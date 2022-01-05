Want to read more in 2022? Here are 4 books to get you started

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your New Year's resolution is to read more, you're probably not alone. While you my have the Read With Jenna January 2022 pick to get your reading list started, a few more picks to build your reading list for the month — or even the year — won't hurt.

Jason Mott, author of the July 2021 Read with Jenna pick, "Hell of a Book," joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share four recommendations to read this month. From an engaging work of fiction to a timeless motivational read, Mott's picks cover a range of interests.

Keep reading to get a glimpse behind the cover of each book, as well as Mott's thoughts on these titles.

Books to read in January 2022

Best fiction read

This title won't be released until Jan. 11, but you can pre-order it right now. Mott says he's a fan of "highly imaginative stories and story structure," and this book has both of those elements. It chronicles 170 years of American nation-building and asks whether the United States has fulfilled its promises by highlighting injustices both big and small.

Best non-fiction read

Mott says he was curious to see how Miles accomplished the "magic" of carrying this book. In the book, historian Tiya Miles uncovers the story of an enslaved woman, Rose; her daughter, Ashley, who was separated from her and sold at 9 years old; and her graddaughter, Ruth. By unearthing their stories, she is able to craft a singular history of the experience of slavery by so many women and families like them.

Best read for young adults

This novel won the National Book Award for Young People's Literature in 2021, and Mott says he didn't want to miss out on it any longer. It centers around 17-year-old Lily Hu, who can't quite remember when a certain feeling blossomed inside of her, but she knows it only keeps growing. Her desire to fall in love with another girl, Kathleen Miller, in America in 1954 means having to take risks in order for their relationship to continue, amidst the Red Scare and the threat of her father's deportation.

Best motivational read

Mott first read this text in his early 20s and says it changed and influenced his life from that point on. "Meditations" is a series of personal writing from the former Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius. These writings, which consist of private notes to himself and his ideas on Stoicism, acted asa means for his own self-improvement.

