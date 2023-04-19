65 graduation quotes to help send them off into the world

Graduations are momentous occasions in anyone's life.

Signifying the end of one chapter and the start of another, they're always cause for celebration.

Whether someone special in your life is making the leap from preschool to kindergarten or heading out into the great big world after graduating college, be sure to let them know how proud you are of their success.

A thoughtful graduation gift is always nice, but even a greeting card inscribed with a graduation quote is a thoughtful way to recognize that walking across the stage to pick up that diploma is no small accomplishment.

To help you find exactly the right words to commemorate the big day, we've collected some of our favorite graduation quotes to honor the grad in your life.

Looking for something inspirational? Lao Tzu will encourage the new grad to simply put one foot in front of the other with "The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."

That's just the start because we've also got funny graduation quotes from Robin Williams and Tina Fey, along with quotes taken from popular songs and books.

Whatever you need, you've come to the right place to find it. No matter which one you go with, one thing's for sure: When they read your uplifting words, you'll go straight to the head of the class.

Short graduation quotes

“Through discipline comes freedom.” — Aristotle

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” ― Robert Collier

“What could we accomplish if we knew we could not fail?” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” ― John D. Rockefeller

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible!’” — Audrey Hepburn

“Be so good they can’t ignore you.” — Steve Martin

“Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” — Neale Donald Walsch

“I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” — Mark Twain

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela

“Success is not the absence of failure; it’s the persistence through failure.” — Aisha Tyler

“Accept no one’s definition of your life, define yourself.” ― Harvey Fierstein

“Today’s accomplishments were yesterday’s impossibilities.” — Robert H. Schuller

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“Your education has prepared you for what lies ahead.” — Conan O’Brien, 2020 Harvard commencement

“What we learn with pleasure we never forget.” — Alfred Mercier

“The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible.” — Arthur C. Clarke

“It’s supposed to be hard. If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.” — Jimmy Dugan, “A League of Their Own”

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” — Lao Tzu

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

“Persistence is the most powerful force on earth, it can move mountains.” — Albert Einstein

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement; nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” — Helen Keller

Funny graduation quotes

"Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school." — Albert Einstein

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris Bueller, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

"I look to the future because that is where I'm going to spend the rest of my life.” — George Burns

"Try not to have a good time ... This is supposed to be educational." — Lucy Van Pelt, "Peanuts"

"People don't turn down money. It's what separates us from the animals." — Jerry Seinfeld

"When all else fails, there's always delusion." — Conan O'Brien

"Summer vacation does kind of set up an adulthood of disappointment. That first job, you’re like, 'I have to go to work in July? What is this, Russia?'"— Jim Gaffigan, "Cinco"

"Adults are always asking little kids what they want to be when they grow up because they're looking for ideas." —Paula Poundstone

"A mind is like a parachute. It doesn't work if it is not open." — Frank Zappa

"Do not take life too seriously - you will never get out of it alive." — Elbert Hubbard

"You're only given a little spark of madness, you mustn't lose it." — Robin Williams

“You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the water slide overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” — Tina Fey

"All my life, I always wanted to be somebody. Now I see that I should have been more specific." — Jane Wagner

"If at first you don't succeed, then skydiving definitely isn't for you." — Steven Wright

"Never follow anyone else's path. Unless you're in the woods and you're lost and you see a path; then, by all means, you should follow that path." — Ellen Degeneres

“You’re still here? It’s over. Go home. Go.” — Ferris Bueller, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Inspirational graduation quotes

"You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation." — Brigham Young

"You'll be on your way up! You'll be seeing great sights! You'll join the high fliers who soar to high heights." — Dr. Seuss, "Oh the Places You'll Go"

“Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.” — Martin Luther King, March for Integrated Schools

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.” — Dr. Seuss, "Happy Birthday to You!"

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go...” — Dr. Seuss, "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

"A great accomplishment shouldn't be the end of the road, just the starting point for the next leap forward." — Harvey Mackay

"If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” — Henry David Thoreau, "Walden"

"It is you, the young and fearless at heart, the most diverse and educated generation in our history, who the nation is waiting to follow." — Barack Obama, Selma Anniversary speech 2015

“It’s opener, out there, in the wide, open air.” ― Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” ― Dr. Seuss

"Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X

“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!” ― Dr. Seuss, "Oh, the Places You’ll Go!"

"It is our failure to become of perceived ideal that ultimately defines us and makes us unique." — Conan O'Brien, 2011 Dartmouth College commencement address

"Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in." — Bill Bradley

"There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed." — Ray Goforth

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney

"Becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end." — Michelle Obama, "Becoming"

“I am a firm believer that you don’t achieve greatness on your own. There is always someone there to lend a hand.” — Greg Louganis

Graduation quotes inspired by song lyrics