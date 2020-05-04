28 gifts high school graduates will actually use

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Graduation day is a momentous occasion for students and families. While the end of senior year is usually capped off with a large commencement ceremony, the class of 2020 will instead be celebrating from the comfort of their homes this year.

Even though you may not be able to celebrate in person, that doesn't mean you can't still congratulate grads on their accomplishments by sending a thoughtful gift.

From college essentials to personalized keepsakes, consider sending the graduate in your life one of these high school graduation gift ideas below.

High school graduation gifts for her

Wherever your grad ends up, this candle will make sure they have a little piece of home with them. Each candle comes with its own unique scent that's meant to remind people of their home state and nostalgic memories.

Make laundry a little easier with this personalized laundry bag. Designed for easy trips to the laundry room, this bag can be personalized with different colors, patterns and embroidery options.

For the coffee lover in your life, surprise them with their very own single-serve Keurig. The brand considers this model to be one of its most compact designs yet, making it perfect to store in small places. The brand also claims that it can make three cups of coffee in under a minute.

These memory foam slippers were styled to keep your feet comfortable and warm, making it perfect for days spent lounging around your dorm room.

Surprise the graduate in your life with this personalized box that is sure to bring a smile to their face. The box comes with a small tumbler and your choice of additional add-ons.

This nostalgic gift is one your grad can look back on one day. They can leave themselves a personalized message to read years down the road.

This mini camera is perfect for capturing memories — it instantly prints the picture out for you to share and enjoy!

Your loved one is sure to find something they love in this thoughtful gift box. Inside, they will find a luggage tag, vanilla frosted fortune cookie, mini "Congrats grad!" frame and more.

This TODAY editor-approved gift combines the comfort of a blanket with the style of a hoodie — so your graduate remains comfy no matter where they are!

Personalize a tumbler for your loved one! Designed to keep drinks either warm or cold, this cup comes in eight vibrant colors and you can even customize the artwork.

This lavender kit is perfect for the grad who needs to relax and unwind. They'll be able to grow their own lavender plant with the included pot and seeds. For more self-care, they can spray the lavender mist on their pillow and enjoy the 100% cotton eye mask to help them drift off to sleep.

Instead of checking things off your bucket list, make it more interactive with this scratch-off poster. After you complete each activity, you'll be surprised with a colorful picture behind each square.

This portable safe keeps your personal documents and belongings secure no matter where you are. The sleek design can hold your phone, passport and other documents.

Created to be both spacious and fashionable, this backpack was made to hold all of your belongings — including your laptop! Whether you're off to class or traveling the world, this backpack should fit your needs no matter where you go.

College dorms are not always the most spacious, so these space-saving hangers will definitely come in handy. The folding design allows you to fit up to five hangers at once.

High school graduation gifts for him

Put you and your friends' knowledge to the test with this game full of random facts and trivia about subjects you probably didn't learn in school.

These packing cubes would make a great gift for the frequent traveler. The variety of sizes will keep all of their clothing and belongings neatly organized in their suitcase, or they can use them for storage in their dorm.

Help bring some relaxation to your loved one with a weighted blanket. Weighted blankets are known for their soothing benefits and comforting sensation. This option is made with breathable bamboo, which aims to help keep you cool.

For the days when your graduate wants to stay in bed and do work, this folding lap desk will keep school supplies all in one place and folds away for easy storage.

Now is the perfect time to surprise your graduate with a personalized wallet to keep their belongings in.

A handy place to keep all of their belongings, this dock station features a charging station for phones, and side hangers for watches, keys and more. To make it more personalized, you can choose to have the recipient's name or initials engraved.

If he's moving into a dorm with a shared bathroom, he'll definitely need a durable and waterproof shower caddy to help carry his toiletries.

This backpack is spacious enough to carry a laptop and more, making it just as great for traveling as it is for going to class. It even includes a USB port to charge your phone no matter where you are.

The fishing-enthusiast on your list may enjoy a fishing lure that you can customize with a message of your choice. No matter where they end up, they'll be sure to think of you with this special gift.

Every grad needs a comfortable set of sheets to make their dorm feel a little cozier. The brand designed it with ventilation and breathability in mind for a comfy night's sleep.

For those interviews and formals that your graduate will eventually attend, provide them with a pair of cuff links customized just for them. You can add a small message and their initials for a personalized touch.

This handy messenger bag was designed to be spacious enough to hold everything from papers to laptops. It comes in five different colors that each have their own vintage flair.

If the grad is a huge baseball fan, they'll love this interactive MLB map. They can add a corresponding MLB Club sticker for each ballpark they've visited.

