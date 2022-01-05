IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Now Playing

    Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’

    03:26

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

    01:35

  • Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happiness

    05:25

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Best books for holiday gifts: ‘The Copenhagen Trilogy’ and more

    04:25

  • Read with Jenna: ‘Bright Burning Things’ author answers questions from readers

    06:19

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’

    05:52

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • What to read: December's hottest book picks

    04:32

  • ‘The Family’ author fields questions from Jenna’s Book Club members

    05:14

  • Make meatless sloppy joes for when you’re ‘Vegan, at Times’

    05:38

  • Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my life

    06:57

  • Meet the author of ‘The Matzah Ball,’ an alternative holiday love story

    04:23

  • Kathie Lee Gifford returns to Studio 1A to talk about her new book and more

    05:56

  • Brene Brown discusses ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ her new book about emotions

    10:06

  • New book delves into lives of Prince Harry and Prince William

    02:20

TODAY

Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

04:23

Jason Mott, author of the best-selling novel, “Hell of a Book,” joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to shares his favorite reads for the New Year. Mott, who’s own book is in the Read with Jenna club, reveals his top fiction, non-fiction, young-adult, and motivational books for 2022.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’

    03:26

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

    01:35

  • Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happiness

    05:25

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All