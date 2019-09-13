Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Amy Eley

We often have guests come on the TODAY show to talk about their newest book. Here's where to buy them.

September 13, 2019

"Kinda Like Grace," by Ginger Sprouse

"Kinda Like Grace," by Ginger Sprouse

"State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," by Melissa Isaacson

"State: A Team, a Triumph, a Transformation," by Melissa Isaacson

September 11, 2019

"To Build a Better World," by Condoleeza Rice and Philip Zelikow

"To Build a Better World," by Condoleeza Rice and Philip Zelikow

September 10, 2019

"Everything is Figureoutable," by Marie Forleo

"Everything Is Figureoutable," by Marie Forleo

"Builder Brothers: Better Together," by Jonathan and Drew Scott

"Builder Brothers: Better Together," by Jonathan and Drew Scott

"The Magic Misfits," by Neil Patrick Harris

"The Magic Misfits," by Neil Patrick Harris

"The Proudest Blue" by Ibtihaj Muhammad

"The Proudest Blue" by Ibtihaj Muhammad

September 9, 2019

"Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski

"Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski

"She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

"She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

September 6, 2019

"Big Words for Little Geniuses" by Susan and James Patterson

Big Words for Little Geniuses

September 5, 2019

"Hey Grandude," by Paul McCartney

"Hey Grandude!," by Paul McCartney

"The Possibility Mom," by Lisa Canning

"The Possibility Mom: How to be a Great Mom and Pursue Your Dreams at the Same Time," by Lisa Canning

"Slay Like a Mother," by Katherine Wintsch

"Slay Like a Mother: How to Destroy What's Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Want," by Katherine Wintsch

September 4, 2019

"Just Ask!" by Sonia Sotomayor

"Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You" by Sonia Sotomayor

"How to Raise Successful People," by Esther Wojcicki

"How to Raise Successful People: Simple Lessons for Radical Results," by Esther Wojcicki

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

September 3, 2019

"My Life on the Line," by Ryan O'Callaghan

"My Life on the Line," by Ryan O'Callaghan

"The Power of Meaning," by Emily Esfahani Smith

"The Power of Meaning," by Emily Esfahani Smith

August 28, 2019

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

"The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," by Marie Kondo

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo

"Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

August 22, 2019

"Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go To School", by Christina Geist

Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go to School!

August 20, 2019

"The World According to Fannie Davis," by Bridgett Davis

The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother's Life in the Detroit Numbers

August 19, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro

Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love

August 15, 2019

"Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook," by Rachel Fong

"Kawaii Sweet World Cookbook," by Rachel Fong

August 14, 2019

"Diagnosis," by Dr. Lisa Sanders

"Diagnosis: Solving the Most Baffling Medical Mysteries," by Dr. Lisa Sanders

"The Art of the Date," by Rori Sassoon

"The Art of the Date"

August 9, 2019

"The Kindness Advantage," by Dale Atkins and Amanda Salzhauer

"The Kindness Advantage: Cultivating Compassionate and Connected Children"

August 7, 2019

"An Invisible Thread," by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski

"An Invisible Thread: A Young Readers' Edition"

August 5, 2019

"Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law" by Haben Girma

Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law

August 1, 2019

"I Really Needed This Today," by Hoda Kotb

I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By

July 30, 2019

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey, $7, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey

July 25, 2019

"Hey Grandude!" by Paul McCartney, $16, Available for Pre-order on Amazon

"Hey Grandude!," by Paul McCartney

"Perfectly You," by Mariana Atencio, $17, Amazon

"Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real," by Mariana Atencio

July 22, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $12, Amazon

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

July 18, 2019

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva, $17, Amazon

"The New Girl," by Daniel Silva

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey," $26, Amazon

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey"

July 16, 2019

"Sorry, Grown Ups, You Can't Go to School," by Christina Geist, $13, Amazon

"Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can't Go to School!" by Christina Geist

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17, Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers: Suppers to celebrate the seasons," by Clodagh McKenna

"They Called Us Enemy," by George Takei, $14, Amazon

They Called Us Enemy

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod, $17, Amazon

"The Miracle Equation," by Hal Elrod

July 15, 2019

"Cook to Thrive," by Natalie Coughlin, $15, Amazon

Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul

"The Moment of Lift," by Melinda Gates, $17, Amazon

The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World

July 9, 2019

"America's Reluctant Prince," by Steven M. Gillon, $20, Amazon

"America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.," by Steven M. Gillon

July 8, 2019

"Inseparable," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, $18, Amazon

"Inseparable: How Family and Sacrifice Forged a Path to the NFL," by Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin

"Food You Want," by Nealy Fischer, $18, Amazon

Food You Want: For the Life You Crave," by Nealy Fischer

"The Alter Ego," by Todd Herman, $17, Amazon

"The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life," by Todd Herman

July 3, 2019

"Son of a Southern Chef," by Lazarus Lynch, $17, Amazon

"Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul," by Lazarus Lynch

"American Spirit," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice, $18, Amazon

"American Spirit: Profiles in Resilience, Courage, and Faith," by Taya Kyle and Jim DeFelice

July 1, 2019

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves, $12, Amazon

"Born Just Right," by Jordan Reeves and Jen Lee Reeves

"A Dog Named Beautiful," by Rob Kugler, $16, Amazon

"A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home," by Rob Kugler

June 25, 2019

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20," by Tina Seelig, $15, Amazon

"What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20: A Crash Course on Making Your Place in the World," by Tina Seelig

June 17, 2019

"The Person You Mean to Be," by Dolly Chugh, $15, Amazon

"The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias," by Dolly Chugh

June 14, 2019

"Let Her Fly," by Ziauddin Yousafzai, $16, Amazon

"Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey," by Ziauddin Yousafzai

June 11, 2019

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm, $16, Amazon

"How to Skimm Your Life," by The Skimm

"Behind the Laughter," by Anthony Griffith and Dr. Brigitte Travis-Griffith, $19, Amazon

"Behind the Laughter: A Comedian's Tale of Tragedy and Hope"

June 10, 2019

"Songs of America," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw, $19, Amazon

"Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation," by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw

"Buttermilk and Bourbon," by Jason Santos, $15, Amazon

"Buttermilk & Bourbon: New Orleans Recipes with a Modern Flair," by Jason Santos

June 7, 2019

"Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," by Eva Chen, $19, Amazon

Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure

June 5, 2019

"Martha Stewart's Grilling," by Martha Stewart, $16, Amazon

Martha Stewart's Grilling: 125+ Recipes for Gatherings Large and Small

"The League of Wives," by Heath Hardage Lee, $14, Amazon

"The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home"

"The Beautiful No," by Sheri Salata, $18, Amazon

"The Beautiful No: And Other Tales of Trial, Transcendence, and Transformation," by Sheri Salata

June 4, 2019

"Play Hungry," by Pete Rose, $18, Amazon

"Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player," by Pete Rose

"The Plaza," by Julie Satow, $19, Amazon

"The Plaza: The Secret Life of America's Most Famous Hotel," by Julie Satow

June 3, 2019

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear," by Vanessa Bayer, $12, Amazon

"How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear?" by Vanessa Bayer

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselyn Silva, $12, Amazon

"My Corner of the Ring," by Jesselynn Silva

May 31, 2019

"S'mores," by Dan Whalen, $10, Amazon

"S'mores!: Gooey, Melty, Crunchy Riffs on the Campfire Classic," by Dan Whalen

May 29, 2019

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black, $13, Amazon

"I'm Worried," by Michael Ian Black

May 28, 2019

"Indian-ish," by Priya Krishna, $25, Amazon

"Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family," by Priya Krishna

"Pick Three," by Randi Zuckerberg, $12, Amazon

"Pick Three: You Can Have It All (Just Not Every Day)," by Randi Zuckerberg

May 22, 2019

"You Deserve the Truth," by Erica Williams Simon, $15, Amazon

"You Deserve the Truth: Change the Stories that Shaped Your World and Build a World-Changing Life," by Erica Williams Simon

May 21, 2019

"Vegetables Unleashed," by Jose Andres, $25, Amazon

"Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook," by Jose Andres

"How to Forget," by Kate Mulgrew, $18, Amazon

"How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir," by Kate Mulgrew

May 20, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," by Alice Marie Johnson

"All the Way," by Joe Namath, $21, Amazon

"All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters,"

"The Naked Truth," by Leslie Morgan, $17, Amazon

"The Naked Truth: A Memoir," by Leslie Morgan

May 17, 2019

"Supermarket," by Logic, $13, Amazon

"Supermarket," by Logic

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You," by Lydia Fenet, $16, Amazon

"The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You: Command an Audience and Sell Your Way to Success," by Lydia Fenet

May 16, 2019

"Life to the Extreme," by Ty Pennington, $18, Amazon

"Life to the Extreme: How a Chaotic Kid Became America’s Favorite Carpenter," by Ty Pennington

May 15, 2019

"Once More We Saw Stars," by Jayson Greene, $15, Amazon

"Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir," by Jayson Greene

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland, $16, Amazon

"Nighttime Symphony," by Timbaland

"Just Show Up," by Cal Ripken Jr., $17, Amazon

"Just Show Up: And Other Enduring Values from Baseball’s Iron Man," by Cal Ripken Jr.

May 14, 2019

"Forever and Ever, Amen," by Randy Travis, $18, Amazon

"Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life," by Randy Travis

"Mind and Matter," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas, $18, Amazon

"Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football," by John Urschel and Louisa Thomas

May 9, 2019

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America," by Bill Geist

"Earn it," by Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, $12, Amazon

"Earn It!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond"

May 8, 2019

"The Collected Schizophrenias," by Esmé Weijun Wang, $11, Amazon

The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays

May 7, 2019

"Where the Light Enters," by Jill Biden, $19 (normally $27), Amazon

"Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself," by Jill Biden

"Everyone Can be a Ninja," by Akbar Gbajabiamila, $18, Amazon

Everyone Can Be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior and Achieve Your Dreams

"Let Live Have The Last Word," by Common, $18, Amazon

"Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir," by Common

"Lake of the Ozarks," by Bill Geist, $17, Amazon

"Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America," by Bill Geist

"Stop Doing that Sh*t," by Gary John Bishop, $15, Amazon

"Stop Doing That Sh*t: End Self-Sabotage and Demand Your Life Back," by Gary John Bishop

May 6, 2019

"Identity Leadership," by Stedman Graham, $18, Amazon

"Identity Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself," by Stedman Graham

May 3, 2019

"Where Cooking Begins," by Carla Lalli Music, $19, Amazon

"Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook," by Carla Lalli Music

"Fiestas," by Marcella Valladolid, $14, Amazon

"Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas & More," by Marcella Valladolid

"Mama's Boy," by Dustin Lance Black, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Mama's Boy: A Story from Our Americas," by Dustin Lance Black

May 2, 2019

"From Scratch," by Tembi Locke, $18, Amazon

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $16, Amazon

"Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and you too!" by Chelsea Handler

May 1, 2019

"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"A Woman Is No Man" by Etaf Rum

"It's About Time," by Valorie Burton, $13, Amazon

"It's About Time: The Art of Choosing the Meaningful Over the Urgent," by Valorie Burton

April 30, 2019

"Tell Me More," by Kelly Corrigan, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning to Say," by Kelly Corrigan

"Find Your Way," by Carly Fiorina, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"Find Your Way: Unleash Your Power and Highest Potential," by Carly Fiorina

"You are a Badass Every Day," by Jen Sincero, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"You Are a Badass Every Day: How to Keep Your Motivation Strong, Your Vibe High, and Your Quest for Transformation Unstoppable," by Jen Sincero

"You're Missing It!" by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith, $13, Amazon

"You're Missing It!," by Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith

"101 Epic Dishes," by Jet and Ali Tila, $15, Amazon

"101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious," by Jet and Ali Tila

April 29, 2019

"Steak and Cake," by Elizabeth Karmel, $15 (originally $23), Amazon

"Steak and Cake: More Than 100 Recipes to Make Any Meal a Smash Hit," by Elizabeth Karmel

"Shotgun Angels," by Jay DeMarcus, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope" by Jay DeMarcus

April 25, 2019

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming, $12, Amazon

"Honey & Leon Take the High Road," by Alan Cumming

April 24, 2019

"What No One Tells You," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"What No One Tells You: A Guide to Your Emotions from Pregnancy to Motherhood," by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf

April 23, 2019

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, $13 (originally $18), Amazon

"Dear Boy," by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead," by Heather B. Armstrong, $17 (originally $26), Amazon

"The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live," by Heather B. Armstrong

"Daring Greatly," by Dr. Brene Brown, $10 (originally $17), Amazon

Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead

April 19, 2019

"Code Name: Lise," by Larry Loftis, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Code Name: Lise: The True Story of the Woman Who Became WWII's Most Highly Decorated Spy," by Larry Loftis

"Notes from a Young Black Chef," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir," by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

"For Such a Time as This," by Reverend Sharon Risher, $18, Amazon

"For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre," by Reverend Sharon Risher

April 16, 2019

"The Mister," by EL James, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"The Mister," by EL James

"We Choose You," by Lauren and Tony Dungy, $12, Amazon

"We Chose You: A Book About Adoption, Family, and Forever Love," by Lauren and Tony Dungy

"I Am Enough," by Marisa Peer, $14, Amazon

"I Am Enough: Mark Your Mirror And Change Your Life," by Marisa Peer

"The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo, $10, Amazon

"The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," by Marie Kondo

"Spark Joy," by Marie Kondo, $13, Amazon

"Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo

April 15, 2019

"Life Is a Party," by David Burtka, $19, Amazon

"Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration," by David Burtka

"Crushing," by T.D. Jakes, $17, Amazon

"Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power," by T.D. Jakes

April 12, 2019

"To Stop a Warlord," by Shanon Sedgwick Davis, $17, Amazon

"To Stop a Warlord: My Story of Justice, Grace, and the Fight for Peace," by Shannon Sedgwick Davis

April 11, 2019

"After Life," by Alice Marie Johnson, $18, Pre-Order on Amazon

"After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," by Alice Marie Johnson

April 10, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $23, Amazon

"How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking: The Keys to Keep Your Wedlock Out of Deadlock," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola

"The Last O.G. Cookbook," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker, $19, Amazon

"The Last O.G. Cookbook: How to Get Mad Culinary Skills," by Tracy Morgan and Tray Barker

April 9, 2019

"Life Will Be The Death of Me," by Chelsea Handler, $17 (originally $27), Amazon

"Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and you too!" by Chelsea Handler

"The Power of Sprinkles," by Amirah Kassem, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop," by Amirah Kassem

"You Are the Universe," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $26), Amazon

"You Are the Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters," by Deepak Chopra

April 8, 2019

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success," by Deepak Chopra, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success: A Practical Guide to the Fulfillment of Your Dreams," by Deepak Chopra

"Tiny Hot Dogs," by Mary Giuliani, $16 (originally $24), Amazon

"Tiny Hot Dogs: A Memoir in Small Bites," by Mary Giuliani

April 1, 2019

"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip Williams, $18, Amazon

"The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After," by Julie Yip-Williams

"Women with Money," by Jean Chatzky, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Women with Money: The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve," by Jean Chatzky

March 29, 2019

"The Altman Close," by Josh Altman, $17, Amazon

"The Altman Close: Million-Dollar Negotiating Tactics from America's Top-Selling Real Estate Agent," by Josh Altman

March 27, 2019

"The Matriarch," by Susan Page, $23 (originally $32), Pre-order on Amazon

"The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty," by Susan Page

"Can't Hurt Me," by David Goggins, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds," by David Goggins

March 26, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $14 (originally $20), Amazon

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines

"Unbecoming," by Anuradha Bhagwati, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience," by Anuradha Bhagwati

March 25, 2019

"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser, $14, Amazon

Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit, and Performance

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $18, Amazon

Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper and Marta Kissi, $11 (originally $8), Amazon

"Raise Your Hand," by Alice Tapper

March 19, 2019

"The Home Edit," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, $15 (originally $25), Amazon

"The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals," by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins," $25, Amazon

"Twintastico Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins"

March 13, 2019

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, $11, Amazon

"Cat and Nat's Mom Truths," by Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer

March 11, 2019

"Don't Stop Believin'," by Olivia Newton John, $18 (originally $28), Amazon

"Don't Stop Believin'" by Olivia Newton John

"Clodagh's Suppers," by Clodagh McKenna, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

"Clodagh's Suppers: Suppers to celebrate the seasons," by Clodagh McKenna

"Love You Hard," by Abby Maslin, $27, Amazon

"Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury, and Reinventing Love," by Abby Maslin

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry

March 8, 2019

"Lee Brice," $10, Amazon

"Lee Brice"

March 7, 2019

"Heart Talk," by Cleo Wade, $11 (originally $18), Amazon

"Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life," by Cleo Wade

March 6, 2019

"Magic Is Dead," by Ian Frisch, $18 (originally $27), Amazon

"Magic Is Dead: My Journey into the World's Most Secretive Society of Magicians," by Ian Frisch

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis, $15, Amazon

"The Wrong Side of Night," by Patti Davis

"Where Do I Begin," by Elvis Duran, $27, Pre-order on Amazon

"Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud," by Elvis Duran

"How To Break Up With Your Phone," by Catherine Price, $11 (originally $13), Amazon

"How to Break Up with Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life," by Catherine Price

March 5, 2019

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb, $13 (originally $19), Amazon

"You Are My Happy," by Hoda Kotb

"Brain Body Diet," by Sara Gottfried, M.D., $19 (originally $29), Amazon

"Brain Body Diet: 40 Days to a Lean, Calm, Energized, and Happy Self," by Sara Gottfried, M.D.

"Cinder Girl," by Christina Meredith, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope

"Era of Ignition," by Amber Tamblyn, $17 (originally $25), Amazon

Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution

"Karamo," by Karamo Brown, $16 (originally $27), Amazon

"Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope," by Karamo Brown

March 4, 2019

"Hungry Girl Simply 6," by Lisa Lillien, $15 (originally $22), Amazon

"Hungry Girl Simply 6: All-Natural Recipes with 6 Ingredients or Less," by Lisa Lillien

"Every Monday Matters," by Matthew Emerzian, $12 (originally $17), Amazon

"Every Monday Matters: How to Kick Your Week Off with Passion, Purpose, and Positivity," by Matthew Emerzian

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic, $13, Amazon

"Superpower Dogs," by Cosmic

March 1, 2019

"The Perfect Predator," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson, $22, Amazon

"The Perfect Predator: A Scientist's Race to Save Her Husband from a Deadly Superbug: A Memoir," by Stephanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson

February 28, 2019

"Dinner for Everyone," by Mark Bittman, $25, Amazon

"Dinner for Everyone: 100 Iconic Dishes Made 3 Ways--Easy, Vegan, or Perfect for Company," by Mark Bittman

"Good Kids, Bad City," by Kyle Swenson, $19, Amazon

"Good Kids, Bad City: A Story of Race and Wrongful Conviction in America," by Kyle Swenson

"Waking up in Winter," by Cheryl Richardson, $18, Amazon

"Waking Up in Winter: In Search of What Really Matters at Midlife," by Cheryl Richardson

February 19, 2019

"The Threat," by Andrew G. McCabe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon

"The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," by Andrew G. McCabe

"The Upside of Stress," by Kelly McGonigal, $14 (originally $16), Amazon

"The Upside of Stress: Why Stress Is Good for You, and How to Get Good at It," by Kelly McGonigal

February 14, 2019

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen, $19, Amazon

"Advanced Love," by Ari Seth Cohen

February 13, 2019

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone," by Lori Gottlieb, $18, Amazon

"Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed," by Lori Gottlieb

February 12, 2019

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush, $19, Amazon

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush

"We Need to Talk," by Celeste Headlee, $15, Amazon

"We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter," by Celeste Headlee

February 11, 2019

"Grateful American," by Cary Sinise, $18, Amazon

"Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service," by Gary Sinise

February 8, 2019

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep," by Chungah Rhee, $19, Amazon

"Damn Delicious Meal Prep: 115 Easy Recipes for Low-Calorie, High-Energy Living," by Chungah Rhee

February 5, 2019

"The Truth About Men," by DeVon Franklin, $18 (originally $26), Amazon

"The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know," by DeVon Franklin

"More Beautiful Thank Before," by Steve Leder, $16 (originally $18), Amazon

"More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us," by Steve Leder

"Here's Hank: Everybody is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, $10, Amazon

"Here's Hank: Everybody Is Somebody," by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver

January 31, 2019

"How to Keep Your Marriage from Sucking," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola, $15, Amazon

"How to Keep Your Marriage From Sucking: The Keys to Keep Your Wedlock Out of Deadlock," by Greg Behrendt and Amiira Ruotola

"Golden Child," by Claire Adam, $17, Amazon

"Golden Child: A Novel," by Claire Adam

"Broadcasting Happiness," by Michelle Gielan, $15, Amazon

"Broadcasting Happiness: The Science of Igniting and Sustaining Positive Change," by Michelle Gielan

January 30, 2019

"Breaking and Entering," by Jeremy N. Smith, $16, Amazon

"Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called 'Alien'" by Jeremy N. Smith

"Rejection Proof," by Jia Jiang, $15, Amazon

"Rejection Proof: How I Beat Fear and Became Invincible Through 100 Days of Rejection," by Jia Jiang

January 29, 2019

"The Bold World," by Jodie Patterson, $18, Amazon

"The Bold World: A Memoir of Family and Transformation," by Jodie Patterson

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield, $33, Amazon

"Generation Wealth," by Lauren Greenfield

January 28, 2019

"Brave Love," by Lisa Leonard, $16, Amazon

"Brave Love: Making Space for You to Be You," by Lisa Leonard

January 23, 2019

"The Elephant in the Room," by Tommy Tomlinson, $18, Amazon

"The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man's Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America," by Tommy Tomlinson

January 22, 2019

"The Soul of a Team," by Tony Dungy, $18, Amazon

"The Soul of a Team: A Modern-Day Fable for Winning Teamwork," by Tony Dungy

"Maid," by Stephanie Land, $16, Amazon

"Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive," by Stephanie Land

"Quiet," by Susan Cain, $13, Amazon

"Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking," by Susan Cain

January 21, 2019

"Vertical Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson, $15, Amazon

"Vertical Marriage: The One Secret That Will Change Your Marriage," by Dave and Ann Wilson

January 17, 2019

"Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married," by Abby Ellin, $18, Amazon

Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry, $21, Amazon

"Fit Men Cook," by Kevin Curry

Food and fitness blogger Kevin Curry stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to healthy recipes from his new cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women―Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He showed us how to make cheese-stuffed chicken parmesan and Brussels sprouts with turkey bacon. He also reveals his three top tips to master meal prep.

January 15, 2019

"Inheritance," by Dani Shapiro, $16, Amazon

"Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love," by Dani Shapiro

"Limitless," by Laura Gassner Otting, $24, Pre-order on Amazon

"Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve your Own Path, and Live Your Best Life," by Laura Gassner Otting

January 14, 2019

"We Are the Gardeners," by Joanna Gaines, $20, Pre-order on Amazon

We Are the Gardeners

January 11, 2019

"Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days," by Brandon McMillan, $12, Amazon

Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days

January 9, 2019

"Dressing on the Side," by Jaclyn London, $13, Amazon

"Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked)," by Jaclyn London

Plenty of diets out there are full of promises – and also pitfalls. Jackie London, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, stopped by to share her tips, as detailed in her book, "Dressing on the Side (and Other Diet Myths Debunked)."

January 8, 2019

"The Greenprint," by Marco Borges, $20, Amazon

"The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World," by Marco Borges

'The Greenprint' was written by Beyonce's nutrition coach who joined TODAY to cook vegan tacos and discuss is plant-based lifestyle.

Beyonce's nutrition coach, Marco Borges, makes his 'chorizo' vegan tacos

Jan. 8, 201904:06

Jan. 8, 201904:06

"I've Been Thinking... The Journal," Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking . . . The Journal," by Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver joined TODAY to talk about her latest book, which encourages readers to put their dreams and goals down on the page.

"Still in the Game," by Devon Still, $17, Amazon

"Still in the Game: Finding the Faith to Tackle Life’s Biggest Challenges," by Devon Still

Devon Still visited TODAY with his daughter to talk about cancer, remission and the 5 things he wished he's known about being a cancer dad.

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn, $13, Amazon

"Bad with Money," by Gaby Dunn

"Zero Debt," by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, $16, Amazon

"Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom 3rd Edition"

"Put Your Best Face Forward," by Dr. Sandra Lee, $24, Amazon

"Put Your Best Face Forward: The Ultimate Guide to Skincare from Acne to Anti-Aging," by Dr. Sandra Lee

And for Dr. Lee's "Pimple Pete" game, check out the link below.

Pimple Pete Game, $10, Amazon

Pimple Pete Game Presented by Dr. Pimple Popper

January 7, 2019

"The Martha Manual," by Martha Stewart, $24, Amazon

"The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything," by Martha Stewart

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power, $24, Amazon

"Help Me!," by Marianne Power

January 3, 2019

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko, $18, Amazon

"Zero Sugar Cookbook," by David Zinczenko

January 2, 2019

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya, $35, Amazon

"Spice Spice Baby," by Kanchan Koya

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittany Williams, $13, Amazon

"Instant Loss Cookbook," by Brittant Williams

December 24, 2018

"The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals," by Joel Sartore, $24, Amazon

"The Photo Ark: One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals," by Joel Sartore

December 18, 2018

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $17, Amazon

"Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks," by Ina Garten

December 12, 2018

"More Beautiful Than Before," by Steve Leder, $12, Amazon

"More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us," by Steve Leder

December 6, 2018

"Shame Nation," by Sue Scheff and Melissa Schorr, $11, Amazon

"Shame Nation: The Global Epidemic of Online Hate," by Sue Scheff and Melissa Schorr

December 5, 2018

"Short Cuts to Happiness," by Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, $13, Amazon

"Short Cuts to Happiness: Life-Changing Lessons from My Barber," by Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," by Samin Nosrat, $15, Amazon

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking," by Samin Nosrat

"The Secret Ingredient," by Gigi Butler, $18, Amazon

"The Secret Ingredient: Recipes for Success in Business and Life," by Gigi Butler

"Everyday Magic for Kids," by Justin Flom $9, Amazon

"Everyday Magic for Kids," by Justin Flom

December 4, 2018

"Eat What You Love," Danielle Walker, $17, Amazon

"Danielle Walker's Eat What You Love" by Danielle Walker

November 27, 2018

"High," by David and Nick Sheff, $12, Amazon

"High," by David and Nic Sheff

"Tony's Wife," by Adriana Trigiani, $19, Amazon

"Tony's Wife," by Adriana Trigiani

November 26, 2018

"You're Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else)," by Elan Gale, $14, Amazon

"You're Not That Great (But Neither is Anyone Else)" by Elan Gale

November 13, 2018

"Godwink Christmas Stories," by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, $14, Amazon

"Godwink Christmas Stories," by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt

November 6, 2018

"Homebody," by Joanna Gaines, $24, Amazon

"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave," by Joanna Gaines

November 5, 2018

"The Whole Foods Cookbook," by John Mackey, Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman, $18, Amazon

"The Whole Foods Cookbook: 120 Delicious and Healthy Plant-Centered Recipes"

"Fantastical Cakes," by Gesine Bullock-Prado, $19, Amazon

"Fantastical Cakes," by Gesine Bullock-Prado

November 1, 2018

"The Power of Love," by Bishop Michael Curry, $16, Amazon

"The Power of Love," by Bishop Michael Curry

"Martina's Kitchen Mix," by Martina McBride, $19, Amazon

"Martina's Kitchen Mix," by Martina McBride

October 30, 2018

"OtherEarth," by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller, $13, Amazon

"OtherEarth," by Jason Segel and Kristen Miller

October 29, 2018

"The Southern Living Party Cookbook," by Elizabeth Heiskell, $32, Amazon

"The Southern Living Party Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Gathering," by Elizabeth Heiskell

October 25, 2018

"College Admission 101," by Princeton Review and Robert Franek, $9, Amazon

"College Admission 101," by Robert Franek

"All About Cake," by Christina Tosi, $22, Amazon

"All About Cake," by Christina Tosi

"My Squirrel Days," by Ellie Kemper, $17, Amazon

"My Squirrel Days," by Ellie Kemper

October 24, 2018

"Sisters First," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, $14, Amazon

"Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life," by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

"Buseyisms," by Gary Busey, $17, Amazon

"Buseyisms: Gary Busey's Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth," by Gary Busey

"Chasing the Gator," by Isaac Toups and Jennifer V. Cole, $22, Amazon

"Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking," by Isaac Toups

October 23, 2018

"The Gift That I Can Give," by Kathie Lee Gifford, $13, Amazon

"The Gift That I Can Give," by Kathie Lee Gifford

"Cook Like a Pro," by Ina Garten, $21, Amazon

"Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks," by Ina Garten

October 22, 2018

"Trump, the Blue-Collar President," by Anthony Scaramucci, $18, Amazon

"Trump, the Blue-Collar President," by Anthony Scaramucci

October 19, 2018

"How to Stay Alive," by Bear Grylls, $13, Amazon

"How to Stay Alive: The Ultimate Survival Guide for Any Situation," by Bear Grylls

October 17, 2018

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah, $18, Amazon

"One Heart at a Time," by Delilah

October 16, 2018

"Comfort in an Instant," by Melissa Clark, $15, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant," by Melissa Clark

"Where You Go: Life Lessons from my Father," by Charlotte Pence, $17, Amazon

"Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father," by Charlotte Pence

"Mix-and-Match Mama Meal Planner," by Shay Shull, $13, Amazon

"Mix-and-Match Mama Meal Planner," by Shay Shull

"Candace Center Stage," by Candace Cameron Bure, $16, Amazon

"Candace Center Stage," by Candace Cameron Bure

October 10, 2018

"I Love You More Than...," by Taye Diggs, $13, Amazon

"I Love You More Than . . .," by Taye Diggs

"Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment," by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein, $9, Amazon

"Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment," by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein

"Target: Alex Cross," by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

"Target: Alex Cross," by James Patterson

October 9, 2018

"Elbow Grease," by John Cena, $13, Amazon

"Elbow Grease," by John Cena

"Fame: The Hijacking of Reality," by Justine Bateman, $17, Amazon

"Fame: The Hijacking of Reality," by Justine Bateman

"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel," $13, Amazon

"Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel"

October 8, 2018

"Presidents of War," by Michael Beschloss, $17, Amazon

"Presidents of War," by Michael Beschloss

October 3, 2018

"Joy's Simple Food Remedies," by Joy Bauer, $14, Amazon

"Joy's Simple Food Remedies: Tasty Cures for Whatever's Ailing You" by Joy Bauer

"Builder Brothers: Big Plans," by Drew and Jonathan Scott, $16, Amazon

"Builder Brothers: Big Plans," by Drew and Jonathan Scott

Super Satya Saves the Day," by Raakhee Mirchandani, $20, Amazon

"Super Satya Saves the Day," by Raakhee Mirchandani

October 2, 2018

"Struck," by Douglas Segal, $13, Amazon

"Struck: A Husband’s Memoir of Trauma and Triumph," by Douglas Segal

October 1, 2018

"Next Level Thinking," by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

"Next Level Thinking: 10 Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life," by Joel Osteen

"Pull Up a Chair," by Tiffani Thiessen, $17, Amazon

"Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours," by Tiffani Thiessen

September 28, 2018

"I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way," by Nathan Turner, $27, Amazon

"I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way," by Nathan Turner

September 26, 2018

"American Like Me," by America Ferrera, $14, Amazon

"American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures," by America Ferrera

September 25, 2018

"Know Your Value," by Mika Brzezinski, $14, Amazon

Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth (Revised Edition)

"This is the Day," by Tim Tebow, $15, Amazon

"This Is the Day," by Tim Tebow

September 24, 2018

"Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How an Email Trumped My Life," by Rob Goldstone, $25, Amazon

"Pop Stars, Pageants & Presidents: How an Email Trumped My Life," by Rob Goldstone

"The Magic Misfits: The Second Story," by Neil Patrick Harris, $12, Amazon

"The Magic Misfits: The Second Story," by Neil Patrick Harris

September 20, 2018

"To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence," by Lisa Kohn, $16, Amazon

To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence," by Lisa Kohn

September 18, 2018

"Princesses Save the World," by Savannah Guthrie & Allison Oppenheim, $12, Amazon

"Princesses Save the World," by Savannah Guthrie & Allison Oppenheim

"Dear America," by Jose Antonio Vargas, $17, Amazon

"Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen," by Jose Antonio Vargas

September 11, 2018

"Too Big to Fail," by Andrew Ross Sorkin, $15, Amazon

"Too Big to Fail," by Andrew Ross Sorkin

September 10, 2018

"Fear," by Bob Woodward, $15, Amazon

"Fear," by Bob Woodward

"Betty Ford," by Lisa McCubin, $15, Amazon

"Betty Ford," by Lisa McCubbin

"Perfectly Clear," My Michelle LeClair, $14, Amazon

"Perfectly Clear," by Michelle LeClair

September 7, 2018

"Live Long and...," by William Shatner, $18, Amazon

"Live Long And . . .," by William Shatner

September 5, 2018

"Small Fry," by Lisa Brennan-Jobs, $17, Amazon

"Small Fry," by Lisa Brennan-Jobs

September 4, 2018

"Turning Pages" by Sonia Sotomayor, $18, Amazon

"Turning Pages," by Sonia Sotomayor

"The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor," by Sonia Sotomayor, $12, Amazon

"The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor," by Sonia Sotomayor

"Me, Myselfie & I," by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell, $18, Amazon

"Me, Myselfie & I," by Jamie Lee Curtis and Laura Cornell

September 3, 2018

"It's Momplicated," by Debbie Alsdorf and Joan Edwards Kay, $13, Amazon

"It's Momplicated," by Debbie Alsdorf and Joan Edwards Kay

August 30, 2018

"Pressure Cooker," by Martha Stewart, $20, Amazon

"Pressure Cooker," by Martha Stewart

August 28, 2018

"Real Life Dinners," by Rachel Hollis, $13, Amazon

"Real Life Dinners," by Rachel Hollis

"Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses," by James and Sue Patterson, $13, Amazon

"Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses," by James and Sue Patterson

August 17, 2018

"What Can You Do with a Toolbox?" by John Colaneri, Anthony Carrino and Maple Lam, $11, Amazon

What Can You Do with a Toolbox?

July 14, 2018

"Princesses Save the World" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $13, Amazon

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"The Freds at Barneys New York Cookbook" by Mark Strausman and Susan Littlefield, $17, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

"Unfiltered: How to Be as Happy as You Look on Social Media" by Jessica Abo and Kelly Rutherford, $21, Amazon

July 13, 2018

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump Whitehouse" by Omarosa Manigault Newman, $15, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot" by Melissa Clark, $13, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

"Spying on Whales" by Nick Pyenson, $14, Amazon

June 22, 2018

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

"Ruthless Tide" by Al Roker, $15, Amazon

June 19, 2018

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"Fail Until You Don't: Fight Grind Repeat" by Bobby Bones, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $13, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" by Emily Jane Fox, $15, Amazon

June 13, 2018

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $14, Amazon

"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

HOMEBODY: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna GainesHarper Design

"Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave" by Joanna Gaines, $20, Amazon

June 6, 2018

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Broken Bananah: Life, Love and Sex ... Without a Penis" by Ross Asdourian, $16, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

"Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship" by Pamela Anderson and Shmuley Boteach, $14, Amazon

May 31, 2018

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

"The Gutsy Girl Handbook" by Kate White, $12, Amazon

May 28, 2018

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

"Hero at Home" by Sarah Verardo, $16, Amazon

May 25, 2018

"Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

"Brave" by Rose McGowan, $20 (usually $28), Amazon

May 24, 2018

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

"First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A Journey Through Anxiety" by Sarah Wilson, $15, Amazon

May 23, 2018

"Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

"Lion Hearted: The Life and death of Cecil & the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats" by Andrew Loveridge, $18, Amazon

May 22, 2018

"The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

"The Great American Read: The Book of Books" by PBS, $30, Amazon

May 21, 2018

"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

"Ruthless Tide: The Heroes and Villians of the Johnstown Flood" by Al Roker, $20, Amazon

"Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

"Getting Back to Happy: Change your thoughts, Change your Reality, and Turn your Trials into Triumphs" by Marc and Angel Chernoff, $24, Amazon

May 16, 2018

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed" by Sharlee Jeter and Dr. Sampson Davis, $13, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

May 14, 2018

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

"The Bridesmaid's Daughter: From Grace Kelly's Wedding to a Women's Shelter - Searching for the Truth About My Mother" by Nyna Giles, $5, Amazon

May 8, 2018

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

"Losing Control: How God Used Cancer and Infertility to Bring Me to the End of Myself" by Ashley Hallford and Stephanie Monroe, pre-order for $4, Amazon

May 1, 2018

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Chasing Hope: A Patient's Deep Dive into Stem Cells, Faith, and the Future" by Richard Cohen, $15, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes" by Sheryl Crow and Kristi Funk, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

"Through My Father's Eyes" by Franklin Graham, $10, Amazon

April 27, 2018

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Lose Weight by Eating: Detox Week: Twice the Weight Loss in Half the Time with 130 recipes for a Crave-Worthy Cleanse" by Audrey Johns, $15, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

"Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" by Alexander Smalls, JJ Johnson, Veronica Chambers, $20, Amazon

April 25, 2018

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

“Love Rules: How to Find a Real Relationship in a Digital World” by Joanna Coles, $13, Amazon

"The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life" by Jazz Smollett-Warwell, Jake Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Jussie Smollett, $16, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

"Mommy Burnout: How to Reclaim Your Life and Raise Healthier Children in the Process" by Sheryl G. Ziegler, $13, Amazon

April 24, 2018

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $15, Amazon

April 20, 2018

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

"Siriously Delicious: 100 Nutritious (and Not So Nutritious) Simple Recipes for the Real Home Cook" by Siri Daly, $20, Amazon

April 17, 2018

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"I've Got This Round: More Tales of Debauchery" by Mamrie Hart, $12, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

"Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life" by Danica Patrick and Stephen Perrine, $15, Amazon

April 16, 2018

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Survivor's Journey: From Victim to Advocate" by Natasha Simone Alexenko, $10, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, $15, Amazon

April 11, 2018

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis, $10, Amazon

April 10, 2018

"Nathan Turner's I Love California: Live, Eat, and Entertain the West Coast Way" by Nathan Turner, $31, Amazon

April 4, 2018

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

"Hunting El Chapo: The Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captured The World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord" by Andrew Hogan, $15, Amazon

April 3, 2018

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

"Pregnancy, OMG” by Nancy Redd, $10, Amazon

April 2, 2018

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

"Perfect Is Boring" by Tyra Banks, $14, Amazon

March 22, 2018

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

"Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces" by Dawn Davies, $12, Amazon

March 6, 2018

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $14, Amazon

March 5, 2018

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"I Have the Right To" by Chessy Prout, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

"Box of Butterflies" by Roma Downey, $13, Amazon

February 27, 2018

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together" by Amy Bass, $18, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

"I've Been Thinking" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

February 6, 2018

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

"Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley" by Emily Chang, $15, Amazon

January 30, 2018

"Gratitude in Motion: A True Story of Hope, Determination, and the Everyday Heroes Around Us" by Colleen Kelly Alexander, $14, Amazon

January 9, 2018

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

"Dear Girl" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam, $14, Amazon

January 3, 2018

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

"Achtung Baby: An American Mom on the German Art of Raising Self-Reliant Children" by Sara Zaske, $17, Amazon

January 2, 2017

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

"Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food" by Bob Harper, $16, Amazon

December 26, 2017

"Convicted: A Crooked Cop, an Innocent Man, an Unlikely Story of Forgiveness and Friendship", $14, Amazon

"Convicted: A Crooked Cop, an Innocent Man, an Unlikely Story of Forgiveness and Friendship", $14, Amazon

December 8, 2017

"Bianco: Pizza, Pasta and Other Food I Like" by Chris Bianco, $24, Amazon

"Bianco: Pizza, Pasta and Other Food I Like" by Chris Bianco, $24, Amazon

December 6, 2017

"Alone: Lost Overboard in the Indian Ocean" by Brett Archibald, $9, Amazon

"Alone: Lost Overboard in the Indian Ocean" by Brett Archibald, $9, Amazon

December 5, 2017

"Craig and Fred" by Craig Grossi, $16, Amazon

"Craig and Fred" by Craig Grossi, $16, Amazon

December 4, 2017

"The Magic Misfits" by Neil Patrick Harris, $11, Amazon

"The Magic Misfits" by Neil Patrick Harris, $11, Amazon

"The Road Ahead" by Jane Seymour, $11 (available for pre-order), Amazon

"The Road Ahead" by Jane Seymour, $11 (available for pre-order), Amazon

"Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski and Dave N. Bosse, $18, Amazon

"Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski and Dave N. Bosse, $18, Amazon

November 24, 2017

"How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman, $23, Amazon

"How to Cook Everything Vegetarian" by Mark Bittman, $23, Amazon

November 23, 2017

"Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat" by Michael Giorgione, $16, Amazon

"Inside Camp David: The Private World of the Presidential Retreat" by Michael Giorgione, $16, Amazon

November 21, 2017

"Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court" by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld, $12, Amazon

"Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court" by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Raymond Obstfeld, $12, Amazon

November 19, 2017

"The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

"The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson, $19, Amazon

November 16, 2017

"Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" by Elvis Presley and Stephanie Graegin (as told by Priscilla Presley on the TODAY Show), $9, Amazon

"Elvis Presley's Love Me Tender" by Elvis Presley and Stephanie Graegin (as told by Priscilla Presley on the TODAY Show), $9, Amazon

November 15, 2017

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb and Suzie Mason, $19, Amazon

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb and Suzie Mason, $19, Amazon

You can also purchase this book for $19 on HarperCollins.com.

November 14, 2017

"Two's Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business" by Suzanne Somers, $17, Amazon

November 13, 2017

"Fierce" by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, $13, Amazon

"Fierce" by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, $13, Amazon

"Promise Me Dad" by Former Vice President Joe Biden, $27, Macmillan Publishing

"Promise Me Dad" by Former Vice President Joe Biden, $27, Macmillan Publishing

November 9, 2017

"Otherworld" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, $11, Amazon

"Otherworld" by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller, $11, Amazon

You've seen Jason Segel in such films as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall': now he's on the best-seller list with "Otherworld," a science-fiction novel for young adults. Watch here as he tells TODAY that playing novelist David Foster Wallace inspired in him a new passion for books, and reveals that the virtual reality in "Otherworld" is partly inspired by the 1990s video game Myst.

November 6, 2017

"What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism" by Dan Rather, $14, Amazon

"What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism" by Dan Rather, $14, Amazon

November 3, 2017

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, $15, Amazon

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, $15, Amazon

Three years ago, a fun new way to raise money for a serious cause – ALS research – took the world by storm. Now a new book, "The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS," reveals the inspiring story behind the phenomenon. Click here to watch NBC's Kate Snow report on this for TODAY.

November 2, 2017

"Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" by Kate Hudson, $19, Amazon

"Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition" by Kate Hudson, $19, Amazon

Watch Kate Hudson taste coffee with Savannah and chat about her new book, here.

October 30, 2017

"River Rose and the Magical Christmas" by Kelly Clarkson and Lucy Fleming, $16, Amazon

This week, singer Kelly Clarkson joined TODAY to talk about her new children's book, "River Rose and the Magical Christmas," and her brand new album, "

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $19, Amazon

"Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews, $19, Amazon

As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy approaches, Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” joined TODAY to talk about his new book, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit.” Bobby “was the one who really fought for civil rights,” Matthews tells Savannah Guthrie. Watch more here.

October 24, 2017

"Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life" by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, $19, Amazon

Watch TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, share the launch of their new book, “Sisters First,” and talk about lessons they’ve learned growing up in the public eye, as well as their favorite memories from their “wild and wonderful” life together.

October 23, 2017

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good" by Joel Osteen, $13, Amazon

Watch Pastor Joel Osteen talk to TODAY’s Matt Lauer about his new book “Blessed In the Darkness,” which shares a message of hope and resilience, here. He also discusses the people of Houston’s faith in light of Hurricane Harvey. “God gives you the strength you didn’t know you had,” Osteen said.

Oct. 20, 2017

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

"Bringing It Home" by Gail Simmons, $24, Amazon

On this week's installment of our TODAY Loves Football series, cookbook author and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons helped us get ready for game day. She made a Sunday Night Football feast with recipes from her new cookbook "Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating." Get the recipes here.

Oct. 17, 2017

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

"Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines, $16, Amazon

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ask Chip and Joanna Gaines about their decision to end their HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” which Chip also addresses in his new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”, here. While they don’t allude to any solid future plans, Chip suggests that it could be the end of reality TV for the family.

Oct. 11, 2017

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

"Voice Lessons" by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel, $18 on Amazon

Broadway star Idina Menzel joined Kathie Lee and Hoda along with her sister, Cara Mentzel, who’s written a new book about their close relationship called “Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.” Idina says that even though she’s the big sister, she has often looked to Cara for wisdom. Watch the interview here.

Oct. 10, 2017

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

"Everything is Mama" by Jimmy Fallon, $10, Amazon

Watch “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon reads his latest children’s book, “Everything is MAMA,” to an enthusiastic crowd of TODAY Parenting Team contributors and their children, with help from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

Oct. 9, 2017 on Megyn Kelly

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon

Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, $11, Amazon

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and parent educator Alli Oppenheim have collaborated on a new children’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants,” to teach young girls that what they do matters more than how they look. Alli says that she and Savannah came up with the idea because both their daughters were “obsessed with everything pink and sparkly.” Watch the video here.

