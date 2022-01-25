8 books to read after 'The School for Good Mothers' by Jessamine Chan

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Read With Jenna book club kicked off the new year reading "The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan.

The dystopian drama is about a young Chinese American mother, Frida, whose pride and joy is her only daughter, Harriet. After making one critical mistake, Frida finds herself in a government reform program for bad mothers. While the custody of her child hangs in the balance, she must prove her worth as a mother or risk losing Harriet forever.

If you loved the novel as much as Jenna did, check out Chan's recommendations for eight books to read next.

Rachel Yoder's debut novel, "Nightbitch," is about a stay-at-home mom who put her art career on hold to raise her newborn son. While hiding away from her toddler, she makes an unsettling discovery that leads her to believe she's turning into a dog.

As her symptoms intensify, her traveling husband dismisses her concerns. Seeking a cure she discovers a book about magical women and a group of moms that are more than meets the eye.

This hilarious satire is a must-read for fans of "The School for Good Mothers."

In an America where abortion and in-vitro fertilization are banned, the fate of five women with very different ideas about motherhood living in a small town in Oregon overlaps.

When a plague called the Shen Fever hits New York City, millennial drone Candace Chen finds herself amongst a group of survivors. Their leader, power-hungry IT tech, Bob, promises the opportunity to start society anew. Carrying a secret she knows he'll exploit, Candace must decide what and where her future lies in this satirical coming-of-age.

In her debut novel, Megan Giddings explores race, class and the history of horror invoked on the Black body in the name of science.

College student Lena Johnson is forced to drop out after her grandmother passes, leaving behind significant debt for the family to deal with. To support her family, Lena accepts a high-paying job in the remote city of Lakewood, Michigan. While her new position comes with numerous perks she's sworn to secrecy about the research being done at the facility.

Diane Cook's debut is a collection of stories that center around nature as a catalyst for human drama. In each imaginative tale, Cook explores the complexity of human behavior and reveals how little is within our control.

In this collection of short fictional stories, Karen Russell covers themes from motherhood to first love. Each is as imaginative, vivid and hilarious as the last.

"Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" is part memoir and part cultural criticism. Written as several short essays tied together by Hong's theory of "minor feelings," this is an honest, intimate and provocative look into one Asian American woman's experiences.

In her provocative memoir, Brooks writes about the split-second decision to leave her 4-year-old in the car while she ran into a store and the impact of that choice that haunted her for years to come. She paints an honest portrait of parenthood in America and explores the impact of fearful parenting on our society at large.

