IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

20 clever hacks for jewelry clasps, quick meals and more — starting at $5

Books

Looking for what to read next? Discover your favorite authors, buy new books to read and find Jenna Bush Hager's book club picks here.

Books on the ShowSEE ALL

TODAY earns a commission on purchases through these links.

Explore More CategoriesSEE ALL

Looking for something else? Here you can find recommendations from some of our most commonly shopped categories.
Home & Decor
Find and buy the best home good deals online including bedroom and bathroom decor, storage and organization accessories, and bedding on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Beauty
Find and buy the best beauty and cosmetic deals online including the newest makeup sales, hair products and dermatologist approved skincare on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Kitchen
Find and buy the best kitchenware deals online including our favorite foods, kitchen gadgets and tools for cooking on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Fashion
Find and buy the best style deals online including shoe and clothing items, jewelry and accessory sales, and more with TODAY.com.
VIEW
Tech & Gadgets
Find and buy the best technology deals online including cool new high tech gadgets and electronic sales on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Travel & Accessories
Find and buy the best vacation deals online from luggage sales to the best places to stay on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Kids & Babies
Find and buy the best deals for parents online including sales on toys, new baby essentials, gifts and more on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Lifestyle & Fitness
Find and buy the best lifestyle and workout deals online including products to help you fall asleep, exercise equipment and more on TODAY.com.
VIEW