Valentine's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to start thinking about gifts, cards and chocolate (if you haven't been already).

Want to avoid a handmade card fail? Dreading the thought of helping your child write the names of all twenty classmates on those tiny Valentines? Looking for a way to get creative with your kid's Valentines without subjecting yourself to hot glue burns?

We've got you covered.

From fun cards with a sweet surprise to those must-have Paw Patrol Valentines, we've rounded up some of the cutest love notes the internet has to offer. And, if you order them early enough, you'll be binging rom-coms on Netflix the night before the class party instead of attempting DIY Valentines for your little loves.

Available in packs of 28, these Valentines come in a variety of themes, from unicorns to paper airplanes. And, at $13 a pack, each kid can pick their favorite variety to hand out to classmates.

Bring some silliness to your child's Valentine's Day with these scratch-off joke cards available on Amazon.

These personalized classroom Valentines from Minted can feature your child's photo on the back, or a tic-tac-toe game.

Your kid's classmates are bound to roar with delight over these dinosaur Valentines, which come with erasers.

With a pack of 24 Valentines and Fun Dip packs, this kit is a pretty sweet deal.

Your child can let their classmates know they're MVPs with these personalized Valentines from American Greetings.

Instead of candy, the temporary tattoos in this pack make for a fun Valentine's Day treat. Lightning bolts and hearts make the tattoos extra special.

If Ryder, Marshall and Chase are some of your kid's favorite pups, they're sure to love these Paw Patrol Valentines.

These postcard-sized llama Valentines will make your little drama llama the hit of the Valentine's Day party.

Grab everything they need in one go with this set of Valentines and a festive mailbox for exchanging cards at school. The set includes 32 cards and a separate card for the teacher.

These secret admirer Valentines from Minted are an adorable way for your little one to reveal his admiration for his classmates.

