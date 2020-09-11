I tried a popular at-home face steamer and my skin has never looked better

In case you were wondering what makes this little spa treatment unique, it generates nano-ionic steam which combines with an "ultrasonic vaporizer" to produce negatively charged ionic particles within the steam. This combination is meant to be up to 10 times more effective at penetrating the skin and cleaning deep within your pores. I never thought much about ions and my skin before — but now I can attest to their power! So there you have it, a free chemistry lesson for the day!

How I use the steamer

Before starting, I’ve discovered that it is best to prep my skin by cleansing with my usual face wash. Once my face is clean, I simply fill the small plastic water reservoir with distilled or filtered water. The steamer takes a few minutes to warm up — and then I have an at-home spa treatment without the bill to match!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I typically steam for 10 minutes. The steam is very warm, so I recommend holding your head back a bit from the steamer nozzle. When you keep a short distance, it is incredibly effective and relaxing. As recommended, I wrap a towel around my head to help the steam stay focused around my face as I absorb the very comforting process.

After using the steamer even just one time, I was amazed at how much gunk was hiding below the surface. Using the steamer provided clear evidence that even if you wash your face daily, you are probably going to have leftover products hiding in your skin. Yuck! It also shows you that even high-end cleansing products aren't always effective if you are not removing them properly. This steamer gave my skin a perfect, glowy complexion that is silky smooth from the inside out!

It's a three-in-one device

Not only does it provide steam, but it also works as a humidifier and a towel warmer. In the past, the only time I’ve ever had my towels warmed was while visiting a professional spa. I was able to use the towel warmer potion of the steamer by twisting the top section off and placing my towel over the small grid inside while I was showering. I live in a small apartment and keep the air conditioning blasting, so the wrap of warmth was certainly a welcome comfort without the expensive spa bill.

An added bonus is a five-piece stainless steel blackhead extractor kit, which is helpful after the steam has unclogged my pores.

Would I recommend it?

This steamer has been a complete game changer for my skin. The steamer opens up my pores to loosen up any dirt, makeup, trapped sebum or acne-causing bacteria. It prepares my skin to better absorb products that I use after the steam session and it increases the circulation of my skin to reveal that perfect glowing complexion we all dream about. Who knew steam could do so much?

