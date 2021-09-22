Danielle Murphy, associate editor

Courtesy Danielle Murphy

I’ll be honest. I didn’t think I would like this as much I actually do. I’m in love with the color this lipstick gives me — a soft blush pink that makes my natural lips look fuller. The formula is also buildable, so I can go from a muted rose color to something much more vibrant. It’s also surprisingly moisturizing, so it’s something I’ll likely keep in my bag during the colder months ahead for when my lips begin to feel chapped.

If there’s one thing I could have done without, it’s the bright flecks of glitter. They’re not overwhelming, but that kind of sparkle doesn’t normally go with my everyday look. But for $4, that’s something I can easily overlook.

Kamari Stewart, editorial assistant

Courtesy Kamari Stewart

The first thing I noticed was how smoothly it glides on. Because it’s clear and the sparkles are so visible, I expected it to be grainy but it applied smoothly and effortlessly. Almost immediately, I could see the color start to appear. It became a pinkish/red color which complemented my skin tone nicely. The sparkles came through very slightly on the first application but I was able to see it from certain angles. When I applied another layer, the color became brighter, reacting to the first layer and the sparkles became a little more visible. I really like this lipstick for an everyday pop of color that I can be sure will complement my look.

Sunah Syed, production coordinator

Courtesy Sunah Syed

The lipstick was completely clear and had no tint of color, so I really didn’t know what to expect when I tried it on. After the first coat, my lips immediately started to change color to a beautiful shade of pink that matched my skin tone. Typically when I try on a new lipstick my biggest concern is my lips getting chapped and the color fading quickly, but because the formula felt like more of a lip balm, that didn’t happen. I think this product is a great pick for people like me who aren’t fans of reapplying constantly throughout the day and like the feel of a lip balm as opposed to a more pigmented lipstick.

Emma Stessman, editorial assistant

Courtesy Emma Stessman

I had watched quite a few of the TikTok videos, but still, when I opened up the lipstick for the first time, I had a hard time believing that the sparkly, clear formula would do anything more than add a slight shine to my lips. But it did. In the span of a few seconds after applying, I watched the color gradually develop until I ended up with a light, rosy shade. I like that the color gets darker as you add coats because it makes it more versatile. I could just apply a quick swipe or two for my everyday look and then be more heavy-handed when I really want my lips to pop. It's also pretty lightweight and left my lips feeling soft and moisturized.

My one complaint is that some of the sparkles do carry through onto your lips. You get a light glittery effect, which is kind of fun, especially if you're going for that trendy Y2K look. But you also end up with some larger pieces, and that can be a bit much. So after applying, I've been quickly running my finger over my lips to pick them up and they come right off.

Jillian Ortiz, editorial assistant

Courtesy Jillian Ortiz

When I opened the package, I had no idea what to expect; I heard it was color-changing but since it looked clear and shimmery I didn’t think it was possible. It took a few coats for it to actually start showing up and when I could see the color I was shocked! It applied smoothly and turned into a mix of a Barbie-pink and magenta color, which though very pretty, I don’t think is for me. I prefer colors that are more red or darker than things that are light pink. And since my skin is olive-toned, I don’t think it was a great match. I think it would be great for someone with lighter skin who isn’t afraid to rock a bright pink lip or anyone who is looking for a personalized shade from a color-changing lipstick!

