They’re moving on up! 26 gifts for your 5th grade graduate

Graduating from 5th grade and beginning middle school is an exciting chapter filled with new friends and experiences. Celebrate this important milestone and show the 10-year-old in your life how proud you are of them with a thoughtful gift.

We know that gift-giving can be stressful, but our picks are bound to put a smile on their face. Are they into video games? Reading? Or perhaps photography? No matter what their hobbies are, we found the best 5th grade graduation gifts perfect for any kid.

Gifts for her | Gifts for him

Best 5th grade graduation gifts for her

While this card looks like one you'd see on any shelf from the outside, it opens to reveal this 3D popup of a bear donning a graduation cap and diploma from "Bear University." Not only is it the cutest surprise, it'll also make great decor for your grad.

With bows being all the rage, your graduate has most likely seen trendy and stylish outfits incorporating the accessory all over social media. Help your graduate show up to the first day of middle school in style with these satin bow clips.

These cute hair accessories come in various colors and incorporate an anti-slip design. According to the brand, they're suitable for curly, straight and thick hair!

With this set, they can mix and match designs and charms to create the perfect bracelet.

This lightweight sweater comes is perfect for spring and summer nights. It comes in four colors, is machine-washable and 100% cotton, according to the brand.

This nail polish kit includes pearl beads, glitter powder, peel-able nail polish, gems and more! It has everything they need to experiment and create the perfect mani.

Jewelry storage is a must especially when it comes in different colors! As they experiment with their style and figure out what they want their “look” to be for middle school, this stand is perfect for keeping it all organized.

The polaroid-style camera remains a popular product among kids and teenagers. Make your graduate the cool kid on their soon-to-be middle school campus with this instant print, portable digital camera, allowing them to preserve memories for years to come.

With over 20 fun colors, the flip straw Stanley tumbler is sure to excite your graduate! Stanley water bottles are popular amongst all ages and praised for how cold it keeps drinks, thanks to its double-walled vacuum insulation. It’s also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze.

If your graduate wants to start experimenting with makeup, this stylish toiletry bag is a great way to get them started! It also makes a great pencil case, if you want to get a head start on school supply shopping.

If she's got a sweet tooth, this cookie tin is sure to satisfy it. The reusable tin is filled with various flavors including chocolate chip, buttercream frosted salty caramel chocolate, fudge buttercream frosted devil's food and more.

Best 5th grade graduation gifts for him

This No. 1 New York Times and Indiebound bestseller details the ups and downs of middle school, helping prepare recent graduates for the new stage to come. One reviewer commented that it led to “some great discussions” after reading the book with her soon-to-be middle schooler.

Does your recent graduate enjoy playing baseball or practicing his pitch? Consider this four-pack of foam baseballs aimed to help young players improve with easy-to-see colors that help with hand-eye coordination. With an incorporated soft exterior, players can familiarize themselves with the sport and play safely both indoors and outdoors.

This adventurous and mysterious series follows the Noland kids in a quest for a hidden treasure. A No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, the book promises to deliver an “edge-of-your-seat adventure,” perfect for the 10-year-old bookworm. Once they finish this book, they’ll probably want to delve into the rest of the series!

This funky 150-piece puzzle is a chaotic and fun depiction of dogs taking over a school bus. While the kids are sure to get a kick out of the final product, puzzles are also great learning tools, teaching them patience and teamwork. According to the product, every piece is unique, making it less stressful than other puzzles.

Got a gamer in your midst? Gift them this thoughtful and fun graphic tee, made out of 40% recycled polyester, according to the brand.

This interactive game is great for kids who need to improve their math skills or simply want a fun activity. The point system helps keep them on their toes in the summer and ready for the school year, while also keeping them entertained.

A teddy bear in a cap and gown is a classic graduation gift that's beloved across generations. This one can be personalized for your special grad with their name; something they're sure to cherish for years to come.

This jean jacket is not only affordable but super stylish! The relaxed fit pairs nicely with any outfit and is perfect for achieving a laid-back, classic look.

Surprise your graduate with a pair of wireless headphones, bound to put the biggest smile on their face! According to the brand, these headphones have a whopping 40 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Topped with a lid that says "Class of 2024," this jar is filled with M&Ms that have celebratory phrases printed on them. It's the perfect sweet treat to congratulate them on their achievement and they can use the empty jar for storage when they finish it!

This console is perfect for on-the-go gaming. It includes over 230 games, five hours of battery life and uses anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch material, according to the brand.

Show your 10-year-old how cool you are by gifting them a skateboard. According to the brand, this board is catered to beginners, so it's ideal for new and still-learning skaters.

Made with fleece knit fabric, this zip up is both comfortable and lightweight. Boys typically wear the same thing and this sweater is sure to become his new go-to for his first year of middle school.

Compatible with PS5, PC/Mac, XBox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, VR and streaming compatibility, these headphones are perfect for any gamer. According to the brand, the extended frequency spectrum provides high quality in-game music and sounds.

Gift the grad something the whole family can enjoy this summer! The laser tag guns have a 130-foot laser range and the set also includes LED vests that display the score of the game.