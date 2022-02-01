Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ahh new love! If you're spending Valentine's Day with someone special this year, you're pretty lucky. But finding the perfect gift that appropriately honors the amount of time you've spent together can feel more like a burden than a blessing at times. What gift lets your new significant other know how special they are, but that isn't cliche? One that feels important, but is not too expensive (or too cheap)? It can be tough to walk that line when you're in a new relationship.

Luckily, you've got the Shop TODAY team in your corner with great Valentine's Day gifts for him and for her. From options for gamers, travelers, foodies and every type of partner in between, we have sweet gifts that they're sure to appreciate at any early relationship stage.

We rounded up 25 options that are perfect for any new relationship - whether you've been together six weeks or six months.

Scroll down to see all of our favorite affordable finds.

New relationship Valentine's Day gifts

Many couples try to avoid going too crazy for their first Valentine's Day together, and it makes sense. If you agreed to stick to a $25 or less budget, you can still have some money leftover for chocolates and make them smile with this set of heart socks. It comes with two pairs of soft, knit crew socks - one navy with multicolored hearts and one gray with black hearts - and the price is certainly right.

If your beau is a gamer, but you're not sure what games they already have, a gift card is a great idea. With this one, they can choose from 1,000+ Nintendo games, including new titles, classics and indie finds, and can enjoy hours of endless fun playing them on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS.

One of the ways to a man's heart is definitely through his stomach, so if you're shopping for a guy who has a sweet tooth, this box of assorted chocolates from Godiva will leave him swooning for you even more. The box comes with 17 pieces in different flavors, ranging from dark chocolate coconut and white chocolate sugar cookie to milk chocolate hazelnut heaven and milk almond caramel.

People who take their beer pretty seriously know that finding the right cup to hold your drink can make it that much more enjoyable. Yeti has you covered with this durable option that features a handle and double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold or hot. The stainless steel mug is also dishwasher safe and tailgate-ready!

Seeing someone who loves a good play on words? If they also appreciates an ice cold brew, they'll get a good laugh out of this long sleeve graphic tee. The blue top features three frosty beers and the words "Diversified Portfolio" and it comes in sizes S-XXL.

We dare you to find us a person who doesn't love playful socks. While you're trying to think of someone, let us introduce you to these rad socks that can be customized with up to five faces and a phrase of your choice. They come in 20 color options and only cost $8, so it's a great option for a brand new relationship where you don't want to drop too much cash so early on.

For some, pizza is life, and we can totally get it. If you're stumped for gift ideas, this personalized pizza serving board makes it easy to fuel a hungry habit. You can add up to six names or keep it clean and just add one. The best part? Each "slice" can detach from the board and be used as a plate.

"Harry Potter" fever is hotter than ever right now, and if you're dating a muggle who wishes they could visit the wizarding world, this fun pair of pajama pants might be the next best thing. The drawstring style reads "Waiting On My Hogwarts Letter" and has the Hogwarts insignia/an owl graphic.

Gaming is all about a visceral experience and this controller packs in plenty of desirable features, like an ergonomic design, advanced gaming buttons, anti-friction rings and a screenshot button that helps you document your epic wins. It has a 10-foot wired connection, 3.5mm stereo headset jack and some totally rad Pokemon artwork that any classic gamer will adore.

Any active guy will appreciate this ultra soft cotton-blend French terry hoodie that works equally well for the gym or a casual outing. It comes in five colors - our fave is the beautiful baby blue - and runs in sizes S-3XL, so there's something for every guy. It also has a convenient pocket that's front and center, so he can keep all of his essentials (like a phone, wallet and keys) close by.

If your boyfriend or girlfriend is constantly connected, they need a quality charger to keep their phone going. Raptic's wireless charging pad works with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and other Qi-compatible devices, and can charge up to two devices at once. You can even charge devices in either portrait or landscape mode so you can still watch videos or use FaceTime while it's charging.

Nothing says "Happy Valentine's Day" quite like a heart-shaped tin full of chocolates, and this one from Dove is making our heart flutter a little bit. The tin comes with an assortment of candies, including creamy caramels, milk chocolate heart truffles and dark chocolate heart truffles, and if you're lucky your main squeeze might just share a few with you.

Want to set the mood but not sure what scents your favorite lady loves just yet? A statement candle holder like this gorgeous flower vine design from Bath and Body Works is a considerate way to help her fuel her love for fragrances.

Jewelry can be so personal, so if you're still figuring out where your relationship is going, something like a diamond necklace or a monogrammed bracelet could be a big commitment. But earrings are a nice sweet spot that's thoughtful yet still low-key enough to be acceptable early on in a relationship. This set from Loft comes with 12 pairs of earrings in fun shapes like stars, moons and lightning bolts.

Is there a better way to tell someone you're sweet on them than something sweet? We think not. This tempting gift set from Cheryl's comes with a selection of chocolate covered pretzels and buttercream frosted cookies that are perfect for sharing. You can choose from three sizes -10 pieces, 20 pieces or 30 pieces.

Roses are red, violets are blue... flowers are a perfect way to help you win some major brownie points this Valentine's Day, it's oh so true. A dozen red roses is kind of a milestone for every new relationship, and this set makes it easy to order with a click of a button. You can select a simple bouquet or jazz things up with a vase, candy and teddy bear.

When you're still getting to know each other, gift cards are always a safe bet, and this one can be used at seven different businesses. It's valid at three restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory, Buffalo Wild Wings and Outback Steakhouse - three stores - Macy's, Athleta and Bed Bath & Beyond - and Grubhub, so it'll give your new flame plenty of choices to treat themselves.

Some girls prefer manicures over roses, but this aptly named set will offer her both - sort of. Deborah Lippmann's "Bed of Roses" set comes with six nail polishes in gorgeous rosy-nude shades that flatter a range of skin tones. The brand is kind of the gold standard in the nail care industry, so your girlfriend will know you only wanted to buy her the best when she unwraps this gift.

This heart cuff bracelet is a nice way to drop the "L" word on your first Valentine's Day together. It's affordable enough that she won't feel uncomfortable accepting it, but still shows that you put some thought into it.

One of the best parts about a new relationship is that getting-to-know-you phase where you can't stop asking each other questions. This creative game makes that process a little bit easier and comes with 200 playing cards that help you embark on meaningful conversations and perform comedic challenges. You can also play it with other couples!

Planning a date night in? Set the mood with these heart-shaped pizzas from Detroit Style Pizza Co. that can be shipped anywhere in the country. Each pack comes with three pizzas - one cheese, one pepperoni and one deluxe (pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers) - that each serve two people. Yum!

C'mon, how cute are these tiny air plants? The set of four plants comes in magnetic heart containers and they're pretty low maintenance (just mist weekly and soak for 3-6 hours every two weeks). You can keep two at your place and two at your girlfriend's pad.

Date nights look a little different right now, so if you're waiting a while to go out during this latest Covid surge, you can always bring the party inside with this mini keg from Heineken. It holds around 10 pints and stays fresh for 25 days after tapped.

Cooking together is a great way to build intimacy, and this cool subscription box company offers themed boxes that feature a chef, cooking show star or cookbook author's product picks. Each box comes with five to seven curated items and can range from food and kitchen tools to cookbooks. Grab a box for you and your main squeeze and make a whole date night out of it!

