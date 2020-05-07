29 kindergarten graduation gifts to celebrate the little one in your life

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Kindergarten graduation ceremonies may be canceled this year, but that doesn't mean their big milestone shouldn't be celebrated.

One way you can show the kiddo in your life just how proud you are about them moving on to first grade is with a fun kindergarten graduation gift. And to help you find the perfect present to reward your little graduate with, we came up with a long list of kindergarten graduation gift ideas that they'll be sure to love.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Kindergarten Graduation Gifts

What kindergartener wouldn’t love to receive a plush stuffed animal? This adorable “Super Grad” corgi is bound to make them feel special and doubles as décor on their bed.

Keep them busy this summer with this fun terrarium kit, which boosts their science, technology, engineering and math skills. All they need to do is assemble the kit, add water and they’re set to learn about ecosystems all season long.

Help your little graduate get ready for first grade by adding this fun book to their summer reading list. This picture book takes the reader through the entire first grade school year and includes special moments like pajama day and the mysteries of spelling.

This is another great timely book to give your child. Author Barbara Park takes students through the adventures of Junie B. Jones as she graduates from kindergarten.

This junior microscope made by Education Insights is great for kids who are interested in biology. They can examine a magnified hidden world with ease with the two extra-large eyepieces and the kid-friendly focus knob.

Now that the weather is getting nicer and summer is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for kids to enjoy a kite. This one is great for children since it’s easy to fly and it’s made with durable material.

Is your little one obsessed with singing “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen? If so, this Bluetooth karaoke microphone is the perfect gift! All you need to do is pair it with an iPhone or iPad and wirelessly stream audio using the microphone's integrated speaker to listen to all of your child’s favorite tunes. The LED flashing lights will flash to the music and their voice, making a party wherever they go.

If your child is crafty, this slime kit is a great way for them to have fun while limiting a mess that you’ll have to clean up later. Not only does slime-making entertain for hours, but it combines chemistry and fine motor skills too.

If they love helping in the garden, this Fairy Garden Lily Pond set is perfect. The kit allows kids to create their own magical garden and also doubles as a playset to pursue imaginative play as they create adventures with Calla the fairy and her teacup home.

It’s never to early to learn about budgeting money. Help your kindergarten graduate learn about saving money with this Moonjar Money Box as they separate funds for saving, spending and sharing in different sections in the “bank.” It also comes with a small notebook for them to keep track of their withdrawals and deposits.

This Crayola Character Art Kit includes more than enough art utensils to create all the crafts your little one could ever want. It comes with 20 crayons, 10 markers, 10 color pencils, 10 sheets of paper and a dual-purpose sharpener for both pencils and crayons.

Get your little one ahead of the game this summer with a little first-grade curriculum practice. This "Smarty Pants" card set includes 120 cards filled with questions, games and puzzles to jump-start their learning for next year.

These kid-friendly walkie talkies are a safe and fun way for your children to play with their best friends while being socially distant. They’re easy to operate and have an extra-long range.

The Ashlyn American Girl Doll is a great budget-friendly option if you aren’t interested in shelling out the extra cash for a traditional doll. Ashlyn, who is a “princess in training” comes in a pretty pink outfit, a tiara and glitter boots.

Does your little one love playing dress-up with makeup? If so, they'll be thrilled to receive this colorful organizer to store play makeup and more.

Reward your child with an epic Hot Wheels collection that features 20 different collector cars. These mini toys feature classic designs from the brand and encourage the use of their imagination.

This ultimate Barbie closet is the perfect starter set if your child doesn’t own any Barbie dolls yet. It comes with one doll, three pairs of shoes, two necklaces and two purses to create plenty of different looks and a portable closet to store it all in one place

This Lego jewelry kit is a great way to get your child’s creativity flowing. It offers kids the opportunity to create their own jewelry stand with multiple design options. It comes with a reusable storage container so cleanup is a breeze.

If your little graduate loves to help in the kitchen, they’ll be jumping for joy when they receive this Play-Doh Rainbow Cake Set. It includes the cake playset, five cake cutters, a frosting tool, a spatula, one can of rainbow Play-Doh and six other jars filled with bright colors.

Another fun kitchen-themed toy is this Disney Princess play beverage maker. They can whip up pretend drinks for their play restaurant like a pro barista.

While Lego offers many fun sets sometimes it’s even more fun to go with a classic option. This building kit allows construction to be as open-ended as possible so your child can create whatever their imagination wants.

With so much time spent at home lately, it’s important to get your children outside once in a while. This razor scooter is the perfect way to get some fresh air while remaining socially distant as he or she cruises around.

Kindergarten Graduation Gift Baskets

Since you may not be able to hand-deliver a gift to your little graduate, send them a fun gift basket instead. Cheryl's Cookies Unicorn Party in a Box comes with a handful of colorful cookies including sugar cookies, buttercream frosted unicorn cookies, a lollipop and more.

What kid doesn't love sweets? This "Mini Party In A Bucket" comes with a tasty milk chocolate bar, a malted milk bar, pretzels, and more.

This congratulations tin from The Popcorn Factory is the perfect gift to complete their next family movie night. It includes butter popcorn, cheese popcorn and caramel popcorn. You can also customize the tin with a congratulatory message.

Reward your kindergarten graduate with this basket full of yummy treats. This Sweet Tooth Candy Basket from GiftBasket.com includes M&Ms, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and more.

These bite-sized cupcakes from Baked by Mellisa are perfect for kids. The "Congrats" box comes with a variety of different flavors including fun tie-dye, cookies and cream, peanut butter and jelly, cookie dough, red velvet and more.

If she or he loves to create mythical worlds while they play, they'll love this Charming Unicorn Sweets Box from 1-800 Baskets. It includes a wearable unicorn horn, a unicorn party cake, chocolate covered pretzels, chewy gummies and confetti popcorn.

What little kid wouldn't love to bash through a huge chocolate cake? The Dylan's Candy Bar's Bash Cake is essentially a cake-shaped piñata made of milk chocolate and filled with mini milk chocolate-covered pretzels. It even comes with a mini mallet for your little one to bash their way through to the rest of the treats. The Bash Cake is 7.5 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and has a shelf life of nine months so they can enjoy it all summer long.

