, 2019

"The Person You Mean to Be," by Dolly Chugh, $15, Amazon

June 14, 2019

"Let Her Fly," by Ziauddin Yousafzai, $16, Amazon

June 11, 2019

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm, $16, Amazon

"Behind the Laughter," by Anthony Griffith and Dr. Brigitte Travis-Griffith, $19, Amazon

June 10, 2019

"Songs of America," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw, $19, Amazon

"Buttermilk and Bourbon," by Jason Santos, $15, Amazon

June 7, 2019

"Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," by Eva Chen, $19, Amazon

June 5, 2019

"Martha Stewart's Grilling," by Martha Stewart, $16, Amazon

"The League of Wives," by Heath Hardage Lee, $14, Amazon

"The Beautiful No," by Sheri Salata, $18, Amazon

June 4, 2019

"Play Hungry," by Pete Rose, $18, Amazon

"The Plaza," by Julie Satow, $19, Amazon

June 3, 2019

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear," by Vanessa Bayer, $12, Amazon

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselyn Silva, $12, Amazon

May 31, 2019

"S'mores," by Dan Whalen, $10, Amazon

May 29, 2019

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black, $13, Amazon

May 28, 2019

"Indian-ish," by Priya Krishna, $25, Amazon

"Pick Three," by Randi Zuckerberg, $12, Amazon

May 22, 2019

"You Deserve the Truth," by Erica Williams Simon, $15, Amazon

May 21, 2019

"Vegetables Unleashed," by Jose Andres, $25, Amazon

"How to Forget," by Kate Mulgrew, $18, Amazon

May 20, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"All the Way," by Joe Namath, $21, Amazon

"The Naked Truth," by Leslie Morgan, $17, Amazon

May 17, 2019

"Supermarket," by Logic, $13, Amazon

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You," by Lydia Fenet, $16, Amazon

May 16, 2019

"Life to the Extreme," by Ty Pennington, $18, Amazon

May 15, 2019

"Once More We Saw Stars," by Jayson Greene, $15, Amazon

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland, $16, Amazon

"Just Show Up," by Cal Ripken Jr., $17, Amazon

May 14, 2019

"Forever and Ever, Amen," by Randy Travis, $18, Amazon

"Mind and Matter," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas, $18, Amazon

May 9, 2019

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Earn it," by Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, $12, Amazon

May 8, 2019

"The Collected Schizophrenias," by Esmé Weijun Wang, $11, Amazon

May 7, 2019

"Where the Light Enters," by Jill Biden, $19 (normally $27), Amazon

"Everyone Can be a Ninja," by Akbar Gbajabiamila, $18, Amazon

"Let Live Have The Last Word," by Common, $18, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Stop Doing that Sh*t," by Gary John Bishop, $15, Amazon

May 6, 2019

"Identity Leadership," by Stedman Graham, $18, Amazon

May 3, 2019

"Where Cooking Begins," by Carla Lalli Music, $19, Amazon

"Fiestas," by Marcella Valladolid, $14, Amazon

"Mama's Boy," by Dustin Lance Black, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

May 2, 2019

"From Scratch," by Tembi Locke, $18, Amazon

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $16, Amazon

May 1, 2019

"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton, $13, Amazon

April 30, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Find Your Way," by Carly Fiorina, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"You are a Badass Every Day," by Jen Sincero, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"You're Missing It!" by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith, $13, Amazon

"101 Epic Dishes," by Jet and Ali Tila, $15, Amazon

April 29, 2019

"Steak and Cake," by Elizabeth Karmel, $15 (originally $23), Amazon

"Shotgun Angels," by Jay DeMarcus, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

April 25, 2019

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming, $12, Amazon

April 24, 2019

"What No One Tells You," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

April 23, 2019

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, $13 (originally $18), Amazon

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead," by Heather B. Armstrong, $17 (originally $26), Amazon

"Daring Greatly," by Dr. Brene Brown, $10 (originally $17), Amazon

April 19, 2019

"Code Name: Lise," by Larry Loftis, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Notes from a Young Black Chef," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"For Such a Time as This," by Reverend Sharon Risher, $18, Amazon

April 16, 2019

"The Mister," by EL James, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"We Choose You," by Lauren and Tony Dungy, $12, Amazon

"I Am Enough," by Marisa Peer, $14, Amazon

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo, $10, Amazon

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo, $13, Amazon

April 15, 2019

"Life Is a Party," by David Burtka, $19, Amazon

"Crushing," by T.D. Jakes, $17, Amazon

April 12, 2019

"To Stop a Warlord," by Shanon Sedgwick Davis, $17, Amazon

April 11, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18, Pre-Order on Amazon

April 10, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $23, Amazon

"The Last O.G. Cookbook," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker, $19, Amazon

April 9, 2019

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $17 (originally $27), Amazon

"The Power of Sprinkles," by Amirah Kassem, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"You Are the Universe," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $26), Amazon

April 8, 2019

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Tiny Hot Dogs," by Mary Giuliani, $16 (originally $24), Amazon

April 1, 2019

"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip Williams, $18, Amazon

"Women with Money," by Jean Chatzky, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

March 29, 2019

"The Altman Close," by Josh Altman, $17, Amazon

March 27, 2019

"The Matriarch," by Susan Page, $23 (originally $32), Pre-order on Amazon

"Can't Hurt Me," by David Goggins, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

March 26, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"Unbecoming," by Anuradha Bhagwati, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

March 25, 2019

"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser, $14, Amazon

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $18, Amazon

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper and Marta Kissi, $11 (originally $8), Amazon

March 19, 2019

"The Home Edit," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins," $25, Amazon

March 13, 2019

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, $11, Amazon

March 11, 2019

"Don't Stop Believin'," by Olivia Newton John, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Love You Hard," by Abby Maslin, $27, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

March 8, 2019

"Lee Brice," $10, Amazon

March 7, 2019

"Heart Talk," by Cleo Wade, $11 (originally $18), Amazon

March 6, 2019

"Magic Is Dead," by Ian Frisch, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis, $15, Amazon

"Where Do I Begin," by Elvis Duran, $27, Pre-order on Amazon

For full details, check out Simon & Schuster

"How To Break Up With Your Phone," by Catherine Price, $11 (originally $13), Amazon

March 5, 2019

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb, $13 (originally $19), Amazon

"Brain Body Diet," by Sara Gottfried, M.D., $19 (originally $29), Amazon

"Cinder Girl," by Christina Meredith, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Era of Ignition," by Amber Tamblyn, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Karamo," by Karamo Brown, $16 (originally $27), Amazon

March 4, 2019

"Hungry Girl Simply 6," by Lisa Lillien, $15 (originally $22), Amazon

"Every Monday Matters," by Matthew Emerzian, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic, $13, Amazon

March 1, 2019

"The Perfect Predator," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson, $22, Amazon

February 28, 2019

"Dinner for Everyone," by Mark Bittman, $25, Amazon

"Good Kids, Bad City," by Kyle Swenson, $19, Amazon

"Waking up in Winter," by Cheryl Richardson, $18, Amazon

February 19, 2019

"The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon

"The Upside of Stress," by Kelly McGonigal, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

February 14, 2019

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen, $19, Amazon

February 13, 2019

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," by Lori Gottlieb, $18, Amazon

February 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, $19, Amazon

"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee, $15, Amazon

February 11, 2019

"Grateful American," by Cary Sinise, $18, Amazon

February 8, 2019

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep," by Chungah Rhee, $19, Amazon

February 5, 2019

"The Truth About Men," by DeVon Franklin, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"More Beautiful Thank Before," by Steve Leder, $16 (originally $18), Amazon

"Here's Hank: Everybody is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, $10, Amazon

January 31, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $15, Amazon

"Golden Child," by Claire Adam, $17, Amazon

"Broadcasting Happiness," by Michelle Gielan, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2019

"Breaking and Entering," by Jeremy N. Smith, $16, Amazon

"Rejection Proof," by Jia Jiang, $15, Amazon

January 29, 2019

"The Bold World," by Jodie Patterson, $18, Amazon

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield, $33, Amazon

January 28, 2019

"Brave Love," by Lisa Leonard, $16, Amazon

January 23, 2019

"The Elephant in the Room," by Tommy Tomlinson, $18, Amazon

January 22, 2019

"The Soul of a Team," by Tony Dungy, $18, Amazon

"Maid," by Stephanie Land, $16, Amazon

"Quiet," by Susan Cain, $13, Amazon

January 21, 2019

"Vertical Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson, $15, Amazon

January 17, 2019

"Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married," by Abby Ellin, $18, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He showed us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.

January 15, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro, $16, Amazon

"Limitless," by Laura Gassner Otting, $24, Pre-order on Amazon

January 14, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $20, Pre-order on Amazon

Also available wherever books are sold.

January 11, 2019

"Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days," by Brandon McMillan, $12, Amazon

January 9, 2019

"Dressing on the Side," by Jaclyn London, $13, Amazon

Plenty of diets out there are full of promises – and also pitfalls. Jackie London, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, stopped by to share her tips, as detailed in her book, “Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked).”

January 8, 2019

"The Greenprint," by Marco Borges, $20, Amazon

'The Greenprint' was written by Beyonce's nutrition coach who joined TODAY to cook vegan tacos and discuss is plant-based lifestyle.

"I've Been Thinking... The Journal," Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

Maria Shriver joined TODAY to talk about her latest book, which encourages readers to put their dreams and goals down on the page.

"Still in the Game," by Devon Still, $17, Amazon

Devon Still visited TODAY with his daughter to talk about cancer, remission and the 5 things he wished he's known about being a cancer dad.

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn, $13, Amazon

"Zero Debt," by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, $16, Amazon

"Put Your Best Face Forward," by Dr. Sandra Lee, $24, Amazon

And for Dr. Lee's "Pimple Pete" game, check out the link below.

Pimple Pete Game, $10, Amazon

January 7, 2019

"The Martha Manual," by Martha Stewart, $24, Amazon

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power, $24, Amazon

January 3, 2019

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko, $18, Amazon

January 2, 2019

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya, $35, Amazon

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittany Williams, $13, Amazon

December 24, 2018

"The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals," by Joel Sartore, $24, Amazon

December 18, 2018

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $17, Amazon

December 12, 2018

"More Beautiful Than Before," by Steve Leder, $12, Amazon

December 6, 2018

"Shame Nation," by Sue Scheff and Melissa Schorr, $11, Amazon

December 5, 2018

"Short Cuts to Happiness," by Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, $13, Amazon

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," by Samin Nosrat, $15, Amazon

"The Secret Ingredient," by Gigi Butler, $18, Amazon

"Everyday Magic for Kids," by Justin Flom $9, Amazon

December 4, 2018

"Eat What You Love," Danielle Walker, $17, Amazon

November 27, 2018

"High," by David and Nick Sheff, $12, Amazon

"Tony's Wife," by Adriana Trigiani, $19, Amazon

November 26, 2018

"You're Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else)," by Elan Gale, $14, Amazon

November 13, 2018

"Godwink Christmas Stories," by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, $14, Amazon

November 6, 2018

"Homebody," by Joanna Gaines, $24, Amazon

November 5, 2018

"The Whole Foods Cookbook," by John Mackey, Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman, $18, Amazon

"Fantastical Cakes," by Gesine Bullock-Prado, $19, Amazon

November 1, 2018

"The Power of Love," by Bishop Michael Curry, $16, Amazon

"Martina's Kitchen Mix," by Martina McBride, $19, Amazon

October 30, 2018

"OtherEarth," by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller, $13, Amazon

October 29, 2018

"The Southern Living Party Cookbook," by Elizabeth Heiskell, $32, Amazon

October 25, 2018

"College Admission 101," by Princeton Review and Robert Franek, $9, Amazon

"All About Cake," by Christina Tosi, $22, Amazon

"My Squirrel Days," by Ellie Kemper, $17, Amazon

October 24, 2018

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, $14, Amazon

"Buseyisms," by Gary Busey, $17, Amazon

"Chasing the Gator," by Isaac Toups and Jennifer V. Cole, $22, Amazon

October 23, 2018

"The Gift That I Can Give," by Kathie Lee Gifford, $13, Amazon

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $21, Amazon

October 22, 2018

"Trump, the Blue-Collar President," by Anthony Scaramucci, $18, Amazon

October 19, 2018

"How to Stay Alive," by Bear Grylls, $13, Amazon

October 17, 2018

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

October 16, 2018

"Comfort in an Instant," by Melissa Clark, $15, Amazon

"Where You Go: Life Lessons from my Father," by Charlotte Pence, $17, Amazon

"Mix-and-Match Mama Meal Planner," by Shay Shull, $13, Amazon

"Candace Center Stage," by Candace Cameron Bure, $16, Amazon

October 10, 2018

"I Love You More Than...," by Taye Diggs, $13, Amazon

"Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment," by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, $9, Amazon

"Target: Alex Cross," by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

October 9, 2018

"Elbow Grease," by John Cena, $13, Amazon

"Fame: The Hijacking of Reality," by Justine Bateman, $17, Amazon

"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel," $13, Amazon

October 8, 2018

"Presidents of War," by Michael Beschloss, $17, Amazon

October 3, 2018

"Joy's Simple Food Remedies," by Joy Bauer, $14, Amazon

"Builder Brothers: Big Plans," by Drew and Jonathan Scott, $16, Amazon

Super Satya Saves the Day," by Raakhee Mirchandani, $20, Amazon

October 2, 2018

"Struck," by Douglas Segal, $13, Amazon

October 1, 2018

"Next Level Thinking," by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

"Pull Up a Chair," by Tiffani Thiessen, $17, Amazon

September 28, 2018

"I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way," by Nathan Turner, $27, Amazon

September 26, 2018

"American Like Me," by America Ferrera, $14, Amazon

September 25, 2018

"Know Your Value," by Mika Brzezinski, $14, Amazon

"This is the Day," by Tim Tebow, $15, Amazon

September 24, 2018

"Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How an Email Trumped My Life," by Rob Goldstone, $25, Amazon

"The Magic Misfits: The Second Story," by Neil Patrick Harris, $12, Amazon

September 20, 2018

"To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence," by Lisa Kohn, $16, Amazon

September 18, 2018

"Princesses Save the World," by Savannah Guthrie & Allison Oppenheim, $12, Amazon

"Dear America," by Jose Antonio Vargas, $17, Amazon

September 11, 2018

"Too Big to Fail," by Andrew Ross Sorkin, $15, Amazon

September 10, 2018

"Fear," by Bob Woodward, $15, Amazon

"Betty Ford," by Lisa McCubin, $15, Amazon

"Perfectly Clear," My Michelle LeClair, $14, Amazon

September 7, 2018

"Live Long and...," by William Shatner, $18, Amazon

September 5, 2018

"Small Fry," by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, $17, Amazon

September 4, 2018

"Turning Pages" by Sonia Sotomayor, $18, Amazon

"The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor," by Sonia Sotomayor, $12, Amazon

"Me, Myselfie & I," by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell, $18, Amazon

September 3, 2018

"It's Momplicated," by Debbie Alsdorf and Joan Edwards Kay, $13, Amazon

August 30, 2018

"Pressure Cooker," by Martha Stewart, $20, Amazon

August 28, 2018

"Real Life Dinners," by Rachel Hollis, $13, Amazon

"Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses," by James and Sue Patterson, $13, Amazon

August 17, 2018

"What Can You Do with a Toolbox?" by John Colaneri, Anthony Carrino and Maple Lam, $11, Amazon

July 14, 2018

"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon

"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon

This one is available for pre-order now and officially comes out on September, 18.

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

July 13, 2018

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

June 22, 2018

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

June 19, 2018

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

June 13, 2018

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

HOMEBODY: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna Gaines Harper Design "Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

June 6, 2018

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

May 31, 2018

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

May 28, 2018

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

May 25, 2018

"Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

Amazon "Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

May 24, 2018

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

Amazon "First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

May 23, 2018

"Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

Amazon "Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

May 22, 2018

"The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

Amazon "The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

May 21, 2018

"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

Amazon "Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

"Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

Amazon "Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

May 16, 2018

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

May 14, 2018

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

May 8, 2018

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

May 1, 2018

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

April 27, 2018

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

April 25, 2018

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

"The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life" by Jazz Smollett-Warwell, Jake Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Jussie Smollett, $16, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

April 24, 2018

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

April 20, 2018

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

April 17, 2018

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

April 16, 2018

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

April 11, 2018

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

April 10, 2018

"Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way" by Nathan Turner, $31, Amazon

April 4, 2018

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

April 3, 2018

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

April 2, 2018

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

March 22, 2018

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

March 6, 2018

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

March 5, 2018

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

February 27, 2018

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

February 6, 2018

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2018

"Gratitude in Motion: A True Story of Hope, Determination, and the Everyday Heroes Around Us" by Colleen Kelly Alexander, $14, Amazon

January 9, 2018

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

January 3, 2018

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

January 2, 2017

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

December 26, 2017

"Convicted: A Crooked Cop, an Innocent Man, an Unlikely Story of Forgiveness and Friendship", $14, Amazon

"Convicted: A Crooked Cop, an Innocent Man, an Unlikely Story of Forgiveness and Friendship", $14, Amazon

December 8, 2017

"Bianco: Pizza, Pasta and Other Food I Like" by Chris Bianco, $24, Amazon

"Bianco: Pizza, Pasta and Other Food I Like" by Chris Bianco, $24, Amazon

December 6, 2017

"Alone: Lost Overboard in the Indian Ocean" by Brett Archibald, $9, Amazon

"Alone: Lost Overboard in the Indian Ocean" by Brett Archibald, $9, Amazon

December 5, 2017

"Craig and Fred" by Craig Grossi, $16, Amazon

"Craig and Fred" by Craig Grossi, $16, Amazon

December 4, 2017

"The Magic Misfits" by Neil Patrick Harris, $11, Amazon

"The Magic Misfits" by Neil Patrick Harris, $11, Amazon

"The Road Ahead" by Jane Seymour, $11 (available for pre-order), Amazon

"The Road Ahead" by Jane Seymour, $11 (available for pre-order), Amazon

"Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski and Dave N. Bosse, $18, Amazon

"Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski and Dave N. Bosse, $18, Amazon

November 24, 2017

"How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman, $23, Amazon

"How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman, $23, Amazon

November 23, 2017

"Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat" by Michael Giorgione, $16, Amazon

"Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat" by Michael Giorgione, $16, Amazon

November 21, 2017

"Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court" by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld, $12, Amazon

"Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court" by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld, $12, Amazon

November 19, 2017

"The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

"The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

November 16, 2017

"Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" by Elvis Presley and Stephanie Graegin (as told by Priscilla Presley on the TODAY Show), $9, Amazon

"Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" by Elvis Presley and Stephanie Graegin (as told by Priscilla Presley on the TODAY Show), $9, Amazon

November 15, 2017

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb and Suzie Mason, $19, Amazon

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb and Suzie Mason, $19, Amazon

You can also purchase this book for $19 on HarperCollins.com.

November 14, 2017

"Two's Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business" by Suzanne Somers, $17, Amazon

November 13, 2017

"Fierce" by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, $13, Amazon

"Fierce" by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, $13, Amazon

"Promise Me Dad" by Former Vice President Joe Biden, $27, Macmillan Publishing

"Promise Me Dad" by Former Vice President Joe Biden, $27, Macmillan Publishing

November 9, 2017

"Otherworld" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, $11, Amazon

"Otherworld" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, $11, Amazon

You’ve seen Jason Segel in such films as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall’: now he’s on the best-seller list with “Otherworld,” a science-fiction novel for young adults. Watch here as he tells TODAY that playing novelist David Foster Wallace inspired in him a new passion for books, and reveals that the virtual reality in “Otherworld” is partly inspired by the 1990s video game Myst.

November 6, 2017

"What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism" by Dan Rather, $14, Amazon

Amazon "What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism" by Dan Rather, $14, Amazon

November 3, 2017

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, $15, Amazon

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, $15, Amazon

Three years ago, a fun new way to raise money for a serious cause – ALS research – took the world by storm. Now a new book, “The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS,” reveals the inspiring story behind the phenomenon. Click here to watch NBC’s Kate Snow report on this for TODAY.

November 2, 2017

"Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" by Kate Hudson, $19, Amazon

"Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" by Kate Hudson, $19, Amazon

Watch Kate Hudson taste coffee with Savannah and chat about her new book, here.

October 30, 2017

"River Rose and the Magical Christmas" by Kelly Clarkson and Lucy Fleming, $16, Amazon

This week, singer Kelly Clarkson joined TODAY to talk about her new children’s book, “River Rose and the Magical Christmas,” and her brand new album, “Meaning of Life.” Live in the studio, she performed the album’s lead single, “Love So Soft.” Watch the clip here.

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $19, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $19, Amazon

As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy approaches, Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” joined TODAY to talk about his new book, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit.” Bobby “was the one who really fought for civil rights,” Matthews tells Savannah Guthrie. Watch more here.

October 24, 2017

"Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life" by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, $19, Amazon

Watch TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, share the launch of their new book, “Sisters First,” and talk about lessons they’ve learned growing up in the public eye, as well as their favorite memories from their “wild and wonderful” life together.

October 23, 2017

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Watch Pastor Joel Osteen talk to TODAY’s Matt Lauer about his new book “Blessed In the Darkness,” which shares a message of hope and resilience, here. He also discusses the people of Houston’s faith in light of Hurricane Harvey. “God gives you the strength you didn’t know you had,” Osteen said.

Oct. 20, 2017

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

On this week's installment of our TODAY Loves Football series, cookbook author and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons helped us get ready for game day. She made a Sunday Night Football feast with recipes from her new cookbook "Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating." Get the recipes here.

Oct. 17, 2017

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ask Chip and Joanna Gaines about their decision to end their HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” which Chip also addresses in his new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”, here. While they don’t allude to any solid future plans, Chip suggests that it could be the end of reality TV for the family.

Oct. 11, 2017

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

Broadway star Idina Menzel joined Kathie Lee and Hoda along with her sister, Cara Mentzel, who’s written a new book about their close relationship called “Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.” Idina says that even though she’s the big sister, she has often looked to Cara for wisdom. Watch the interview here.

Oct. 10, 2017

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

Watch “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon reads his latest children’s book, “Everything is MAMA,” to an enthusiastic crowd of TODAY Parenting Team contributors and their children, with help from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Oct. 9, 2017 on Megyn Kelly

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and parent educator Alli Oppenheim have collaborated on a new children’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants,” to teach young girls that what they do matters more than how they look. Alli says that she and Savannah came up with the idea because both their daughters were “obsessed with everything pink and sparkly.” Watch the video here.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!