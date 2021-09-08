Make room for some 'me-time' with these 7 self-care essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is one of the busiest times of year for most families. With the end of summer comes the inevitable return to daily routines, changing temperatures and the anticipation of the holiday season that is just around the corner.

In the midst of all of the chaos, it's important to carve out some time for yourself, though. After all, September is National Self-Care Month. "It’s important to have some quiet time to think about your needs and the things that are important to you in life," Amy Morin, psychotherapist and the author of “13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do," told TODAY Health last year.

So, if you're looking for the tools that can help you get some much needed R&R, style expert Amy E. Goodman has everything you need for a calm body and a calm mind.

Self-care essentials

Goodman, whose husband is Taiwanese, says Taiwanese culture believes in the benefits of reflexology. Targeting specific pressure points can help relieve pressure all over your body, which can in turn help you feel more relaxed. This brand, however, is founded upon traditional Chinese Acupressure Medicine and makes several different tools that can help deliver the relaxing benefits you desire. Goodman loves the foot pain relief mat, since you can bring it anywhere from the kitchen sink to the bathroom vanity in order to take the pressure off of your feet while you're doing things about the house.

Pursoma got a big boost after it was featured in Vogue, the Wall Street Journal and Goop, and now Goodman says the brand is "going mass" at an affordable price point. You can find their products at Target and Ulta for as little as $10. The line includes different kinds of products for different kinds of problems, including a "Sweat It Out" soak for sore muscles, a "Cleanse Your Mind" soak for an at-home relaxing spa experience and the "Digital Detox" soak to help you cleanse your mind after too much screen time.

Not only does this steamer look pretty, Goodman says, but it actually works. It can be used as an at-home spa treatment to help give your skin a little bit of a glow and hydrates your skin by allowing the steam to seep into your pores.

Candles might already exist somewhere within the walls of your home, but Goodman says these candles from Otherland stand out from the rest. They're super fragrant (in a good way) and free from parabens, sulfates and synthetic dyes. Plus, you can create your own three-pack bundle to save some cash, too.

Goodman received these cards as a gift and says they are "amazing." She uses the deck of 50 cards with her kids to prompt them (and herself) to reflect more often. They're organized into four categories — Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy and Kindness — and offer an alternative to traditional journaling.

To help support your emotional awareness and growth, Goodman says this deck is like a "toolbox for your feelings." The cards can start a healthy conversation that can benefit your mental well-being, but your purchase does some good, too — 50% of the net proceeds are donated to The Loveland Foundation, which helps bring opportunities and healing to communities of color.

Get self-care delivered to your door each month with this thoughtful subscription service. Each box is curated by a therapist and includes everything from workbooks to tea, jewelry, candles and more.

