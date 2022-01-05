Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022
04:23
Share this -
copied
Jason Mott, author of the best-selling novel, “Hell of a Book,” joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to shares his favorite reads for the New Year. Mott, who’s own book is in the Read with Jenna club, reveals his top fiction, non-fiction, young-adult, and motivational books for 2022.Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022
04:23
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year
01:33
Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’
03:26
Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022
01:35
Maria Shriver’s guide to goals and happiness
05:25
Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview