It's hard to justify spending $23 on a koozie when you can get them for free at events. But given that most events are cancelled now, and those koozies don't really work that well anyway, there's a strong argument for investing in the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim.

It's the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's thermocoolers category and has 4.9 stars from more than 20,000 verified reviewers. BrüMate was founded by Dylan Jacob, a 25-year-old in 2016. It's now the fastest-growing company in Colorado, with more than two million BruMates sold in 2019.

It looks as cool as a koozie can

On Amazon, it comes in 17 different colors including a fun faux wood finish, a timeless matte black and glitter mermaid, which is what I got.

Of course, this koozie looks extra sleek because it's designed for slim cans. So far, I've only used it to hold soda and hard seltzers. However, it also holds energy drinks and 12-ounce beers (except Heineken).

It's the perfect Valentine's Day gift

Not only does the Hopsulator look as cool as a koozie can look but also it's made with "the highest quality 18/8 stainless steel." Calibre-wise, it's right up there with Yeti (who makes this popular mug I want to try) and HydroFlask (although I swear by this affordable HydroFlask alternative).

It fits comfortably in my hand and also fits in my car's cupholders. More importantly, it's durable, versatile and comes in enough options that it makes the perfect gift for basically anyone. I recently got glitter mermaid for my best friend — any other color and her husband might try to steal it (though maybe he can expect one this Valentine's Day).

It keeps my drinks cold for hours

For a period of time, every morning at 10 a.m., I would take a cold can of soda from my fridge and put it into my Hopsulator. I'd throw it in my black backpack and head to the beach for my Onda Pura surfing lesson. I'd leave my backpack outside, often in the sun while I surfed.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The first thing I'd reach for when my lesson finished at 1 p.m. was my drink. And it was always still cold! If it was a 10 when I took it out of the fridge, then it was at least a 9.1 by the time I'd drink it three hours later. If I traveled back in time with this, people would probably accuse me of being a witch.

How the Hopsulator Slim works

BrüMate advertises that the Hopsulator keeps drinks 20 times colder than standard foam koozies. The triple-insulated technology behind it includes a combination of vacuum insulation, an extra copper layer and a "special" interior coating that prevents the transfer of heat. Even when I've held the Hopsulator in my hand for a while in the sun, it doesn't sweat the way other koozies do.

My cans also don't slip around or get stuck. That's because the Hopsulator has a "push-lock" technology gasket. I can push the can down and it air locks it into place. If I wanted to do the Dairy Queen Blizzard trick, I could dump it upside down and it wouldn't fall out. To remove the can, I just unscrew the gasket.

If you're one of my friends, stop reading this

If you're ever expecting a gift from me, stop reading this because the Hopsulator is probably what I'm going to get you. It's the perfect gift because it's just under $25, it's pretty and practical and it's built to last a lifetime. If I'm on your gift list, keep reading this. I want anything from BruMate's entire insulated drink holder collection. Thanks in advance.

For more Valentine's Day ideas, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!