One of the worst things about returning to the office or being on the move all of the time is taking a drink of your coffee only to find out it’s lukewarm or going in for a big gulp of water to realize it's hot. Fortunately, travel mugs and tumblers are a great way to keep hot drinks steamy and iced drinks chilly all day long.

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up some top-rated travel mugs and tumblers to take with you when you return to the office or find yourself on the road more often.

Best travel coffee mugs and tumblers

It's no surprise that one of the most well-known cooler brands out there makes a tumbler that can withstand any kind of commute. This Yeti travel mug not only features a thick stainless steel body and a durable Dracut outer for extra grip, it also comes with its signature magnetic sliding lid to keep your beverages extra protected.

Can't get your hands on the viral Stanley Quencher tumbler? This smaller travel mug from the brand is just as satisfying to drink out of. Looking more like an actual coffee cup, this 12-ounce sipper features a press-fit Tritan lid and vacuum-insulated double walls. It also comes with a Built For Life warranty and a glowing 4.7-star average on both Amazon and the brand's website.

With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from over 42,000 Amazon shoppers, this insulated tumbler from Simple Modern checks off all the boxes. There's a lot to love about it off the bat, starting with its two lid options (an insulated straw and flip lid), ability to fit into most cup holders, 30+ color options and four available sizes. In other words, summarized perfectly by one reviewer, "Not to be dramatic, but I would die for this cup."

This insulated tumbler has a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design that will keep drinks your preferred temperature all day long, plus a condensation-free exterior to keep your hands dry. In terms of quality, just take it from one verified reviewer who rated this pick a perfect five stars: "I poured [some ginger tea] in around 9 p.m. and by 6 a.m. it was still very warm."

Available in 18 colors and two generous sizes (16 and 20 ounces), this 4.7-star-rated travel mug holds more than enough coffee to get you through the morning commute. The cup has an integrated handle, plus a screw-on, flip-top lid to prevent spilling during bumpy car or train rides.

Stojo's 16-ounce travel cup is perfect for those with limited space in their hands during the day. It's made from food grade-safe silicone, is completely dishwasher-safe and is collapsible for easier carrying when you're not sipping the day away. It's also available in 25 colors to suit your personal aesthetic.

Are you the sort who relies on multiple cups of coffee to keep you going throughout the day? Reduce's 40-ounce tumbler is right up your alley. It cup comes with a three-in-one lid and straw, so you can sip your drink with ease and not fear spilling it on yourself. Plus, all of its parts are dishwasher-safe!

If anyone asks if you're busy, tell them to just read your tumbler. This 16-ounce thermal mug from Ban.do not only delivers on aesthetics, but it's also a crowd-pleaser amongst shoppers. "This little cutie is not only fun but so useful for hot and cold drinks!! And [it[ fits perfectly in any cup holder!" noted one enthusiastic reviewer.

Brümate doesn't just make incredible can coolers and koozies — they also make quality insulated tumblers, too! This toddy-style mug is made with patented BevLock Technology to ensure a leak-free trip all the way to your destination. With a glowing 4.9-star average on the brand's website, it's clear shoppers are pretty satisfied with this revelation, as well.

The Corkcicle tumbler comes in several colors and two sizes, but we find the Unicorn Magic option to be pretty dreamy for its glittery, opalescent finish. Plus, it's designed to keep drinks frosty for over nine hours and warm beverages piping hot for over three hours.

Coffee aficionados, this option's for you! This tumbler from Espro is actually a travel French press — just fill it up with coffee and water, plunge and enjoy. The end result is a grit-free, barista-quality cuppa joe anywhere you go.

