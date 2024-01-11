IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All of the books you’ve seen on TODAY in 2023

Shop children's books, fiction and other genres featured on the show.
By TODAY

We often have guests join us on TODAY to talk about their newest book or album. Here’s what was featured in 2023 and where to buy them.

To check out more books seen on TODAY you can click on the links below:


December 21, 2023

“Once Upon the Very First Christmas” by Rory Feek

December 8, 2023

“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam

December 6, 2023

“Think You’ll Be Happy,” by Nicole Avant

December 4, 2023

“When I Was Your Age” by Kenan Thompson

December 1, 2023

“How to be the Love You Seek” by Dr. Nicole LePera 

November 27, 2023

“The Old Gays Guide to the Good Life,” by Mick Peterson, Bill Lyons, Robert Reaves and Jessay Martin

November 21, 2023

“Five Days in November” by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin Hill

November 16, 2023

“Have I Told You This Already?” by Lauren Graham

November 14, 2023

“The Upcycled Self” by Tariq Trotter

November 13, 2023

“Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World” by Scott Shigeoka

November 9, 2023

“I’m Proud of You” by Craig Melvin

November 6, 2023

“Karma: My Autobiography” by Boy George

November 2, 2023

“Selfish: Step Into a Journey of Self-Discovery to Revive Confidence, Joy, and Meaning” by Stephanie Szostak

October 25, 2023

“Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things” by Adam Grant

October 24, 2023

“The Next Chapter” Jana Kramer

October 19, 2023

“Basics with Babish” by Andrew Rea

October 18, 2023

“Remember Love: Words for Tender Times” by Cleo Wade

October 17, 2023

“Worthy” by Jada Pinkett Smith

October 16, 2023

“Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” by Rachel Maddow

October 10, 2023

“Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire

October 4, 2023

“Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen” by Geri Halliwell-Horner

October 3, 2023

“Seafood Simple” by Eric Ripert

October 2, 2023

“In the Form of a Question” Amy Schneider

September 29, 2023

“Always Hungry!” by Laurent Dagenais

September 28, 2023

“Here We Go Again” by Tiffani Thiessen

September 26, 2023

“Thicker Than Water” by Kerry Washington

September 25, 2023

“Something, Someday” by Amanda Gorman and Christian Robinson

September 21, 2023

“Buster Gets Back on Track” by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

September 18, 2023

“Soul Boom” by Rainn Wilson

September 15, 2023

“Nineteen Steps” by Millie Bobby Brown

September 12, 2023

“XOXO, Cody” by Cody Rigsby

September 11, 2023

“Bamboozled By Jesus” by Yvonne Orji

September 7, 2023

“8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty

September 6, 2023

“Love Is the Point” by Carlos and Alexa PenaVega

August 29, 2023

“Eight Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success” by Michelle Icard

August 24, 2023

“To Infinity and Beyond” by Neil Degrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker

August 22, 2023

“Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life” by Vivian Tu

August 18, 2023

“The Best 389 Colleges, 2024” by Robert Franek

August 16, 2023

“The Game of Desire” by Shan Boodram

August 9, 2023

“Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins

August 7, 2023

“Wild Ride” by Hayley Arceneaux

August 2, 2023

“Hope is a Rainbow” by Hoda Kotb

July 26, 2023

“Banyan Moon” by Thao Thai

July 25, 2023

“Uncle of the Year” by Andrew Rannells

July 21, 2023

“At Home with Nature” by John Gidding

July 17, 2023

“Ed Mitchell’s Barbecue” by Ed and Ryan Mitchell

July 13, 2023

“Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor” by Shawn M. Warner

June 29, 2023

“The Best Grilling Book Ever Written by Two Idiots” by Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

June 26, 2023

“First Position” by Melanie Hamrick

June 20, 2023

“Sixty-One” by Chris Paul

June 12, 2023

“Kiss Me in The Coral Lounge” by Helen Ellis

June 8, 2023

“Cooking with Shereen” by Shereen Pavlides

June 6, 2023

“Walking with Sam” by Andrew McCarthy

June 2, 2023

“Business is Personal” by Bethenny Frankel

May 30, 2023

“Rich AF” by Vivian Tu

May 26, 2023

“Getting Out of Saigon” by Ralph White

May 25, 2023

“You and Your Adult Child” by Laurence Steinberg, Ph.D

May 23, 2023

“September Letters” by Brittany Snow and Jaspre Guest

May 18, 2023

“I Love You Just As You Are” by Beth Ruckers

May 12, 2023

“Talk of Champions” by Kenny Smith

May 10, 2023

“Mean Baby” by Selma Blair

May 8, 2023

“The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen

May 5, 2023

“Radical Inclusion” by David Moinina Sengeh

May 4, 2023

“A Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Decisions” by Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson

May 3, 2023

“Lessons Learned and Cherished” by Deborah Roberts

May 2, 2023

“Look For Me There” by Luke Russert

April 25, 2023

“Honey, Baby, Mine” by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd

April 24, 2023

“Dear Future Mama” by Meghan Trainor

April 19, 2023

“Did You Eat Yet?” by Ronnie Woo

April 18, 2023

“The Rhythm of Time” by Questlove

April 17, 2023

“Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire

April 11, 2023

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

April 5, 2023

“Meal Prep Magic” by Catherine McCord

April 4, 2023

“Everyday Grand” by Jocelyn Delk Adams with Olga Massov

April 3, 2023

“I’ll Love You More Than You Ever Know” by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, illustrated by Joy Hwang Ruiz

March 30, 2023

“Camp Zero” by Michelle Min Sterling

March 29, 2023

“Life Worth Living” by Miroslav Volf, Matthew Croasmun and Ryan McAnnally-Linz

March 28, 2023

“Mary Can!” by Mary J. Blige and illustrated by Ashleigh Corrin

March 27, 2023

“Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget” by Martin Fletcher

March 24, 2023

“Claim Your Confidence” by Lydia Fenet

March 23, 2023

“Senza Glutine” by Cynthia Delia Coddington and Josephine Provenzano Hoppe

March 22, 2023

“Fresh Air Affairs” by Lela Rose

March 21, 2023

“Drama Free” by Nedra Glover Tawwab

March 16, 2023

“My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons” by Gesine Bullock-Prado

March 14, 2023

“Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton

March 6, 2023

“Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood

March 1, 2023

“I’m So Effing Hungry” by Dr. Amy Shah

February 28, 2023

“Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” by Brian Baumgartner

February 27, 2023

“Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay” by Cyndie Spiegel

February 21, 2023

“Strong Baby” by Robin Arzon and illustrated by Addy Rivera Sonda

February 20, 2023

“Be An Angel” by Roma Downey

February 13, 2023

“When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” by Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins

February 7, 2023

“Good Night, Sister” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

February 3, 2023

“Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson

January 20, 2023

“Feeling Good! A Mental Health Workbook” by Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP

January 17, 2023

“I’m No Philosopher” by Kristin Chenoweth

January 12, 2023

“Eat Plants, B*tch” by Pinky Cole

January 10, 2023

“Spare” by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

January 6, 2023

“Seeking Soulmate” by Chamin Ajjan

January 3, 2023

“Sam” by Allegra Goodman

