Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While seeing your partner in real life for Valentine's Day is the ideal scenario, it's not always possible — especially if you live on opposite ends of the country. But you can still show your special person how much they mean to you on February 14. Since we know gift giving can be stressful — especially with the added stress of an LDR — we rounded up 16 gifts ideas for couples who are spending the holiday apart.

From silly personalized presents to more romantic gestures, scroll on for everything that will make your S.O. feel loved, where ever they are.

Valentine’s Day gifts for long-distance couples

A dose of love is just what the doctor ordered. Each jar comes filled with 90 capsules that you customize with sweet messages.

The gift-giver fills the pages with words of love and encouragement. Each book contains 12 prompts including, “You are remarkable because…” and “I wish for us a future full of…”

Get your S.O. excited about your next in-person visit with a quality carry-on suitcase. This lightweight luggage fits perfectly in the overhead bin of most airplanes and comes complete with a built-in USB charger. Choose from six colors including navy, black and pink.

Make the distance feel less daunting with a cheerful handmade mug that represents both of your locations in the United States.

This digital picture frame allows you to email directly to the frame’s display so you can surprise them with new photos.

Count down the days until your next reunion with this desktop clock. “My boyfriend is deployed and I have been eagerly counting down the days until he returns,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. “Who knows, maybe someday I can use this for a wedding countdown!”

Commemorate a special date with this custom star map print. All you need to do is select a short phrase (think the night we met), two names, date, and location. Three sizes and fonts are available.

They can snuggle with you every night thanks to this plush pillow emblazoned with your face. For best results, make sure to upload a high-resolution image.

Touch-activated friendship lamps are a way of feeling connected to those who you can’t see in person. You can even assign meaning to different colors, such as pink for “I love you.”

This dainty but sturdy thread bracelet spells out you and your partners’ names in morse code. “They are the cutest little gift and a subtle way to keep your loved one near,” one happy customer wrote on Etsy.

For the partner who is always cold and loves to snuggle, consider getting them Gravity’s weighted blanket to use when you're away. The cover is made of a micro-plush fabric and the inside contains glass beads for a soothing hug-like effect. Choose from three colors (grey, blue and white) and three weights (15, 20 and 25 pounds).

This Wi-Fi enabled device allows you to send messages to it from anywhere in the world at any time. When the box receives a message, the heart begins to spin and continues spinning until the message is read. It’s the perfect way to brighten your sweetheart’s day.

Not being together on Valentine's Day is brutal. Let them eat their feelings with this box of sweets that will deliver to their door and includes 18 bite-sized truffles in red velvet, chocolate and birthday cake flavor.

Two jigsaw puzzle pieces are hand-cut from maps of the locations of your choice, along with a personalized messages. Some popular text choices include, “What is meant to be will always find a way.”

The next best thing to in-person foot rubs? These supportive recovery shoes are designed to cradle your partner's arches after a long day on their feet. The practical gift has uppers constructed with cozy vegan sherpa material.

These waterproof silicone wearables mimic your partner’s touch via mutually exchanged vibrations. Just tap your bracelet and the person who has the matching one will know you’re thinking of them.

"My love is being deployed to Kuwait for the Army and we both know that there aren’t going to be too many times where we are able to chat on the phone or Skype/FaceTime each other with the time change," one person wrote on Amazon. "I wanted to find something that would keep us close even though we are going to be so far away. These are so awesome."

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!