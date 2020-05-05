26 fun middle school graduation gifts kids will love

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether the middle schooler in your life is having a ceremony or not, graduating from middle school is a milestone to celebrate. One way you to congratulate the young graduate from afar this year is with an 8th grade graduation gift.

Whether the teen in your life loves playing video games or enjoys studying stars, we rounded up the best middle school graduation gifts. There's bound to be something on our list that will make them smile, no matter what they're into these days.

To shop this 8th grade graduation gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Middle School Graduation Gifts

Even though your kids are probably used to taking photos on their smartphones, sometimes it’s nice to have a physical copy too. With this Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera, they can hang photos of their favorite places and people in their bedroom or high school locker.

If you want to splurge, get them a Nintendo Switch Lite! The popular gaming device was designed for handheld gaming, is compatible with a wide range of games and has up to seven hours of battery life.

Help your graduate stay hydrated and stay on trend when they start high school with this sleek insulated water bottle from Hydro Flask. The water bottle will keep their water cold for hours and it has a straw lid top for easy access.

This kid-friendly edition of Amazon Echo is like a virtual assistant for your teen. They can ask Alexa to play music, read stories, call approved friends and family and explore a world full of kid-friendly skills. It also sets daily time limits and filters explicit songs from select music services.

With high school comes early wake up times. This unique alarm clock acts as a sunlight stimulator and gently wakes them up by slowly brightening up their bedroom. Just to be sure they’re awake, an actual alarm will go off at the end of the light’s cycle.

If he or she loves to help their parents in the kitchen, this junior chef cookbook from William Sonoma is a great way to give them inspiration for the summer ahead. It’s packed with 65 different recipes (many that cater towards picky eaters!) for breakfast, main courses, snacks, soups, desserts and more.

What 8th grader doesn’t love treats? Sugarwish is a company that sends gift boxes of assorted candy or popcorn in small portions. In just a few days, your grad will receive their cute package right to their doorstep so it’s quarantine-friendly too.

If they enjoy reading for fun, get them this freshman year-themed book to get them ready for the next four years.

This young adult fiction book is written about a young boy going through his freshman year when his mom reveals she’s pregnant. To help his unborn sibling have a more seamless freshman year than he did, he decides to create a freshman year survival manual while going through the obstacles of his first year of high school.

With summer just around the corner, a trendy pool float is a perfect 8th grade graduation gift. Funboy makes a bunch of fun floats including a rainbow unicorn, a flamingo, crown and more.

Do they love to study the sky and learn about outer space? This Moon Scope and Sky Gazer by Education Insights is the perfect gift. This set comes with a moon scope, moon filter, a tripod and a 20-page journal so they can take notes as they discover new things.

Gift Ideas For 8th Grade Boy

This mini desktop lamp includes two realistic life-like jellyfish with color-changing lights. It's designed as a calming lamp, and it's small in size so it could easily fit on a nightstand or a crowded desk.

Pass The Pigs is a great game for all ages but we know your young grad will love it too. Each player tosses the pigs and they gain or lose points depending on how they land. Whoever reaches 100 points first wins the game. This miniature version is also portable so it’s easy to tote around.

With so much time spent at home lately, it’s important to get him active and outside once in a while. This razor scooter is the perfect way to get some fresh air while remaining socially distant as he cruises around.

If he loves gadgets, he’s bound to smile after opening up this graduation gift. The Anywhere Light can fit inside his pocket or backpack, it’s bendable and great for late-night studying, selfie lighting or as a flashlight. Either way, it's extremely versatile.

These Sony Wireless headphones are great Bluetooth option if you don’t want to spend a fortune. They provide great sound, offer up to 35 hours of playtime with a single charge (so he won’t have to remember to charge often) and they’re budget-friendly.

Get him something that is fun and active. This magnetic indoor dart board is easy to hang, kid-safe and won’t damage your walls. Plus, it would double as cool room décor in his bedroom!

Gift Ideas For 8th Grade Girl

No matter what school year they’re graduating from, graduating is an important moment of growth and transition in life. This graduation necklace made by Dear Ava symbolizes the hard work she accomplished to get to the next level.

If she has a smartphone (or you’re getting her one soon) gift it with a fun phone case. This “Triple Stars” Casetify case is colorful, fun and easy to spot when it's buried in her backpack.

3. ChemCare Heart Shape LED Neon Light Sign

What 8th-grade girl wouldn’t love a neon light to spruce up her bedroom? This LED wall light is easy to use, budget-friendly and would look great in any room. This brand also sells LED wall lights in the shape of a cactus, ice pop, palm tree and others if she’d prefer a different shape.

This neon effect frame is another colorful way to decorate her space. She can write quotes, doodles and leave notes using the vibrant neon pens that come with the frame. You can hang it on the wall or display it upright on any flat surface.

A handy crossbody bag is a great gift for any teen. This Steve Madden bag is trendy thanks to the studded detailing and it also has a secure zip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap so she can stay hands-free.

Help her prepare for high school with a brand new backpack. This quilted bag made by Madden Girl has plenty of space to hold all of her books and essentials — and it’s currently on sale for almost half the original price. It comes in a light pink or black shade.

