26 fun Easter gift ideas for hard-to-please teens
Teens will actually get excited about these options.
Teens will actually get excited about these options.
From sweet treats to spring florals, these gifts will make anyone smile.
From Magic Mixies to Tamagotchi, these are the best Easter toys for kids of all ages.
These seats provide the best combination of safety and ease of installation
For the little chef, aspiring artist and everyone in between.
Meyers' new picture book 'I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!' takes a humorous approach to fear.
As they move to big kid territory, the 5-year-olds in your life will cherish these presents.
These escapes may look like a splurge — but your bank account will happily disagree.
These presents may be inexpensive, but their reactions will be priceless.
From sweet surprises to fun cards.
From DIY Valentines to heart-tastic cookie kits, we've got your kids covered.
These reads will teach your little one about love.
Show the little ones in your life how much you care.
"It’s cool to hear how other families get joy out of our little girl."
The doll was released earlier this week.
No more counting sheep — these picks can help kids snooze.
Cashmere for less than $100? Yes, please!
These affordable gifts are the perfect addition to their stocking.
Share the holiday cheer.
From L.O.L Surprise to "The Mandalorian," these toys will be on every kid's wish list this year.
Make their day with these great presents!
The kid in your life will love these expert-approved presents.
Know a 3-year-old who has some ideas of their own? These are the presents that'll help their imagination grow.
The best toys, books and games for any baby, kid or hard-to-please teenager on your list.
You might want to add these to your shopping list!
It's time to start your holiday shopping, and the Shop TODAY team found the best gifts of the season.
They'll look picture-perfect for parties, family gatherings and more.
Load up on these fun stocking stuffers that any child will appreciate.
Plus, shop more top toy picks for the season.
There's something for everyone to unwrap.
If you never got your Tickle Me Elmo, it's not too late.
Shop cookware, toys, tech and more.
Find gifts for everyone on your list.
Even the pickiest teen will love these presents.
These creative kits will produce delightfully delicious results.
There's something for every kind of tween!
With picks ranging from beauty products to comic books, we've got you covered.