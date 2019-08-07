At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is in full swing and that means it’s time to start planning all of those summertime parties if you haven’t already.

First up on the menu? Drinks. Whether your beverage of choice is a seasonal rosé or simple Diet Coke, keeping those beverages cool is key in the warmer months. While you could easily head to the nearest surf shop and grab a white plastic cooler, there are several more durable options worth investing in that will last you for many summers to come.

We asked interior designer Lane Blank of Palley & Southard Designs what she looks for in summertime coolers, and these five options match her preference for designs that marry style with function.

No matter what you’re in the market for, large or small, check out our current favorites before the season is over.

When it comes to larger and more stationary options, Blank says she like Coleman coolers the most as they're "very retro and come in fun colors." This steel-belted design comes in an eye-catching shade of rose-pink and holds up to 84 cans.

Blank is particularly a fan of soft coolers "as they are easier to carry and usually have outside pockets for the bottle openers, silverware, etc.” Anthropologie's Nesma Cooler Bag includes a handle for easy portability and a waterproof interior.

If you're looking for a soft and portable cooler, Blank recommends turning to Scout since “they have so many options in any color combination, size, or print.” The Stiff One features two exterior pockets for utensils or bottle openers, while the interior holds up to 24 cans.

This portable style from CleverMade is currently a best seller on Amazon. The cooler is meant to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and several reviewers have praised its easily-foldable design.

This option from West Elm comes with a bit of retro-flair. The colorful stainless steel exterior brings a vintage touch, while the built-in bottle opener makes it as functional as it is stylish.

According to Serena & Lily, this is "not your average cooler." The exterior is made of resin wicker for a unique rustic-chic aesthetic, while the cooler inside features a drain for easy cleaning.

Yeti is known for its heavy-duty durable coolers, and the Tundra Haul option is one of the most portable thanks to its wheeled design. It also features "permafrost insulation" in the walls and lid to keep ice from melting in the summer heat.

Google searches for Igloo-branded coolers have recently skyrocketed, growing by more than 5000% this summer alone. The Playmate Elite design is a classic option if you're looking for a compact cooler that can still hold up to 16 cans.

The Daytripper backpack from Igloo gives the classic cooler a modern and stylish makeover. Amazon reviewers have raved about its portable design and ability to keep drinks cold for hours. It also includes a bamboo cutting board as an added bonus, as well as a separate pocket at the bottom for food storage.

This option from Igloo can also be used as a backpack, though the straps easily stow away if you'd prefer to use it as a tote. Amazon reviewers have given the multi-use design four out of five stars, with several mentioning that it kept ice cubes frozen for several hours.

