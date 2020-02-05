Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We've already rounded up the best gifts for toddlers and babies, but now we're looking to the double digits. Turning 10 is a big milestone for your child and finding the perfect gift can sometimes be difficult!

To be sure you are getting something your new tween will love, we've curated the perfect list of gifts for this age. From board games to a safe laptop and a chandelier making kit, these are the best gifts for 10-year-olds.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Bestselling gifts for 10-year-olds

Become the next pinball wizard with this tabletop version of this classic game.

Stretch, pull and knead Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty to solve over 50 challenges for beginners and experts alike.

Climb walls with this gravity-defying race car. Watch the car climb up and zip down walls and ceilings with the "zero gravity" laser control.

This mountain bike from Schwinn is lightweight and sturdy — plus, its front suspension gives it a smooth ride.

Best toy and game gifts for 10-year-olds

Follow these step-by-step instructions to create your very own chandelier. This kit is Inspired by popular Youtuber Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY) and her crafty tutorials, life hacks, and room decor ideas.

This game was a winner of the 2019 Parents Choice Gold Award. Playing it can help them learn math, geography and civics all while trying to make their way to the White House.

Try to find your favorite "Harry Potter" characters in this new game.

This great STEM toy takes the classic game of dominoes to the next level by adding the difficulty of solving a puzzle. It helps with critical thinking skills, too.

Artie is the drawing robot that helps kids learn to code. Don't know how to code yet? No, problem Artie has pre-programmed drawings too!

Feeling lucky today? They can crack open their fortune cookie, read their fortune and pull out a charm bracelet that's ready for wear.

Got a kid at home who's a real prankster? They will probably get a kick out of this fart launcher blasting stinky smells up to ten feet away. It's recommended to be used in a well-ventilated area.

Best video game and book gifts for 10-year-olds

Here's a chance to play all three original Spyro games fully remastered in HD with impressive graphics. It's also available for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Let your little one get lost in the realistic graphics of EA Sports' new "FIFA 20" game. It's also available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here's a way to make gaming even more fun. It's a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed controller for the Nintendo Switch.

"Sam Saves the Night," by Shari Simpson is the first book in the new "SleepWakers" series. Your child can follow along as Sam undergoes a mysterious "cure" for her sleepwalking and now has the ability to walk the night undetected, discovering a world of new friends, the SleepWakers, and goes to battle with a nighttime bully and her gang, the MeanDreams.

Best tech gifts for 10-year-olds

Here's a safe laptop and tablet for kids. Fun apps are already installed including YouTube Kids and Google Earth. This computer allows you to manage your child's screen time and lock remotely from a smartphone.

The new Fire HD is bigger and faster than ever. It includes seemingly endless apps with kid-friendly movies, TV shows and books. It also includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand.

This waterproof speaker floats, making it perfect for bath time, the pool and the beach. The speaker connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet.

Your child can make over 20 different unique courses with this smart track. Turn your smartphone into a racing video game and connect to the track via Bluetooth to create a cool racing experience.

Best unique gifts for 10-year-olds

This cart can hit speeds up to 8 mph with 40 minutes of drive time while your child rides around in style.

Sleep in the belly of a great white shark with this super fun duvet cover.

