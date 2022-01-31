Skip the chocolates and flowers — these 13 Valentine’s Day gifts are just as sweet

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

We all know that Valentine's Day isn't just a holiday reserved for those in relationships. It's the perfect opportunity to spread a little extra love and let the special people in your life — whether it's your mom, father figure, best friend or anyone else in between — know that you appreciate them.

While gifts aren't everyone's love language, they're one way to spoil those close to you on Valentine's Day. You can tap into their interests to show how much you care, from experience gifts to self-care essentials. So, if you're looking to skip the bouquet and box of chocolates, you're in luck.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share seven sweet Valentine's Day gift ideas for nearly everyone on your list. From a fiery hot sauce curation to a personalized book they can read over and over again, keep reading to see all of the picks that are sure to warm some hearts. Plus, you can find all of these Valentine's Day gift ideas on Amazon, so if you happen to wait until the last minute, you won't be out of luck.

Valentine's Day gift ideas on Amazon

Sending love to someone far away this year? Once you connect this unique device to an app on your phone, you can send a photo, message, animation or drawing right to their nightstand. They'll know they have a special message waiting for them once the heart on the front of the box starts to turn — you'll know they received it when they spin the heart back. It's more fun than a text message and is definitely quicker than a card, which makes it a sweet pick for kids, grandparents and long-distance couples alike.

The Lovebox also comes in a black-and-white-style device. It operates in the same way as the color and photo version but can only send messages, drawings and animation sans color.

If you're short on time but want a truly personalized gift, not much beats out writing a book for your loved one. Sixty-four pages full of meaningful prompts that you can fill out, this book can be read whenever they need a mood boost.

While these lounge pants may be a bit of a splurge, they won't go under-appreciated if your giftee has been wearing the same pajamas for the last few years. The name implies that they're so comfortable you might forget you're even wearing them, and one verified reviewer who gave the bottoms a five-star rating wrote that they "fit beautifully" and feel good on the skin.

Ladies don't have to miss out — Tommy John also makes a similar style for women that are made from the same soft and stretchy fabric.

Hot sauce is a classic gift for a reason. If their meal isn't complete without hot sauce sprinkled over it, this set can help expand their palate. It includes seven different flavors that are inspired by peppers from around the world, including Garlic Herb, Smoky Bourbon, Garlic Pepper, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Whiskey Habanero and Ghost Pepper. If the dynamite-inspired packaging is any indicator of the spice levels, gift carefully.

An at-home date night isn't complete without a bottle of wine. While a bottle isn't included with this gadget, the brand says it will enhance the drinking experience from the moment you start pouring. The purifier sits atop your glass or decanter and filters out artificial sulfite preservatives, according to the brand (which some believe are responsible for the morning-after headache or stuffy nose). Removing the preservatives shouldn't affect the quality of the wine — it's actually supposed to help heighten the natural flavors.

If you're celebrating with kids or want to gift an experience this year, why not bake? This cake pop maker can whip up 12 cake pops in just about five minutes, so you can pop them on a stick, decorate them and then enjoy. For anyone with a sweet tooth, this might just beat chocolate.

More Valentine's Day gift ideas on Amazon

This sleek ring dish can be personalized with their initials for a special touch. It's a handmade item but is expected to arrive as early as Feb. 10 with standard shipping.

Surprise the beauty guru in your life with this set that does double duty. The gua sha is used to shape and soothe the jawline, while the roller can help reduce muscle tension and puffiness, according to the brand.

You can't go wrong with a candle. This love letter-inspired scent boasts notes of vanilla and sandalwood (and almost looks too pretty to light).

For the couples who want to spice up date night, this deck of cards will give you at least 100 ideas (including karaoke duets and movie nights, for starters). Plus, you can organize them all with thanks to the included organizers, which separate them by activities that you want to do, are doing and have done. Goodbye, Netflix and chill.

Spa days might not be the most accessible activity right now, but this pick can help bring it home. This massager combines kneading and heat to help soothe muscle pain, accelerate muscle recovery and promote better sleep, according to the brand. Who couldn't use some more of that?

