“What’s Galentine’s Day? Only the best day of the year!”

We have Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler on "Parks and Recreation," of course!) to thank for the surge in popularity of the wonderful, playful holiday that is Galentine’s Day. Whether you have a sweetheart or not, it’s a great occasion to celebrate the female friendships in your life.

The best Galentine’s Day gifts will show how much you care and make each of your friends feel appreciated. And best of all, you don’t have to spend big to treat your gals to something sweet.

We’ve rounded up 15 cute ideas, from fancy candies and socks with hearts on them to beauty products with, uh, romantic names.

Sure, chocolates are the traditional candy of Valentine’s Day, but on Galentine’s Day, we're all for sour gummy lips! Each of these boxes from Sugarfina has three different flavors of lips, and all of them are delicious.

Like a “best friends” necklace but better! Give one of these Le Creuset stoneware mugs to your bestie and keep the other one for yourself. You’ll think of her every time you pour a cup of cocoa or coffee!

If you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party at your place, don’t forget the face masks! This kit from Memebox comes with 14 different masks with a variety of skincare benefits — just don’t forget to take a selfie once everyone is wearing them!

Looking for the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for your friend who’s out there looking for “the one?” Give her a pretty lip balm so she’s ready for that goodnight kiss.

If your favorite friend is a fitness fanatic, surprise her with a trendy water bottle from Hydro Flask. These insulated bottles keep beverages cold for hours and look chic on the exercise bike or on your desk. The best part? This beautiful lilac one is currently 25 percent off!

Novelty socks make a fabulous Galentine’s Day gift because they’re fun and practical. We love the sweet, heart print of these J. Crew trouser socks, and would encourage our friends to wear them with ankle boots to show off how cute they are all winter long.

The Herbivore Botanicals clean skin care products are some of the best and our favorite is this detoxing pink clay bar soap. And it’s pink, perfect for the holiday!

Encourage your gals to get out there with flirty, fluttery lashes using this wildly popular Too Faced mascara. It has a devoted following and is known for creating big, fluffy lashes guaranteed to turn heads.

Buy this set of four succulents and hand out one to each of your favorite pals on Galentine’s Day. Living plants that are easy to take care of are an inexpensive thoughtful gift.

Everyone loves a useful accessory gift. These affordable neckerchiefs can be styled a few ways: as a headband, tied onto a handbag, or as a bandana. Either way, your BFF will enjoy this cute scarf!

These extravagant chocolates are almost too cute to eat! If you feel like splurging on your gal pal, these chocolates from Maggie Louise are a great option.

If you want a more budget-friendly option, this 24-pack of Ferrero Rocher milk chocolates are excellent too.

Help your Galentine relax this holiday with a cozy plush robe. Nothing feels better than getting comfy in a soft wrap after a long day.

If your friend loves representing their home state, this Homesick scented candle is a great thoughtful gift for her home.

These Starboard Button studs from Baublebar are chic, timeless and look great with any outfit.

