All of the books you’ve seen on TODAY in 2023

December 21, 2023
“Once Upon the Very First Christmas” by Rory Feek
December 8, 2023
“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam
- “Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion,” by Mitchell S. Jackson
- “Snacking Bakes,” by Yossy Arefi
- “Madonna: A Rebel Life,” by Mary Gabriel
- “The New Naturals,” by Gabriel Bump
- “Flores and Miss Paula,” by Melissa Rivero
- “The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac: Stories,” by Louise Kennedy
December 6, 2023
“Think You’ll Be Happy,” by Nicole Avant
December 4, 2023
“When I Was Your Age” by Kenan Thompson
December 1, 2023
“How to be the Love You Seek” by Dr. Nicole LePera
November 27, 2023
“The Old Gays Guide to the Good Life,” by Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons, Robert Reaves and Jessay Martin
November 21, 2023
“Five Days in November” by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin Hill
November 16, 2023
“Have I Told You This Already?” by Lauren Graham
November 14, 2023
“The Upcycled Self” by Tariq Trotter
November 13, 2023
“Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World” by Scott Shigeoka
- “House + Love = Home: Creating Warm, Intentional Spaces for a Beautiful Life” by Dave and Jenny Marrs
November 9, 2023
“I’m Proud of You” by Craig Melvin
November 6, 2023
“Karma: My Autobiography” by Boy George
- “Love Comes First” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
- “Butter, Flour, Sugar, Joy: Simple Sweet Desserts for Everyone”by Danielle Kartes
November 2, 2023
“Selfish: Step Into a Journey of Self-Discovery to Revive Confidence, Joy, and Meaning” by Stephanie Szostak
October 25, 2023
“Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things” by Adam Grant
October 24, 2023
“The Next Chapter” Jana Kramer
October 19, 2023
“Basics with Babish” by Andrew Rea
October 18, 2023
“Remember Love: Words for Tender Times” by Cleo Wade
October 17, 2023
“Worthy” by Jada Pinkett Smith
October 16, 2023
“Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” by Rachel Maddow
October 10, 2023
“Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire
October 4, 2023
“Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen” by Geri Halliwell-Horner
- “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” by Nick Offerman
- “Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard” by Martyn Lawrence Bullard
October 3, 2023
“Seafood Simple” by Eric Ripert
- “A Healthy State of Panic” by Farnoosh Torabi
- “Heirloom Rooms” by Erin Napier
- “Busy Betty” by Reese Witherspoon
October 2, 2023
“In the Form of a Question” Amy Schneider
September 29, 2023
“Always Hungry!” by Laurent Dagenais
September 28, 2023
“Here We Go Again” by Tiffani Thiessen
September 26, 2023
“Thicker Than Water” by Kerry Washington
September 25, 2023
“Something, Someday” by Amanda Gorman and Christian Robinson
September 21, 2023
“Buster Gets Back on Track” by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
September 18, 2023
“Soul Boom” by Rainn Wilson
September 15, 2023
“Nineteen Steps” by Millie Bobby Brown
September 12, 2023
“XOXO, Cody” by Cody Rigsby
- “Flipping Box Cars” by Cedric the Entertainer
- “Just Because” by Matthew McConaughey
- “Right At Home” by Bobby Berk
September 11, 2023
“Bamboozled By Jesus” by Yvonne Orji
September 7, 2023
“8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty
- “Screaming on the Inside” by Jessica Grose
- “Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods” by Alex Guarnaschelli
- “The Art of Home” by Shea McGee
September 6, 2023
“Love Is the Point” by Carlos and Alexa PenaVega
August 29, 2023
“Eight Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success” by Michelle Icard
August 24, 2023
“To Infinity and Beyond” by Neil Degrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker
August 22, 2023
“Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life” by Vivian Tu
August 18, 2023
“The Best 389 Colleges, 2024” by Robert Franek
August 16, 2023
“The Game of Desire” by Shan Boodram
August 9, 2023
“Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins
August 7, 2023
“Wild Ride” by Hayley Arceneaux
August 2, 2023
“Hope is a Rainbow” by Hoda Kotb
July 26, 2023
“Banyan Moon” by Thao Thai
July 25, 2023
“Uncle of the Year” by Andrew Rannells
July 21, 2023
“At Home with Nature” by John Gidding
July 17, 2023
“Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue” by Ed and Ryan Mitchell
July 13, 2023
“Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor” by Shawn M. Warner
June 29, 2023
“The Best Grilling Book Ever Written by Two Idiots” by Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey
June 26, 2023
“First Position” by Melanie Hamrick
June 20, 2023
“Sixty-One” by Chris Paul
June 12, 2023
“Kiss Me in The Coral Lounge” by Helen Ellis
June 8, 2023
“Cooking with Shereen” by Shereen Pavlides
June 6, 2023
“Walking with Sam” by Andrew McCarthy
June 2, 2023
“Business is Personal” by Bethenny Frankel
May 30, 2023
“Rich AF” by Vivian Tu
May 26, 2023
“Getting Out of Saigon” by Ralph White
May 25, 2023
“You and Your Adult Child” by Laurence Steinberg, Ph.D
May 23, 2023
“September Letters” by Brittany Snow and Jaspre Guest
May 18, 2023
“I Love You Just As You Are” by Beth Ruckers
May 12, 2023
“Talk of Champions” by Kenny Smith
May 10, 2023
“Mean Baby” by Selma Blair
May 8, 2023
“The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen
May 5, 2023
“Radical Inclusion” by David Moinina Sengeh
May 4, 2023
“A Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Decisions” by Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson
- “The Met Flex Diet” by Ian K. Smith M.D.
- “Bake Me a Cat: 50 Purrfect Recipes for Edible Kitty Cakes, Cookies and More!” by Kim-Joy
May 3, 2023
“Lessons Learned and Cherished” by Deborah Roberts
May 2, 2023
“Look For Me There” by Luke Russert
- “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines
- “Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air” by Dylan Dreyer, illustrated by Rosie Butcher
- “Mi Cocina” by Rick Martínez
April 25, 2023
“Honey, Baby, Mine” by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd
April 24, 2023
“Dear Future Mama” by Meghan Trainor
- “The Home Edit: Stay Organized” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
- “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” by Rainn Wilson
April 19, 2023
“Did You Eat Yet?” by Ronnie Woo
April 18, 2023
“The Rhythm of Time” by Questlove
April 17, 2023
“Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire
April 11, 2023
“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
April 5, 2023
“Meal Prep Magic” by Catherine McCord
April 4, 2023
“Everyday Grand” by Jocelyn Delk Adams with Olga Massov
April 3, 2023
“I’ll Love You More Than You Ever Know” by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, illustrated by Joy Hwang Ruiz
March 30, 2023
“Camp Zero” by Michelle Min Sterling
March 29, 2023
“Life Worth Living” by Miroslav Volf, Matthew Croasmun and Ryan McAnnally-Linz
March 28, 2023
“Mary Can!” by Mary J. Blige and illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin
March 27, 2023
“Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget” by Martin Fletcher
March 24, 2023
“Claim Your Confidence” by Lydia Fenet
March 23, 2023
“Senza Glutine” by Cynthia Delia Coddington and Josephine Provenzano Hoppe
March 22, 2023
“Fresh Air Affairs” by Lela Rose
March 21, 2023
“Drama Free” by Nedra Glover Tawwab
March 16, 2023
“My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons” by Gesine Bullock-Prado
March 14, 2023
“Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton
March 6, 2023
“Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood
- “Akim Aliu: Dreamer” by Greg Anderson Elysee and illustrated by Karen De la Vega and Marcus Williams
March 1, 2023
“I’m So Effing Hungry” by Dr. Amy Shah
February 28, 2023
“Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” by Brian Baumgartner
February 27, 2023
“Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay” by Cyndie Spiegel
February 21, 2023
“Strong Baby” by Robin Arzon and illustrated by Addy Rivera Sonda
February 20, 2023
“Be An Angel” by Roma Downey
February 13, 2023
“When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” by Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins
- “Unscripted” by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams
- “Loves Come First” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
February 7, 2023
“Good Night, Sister” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
February 3, 2023
“Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson
January 20, 2023
“Feeling Good! A Mental Health Workbook” by Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP
January 17, 2023
“I’m No Philosopher” by Kristin Chenoweth
January 12, 2023
“Eat Plants, B*tch” by Pinky Cole
January 10, 2023
“Spare” by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
January 6, 2023
“Seeking Soulmate” by Chamin Ajjan
January 3, 2023
“Sam” by Allegra Goodman
