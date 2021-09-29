Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every fall, the shorter days, busier work schedules and franticness of back-to-school can make the daily grind feel like a serious struggle. But nothing can turn a painful, sleep-deprived morning around like good cup of coffee. Your mood can be completely transformed by the glorious aroma, comforting warmth — and, not to mention, the happy little buzz.

Obviously to make the best brew from your kitchen, you should start with high-quality beans and a good grinder. But beyond the basics, there are other accessories that will take your coffee from OK to perfect every time.

Whether you like a lighter-bodied cup or something with the caffeination quotient of rocket fuel, we found the best accessories from reviewers and personal experience to upgrade your coffee experience, so you can make café-quality brew at home.

And what better time to splurge on your at-home set-up than National Coffee Day on Wednesday (or International Coffee Day, which falls on Oct. 1 this year)!

Keep coffee at the perfect temperature throughout your long morning commute or during back-to-back Zoom calls. This mug maintains the exact heat level you prefer for up to three hours, so there’s no need to reheat lukewarm coffee in the microwave. It comes with a charging coaster and can even be paired with an app to preset temperatures and receive notifications.

For a jolt of caffeinated goodness, try this highly-rated stovetop moka pot. It’s simple to use: You fill the water to the designated level in the lower chamber, put ground coffee in the filter, screw the pieces together, and place it on your stove to boil. The result? Amazing espresso-like coffee. Available in smaller or larger sizes as well.

No shut-eye? No big deal. Try getting your caffeine buzz from pour-over coffee instead of a standard drip machine. This cult-favorite ceramic dripper promises to a make bold, flavorful brew. For best results, users recommend using corresponding Hario filters. Available in two sizes.

For perfectly executed pour-over coffee, this quick-heating gooseneck kettle offers precise temperature control and a pointed spout, which helps with optimal flow rate for the best tasting brew. And it comes in seven sleek colors to complement your kitchen décor.

If you prefer iced coffee to hot, this BPA-free, dishwasher-safe French-press style cold brew maker is not only affordable, it’s easy to clean. It comes with two lids — one for the fridge for overnight, and the other with a plunger to press down the grounds.

This commuter-friendly coffee mug has a snap-in splash guard, a ceramic interior coating to keep your coffee from tasting gross and metallic-y and it’ll keep liquids hot for up to 12 hours.

Available in seven cool colors.

Sometimes you need a little extra pick-me-up, and this set will check that box. Add chocolate, cinnamon with brown sugar or French vanilla to your cup with these shakeable toppings. Who knows, you may even feel like you’re sipping a cappuccino at an outdoor café in Paris.

Be your own barista and create a leaf, spiral, heart, star, wink, or snowflake on top of your latte, cappuccino or hot chocolate. Ok, so you admittedly need a little more time on your hands for this, but they sure are pretty. Chocolate, cinnamon or other powdered ingredients not included.

Take a brief quiz and you’ll be matched with a curated selection of beans that perfectly fit your preferences. Reviewers love the incredible variety, and that you have more control over choosing the coffees you want than with other services. Prices typically range from $10-$25 per bag.

Store beans in this 4” airtight container to preserve freshness and flavor. The compact size holds approximately ½ pound of whole bean coffee — and will look great on your countertop. Available in white, black, blue, grey and red.

We have previously mentioned this No. 1 bestseller, but nothing can make your coffee feel fancy quite like frothy foam. This battery-operated frother whips up café-esque lattes, cappuccinos, and hot chocolates in seconds. Reviewers love that it also works well with non-dairy milks. It comes with a stainless steel stand and is available in 40 different colors.

Any self-respecting coffee snob grinds their own beans. While this model may seem pricey, caffeine connoisseurs love it for a variety of reasons: It offers a variety of fine, medium and coarse grinds; it doesn’t leave a big mess; and it has a small footprint on your counter. Plus, it's expert-recommended.

