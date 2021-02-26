Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Once you've rounded up your favorite skin care products and found the makeup products that work for you, it all comes down to how you apply them. No matter how fancy the formula or exquisite the makeup tool, you'll need to make sure you can see all of the finer details in order to look your best. Using your bathroom mirror can get the job done, but makeup mirrors enable you to tune into the specifics to help you pull off your desired results.

Whether your focus is tweezing your brows to perfection or applying foundation evenly, the right makeup mirror can make all the difference. Do you need magnification or bright lights? A large frame or something compact you can take on the go? We narrowed down the bestselling makeup mirrors out there to find ones with rave reviews that check off all of the boxes.

From Bluetooth-enabled makeup mirrors that allow you to take calls and listen to music to no-frills finds, read on for the makeup mirrors that have received five-star praise.

Bestselling makeup mirrors

Even the most helpful critical review gave this makeup mirror a three-star rating, noting that it works but isn’t anything sophisticated. Other reviewers praised the mirror for being a “great product with a fair price.” Rather than relying on batteries to simulate natural sunlight, the mirror operates by plugging into a power source, using secret base storage to conceal cords. It’s double-sided, with one side for everyday maintenance and another with 10X magnification to help zoom in on problem areas. A convenient storage tray can also keep products from rolling all over your counter.

Tiny but mighty, this lighted mirror is small enough to fit in your purse but boasts 15X magnification. The adjustable arm allows you to use it as a traditional vanity mirror, but it can also be tucked away to use as a compact mirror for touch-ups on the move. “I think I have bought 8 of these mirrors. I have kept 2 for myself and I use them all the time,” one Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer wrote. “And I have given the rest as gifts.”

Prefer to listen to music or your favorite podcast while you get ready in the morning? iHome’s makeup mirror features a Bluetooth speaker and a built-in microphone so you can play your favorite songs, place and answer calls and more. A built-in USB port also means you can charge your phone while you get ready, so you can head out the door with a full phone battery. While the mirror might not offer intense magnification, it can be tilted to help you apply makeup at different angles.

“This was exactly what I was looking for and more!” one reviewer said. “The speaker is amazing, super clear and loud. The lights are perfect and super helpful when you don’t have enough light in the room.”

Though simplehuman’s makeup mirror is a bit of a splurge, reviewers are raving about how well it works. It uses a color rendering index of 90, which the brand states is similar to the full color spectrum of natural sunlight. The single-sided mirror also offers 10X magnification, making it easy to catch small details when tweezing or finishing up your makeup routine. Some reviewers called out the great magnification, while others appreciated that can be compacted and folded down flat for when you're on the go. “This is great in my bathroom and has a wonderful travel case that will be a major plus!” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon’s choice for makeup mirrors and the second-bestselling mirror on the site, this gadget has amassed more than 15,000 verified five-star reviews. It is available in pink, black and white, and each version features 72 adjustable LED lights. The lights can be adjusted as you maneuver each of the the lighting modes by using the smart touch button on the mirror; simply tap the button to change the temperature setting and long-press the button to adjust the brightness level.

One user wrote that this was their first time purchasing a lighted mirror and that “the brightness helped a lot.” The tri-fold design also means that you can utilize three different magnification levels to apply makeup, put in contacts and more. This battery-operated mirror also features a USB port that allows you to charge it and use it in the event that the batteries run out.

With over 17,000 verified five-star reviews, this makeup mirror from Wondruz is the bestselling personal mirror on Amazon. It just about does it all — it magnifies, rotates and features adjustable lighting. The foldable design means that you can prevent dust from coating the mirror while it's not in use, and you can also detach it from the base to stow it away until you need it. It uses 21 LED lights that can be brightened or dimmed with a smart touch button and can be charged using batteries or a USB port.

Riki Loves Riki's Skinny Mirror is for anyone who wants a smart mirror without any of the fuss. It uses a rechargeable battery to emulate customizable HD lighting using five dimming stages. For those who want to capture their look right after they apply setting spray, it also features a Bluetooth selfie function and comes with a clip to securely mount your phone to the mirror for a perfectly-lit photo. "I was very reluctant about spending this much for a mirror. However I am glad I did," one Ulta reviewer wrote. "I love that the mirror charges & lasts for at least a week."

With dual-sided capabilities, this bestseller offers 360-degree rotation and 10X magnification. The rose gold color is the perfect addition to any bathroom counter, and reviewers can't stop raving over how visually pleasing it is. It's the perfect pick for anyone that is more concerned with magnification than lighting. "This mirror is so large, I can easily do my makeup and fix my eyebrows," one Ulta reviewer wrote. "Less eye strain is a great thing!"

This double-sided mirror from Conair offers three-way touch control, as compared to the previous version that can be turned on and off with a simple switch. It has amassed more than 1,400 verified five-star reviews on Amazon, with many of them praising its lighting capabilities. "The light is plenty bright and has 3 levels of brightness and the magnification is perfect," one reviewer wrote. The mirror itself is fog- and glare-free, too, so you can complete your beauty routine without any interruptions.

This tri-fold mirror offers four lighting options — day, home, office and evening — so you can make sure your look matches the lighting for whatever the day brings. It's functional but isn't an eye sore, as it neatly folds flat for travel or storage. In addition to the adjustable lighting, the base can also be adjusted to work at 11 different angles, so you don't have to crouch in order to make sure that you're applying your mascara evenly. "It's perfect, the one I had that I used nearly every day for 50 years finally gave out and I thought I would never be able to replace it, but the Jerdon Trifold is everything my old one was and much more, much brighter, much clearer and much easier to use," one five-star reviewer wrote.

This ultra-slim makeup mirror folds down into the size of a tablet, so you can take it with you for a touch-up or neatly store it in your bathroom to save counter space. (It even comes with its own drawstring bag!) The lights can be dimmed on three different settings that stimulate, day, evening and home lighting, giving you soft, warm and white lighting. "Its absolutely beautiful," one of the more than 900 verified reviewers wrote. "It’s super bright and light weight and I’m happy I can store it away in a drawer when not using."

Jerdon's portable mirror is lined with LED lights and even includes a spot mirror that offers 10X magnification. Since it's battery operated, you don't have to worry about bulky cords or wires, and the sleek design helps it take up even less space on counters. Even better? It arrives pre-assembled, so all you'll have to do is pop in the batteries.

This bestseller ranks among the top 10 makeup mirrors on Amazon and has amassed more than 3,500 verified five-star reviews. The large mirror is larger than most on the market and it comes in four different styles, including some with halo lighting and some with individual bulbs that can be dimmed to your preference. One reviewer called the mirror a "game-changer," claiming it was the "best purchase I ever made."

This makeup mirror differs from most since it features a suction bottom that helps it stay in place on your counter. Although it appears smaller than most, it offers 10X magnification and LED lights that imitate daylight. According to one of the mirror's 6,129 verified five-star reviewers, it "works really well for tweezing." Another reviewer called it a great basic and praised the "perfect" size and brightness.

Though this mirror is also a bit of a splurge, more than 75% of reviewers gave it a full five stars. The cordless gadget operates on rechargeable batteries that last up to 10 hours. Alone, the sleek mirror boasts 1X magnification, but you can purchase the 10X magnification attachment to hone in on minor details. It boasts three temperature settings and additional brightness levels that can be adjusted with the touch button. Even better? It boasts smart memory, so it will automatically use the brightness settings that you last used while you were getting ready, saving you the hassle during early mornings.

"I love this product," one verified reviewer wrote. "The lighting is phenomenal and the size of the mirror is perfect for applying makeup to plucking eyebrows!"

