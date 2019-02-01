Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 1, 2019, 3:02 PM GMT By Rebecca Dube

We love sharing funny Valentine's Day jokes with our kids. Whether you're madly in love with the holiday of romance, or you're just waiting for the chocolate to go on sale Feb. 15, these kid-friendly jokes are sure to bring a smile to your face. Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine's Day Jokes for Kids

What did the paper clip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive. What did the stamp say to the envelope on Valentine’s Day? I’m stuck on you! What did the calculator say to the pencil on Valentine's Day? You can count on me. What do farmers give for Valentine’s Day? Lots of hogs and kisses. What kind of Valentine’s Day candy is never on time? ChocoLATE. Knock Knock.Who's there? Luke. Luke who? Luke who got a Valentine! What do you call a very small Valentine? A valen-tiny. What did the whale say to his sweetheart on Valentine’s Day? Whale you be mine? Knock Knock. Who’s there? Bea. Bea who? Bea my Valentine. What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you. What do owls say to declare their love? Owl be yours! Knock Knock. Who’s there? Al. Al who? Al be your Valentine if you’ll be mine. Why didn’t the skeleton want to send any Valentine’s Day cards? His heart wasn’t in it. What did one bee say to the other? I love bee-ing with you, honey! What kind of flower do you never give on Valentines Day? Cauliflower. What happens when you fall in love with a French chef? You get buttered up. Do skunks celebrate Valentine's Day? Sure, they're very scent-imental! Why did the sheriff lock up her boyfriend? He stole her heart. What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts! What do you get when you kiss a dragon on Valentine’s Day? Third degree burns on your lips. What is the difference between a girl who is sick of her boyfriend and a sailor who falls into the ocean? One is bored over a man, and the other is a man overboard. What did the baker say to his sweetheart? I'm dough-nuts about you! What did one cat say to the other cat on Valentine's Day? You're purr-fect. Knock knock. Who's there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for being my friend! What flower gives the most kisses on Valentine's Day? Tulips. What did one oar say to another? Can I interest you in a little row-mance? Knock knock. Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive you!

