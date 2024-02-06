It’s not too late! Score last-minute Valentine’s Day that will arrive in time and start at only $9

Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner? If the February holiday snuck up on you, there’s no need to panic. Whether you’re short on ideas or simply can’t wait any longer to grab a gift, we have you covered with a curated list of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts from retailers like Amazon, Target and more that are both thoughtful and practical.

Just because the holiday is fast approaching doesn’t mean you have to settle for a grocery store bouquet and a box of chocolates (though there’s nothing wrong with that). From jewelry for her to new kicks for him, this roundup has a little bit of something for everyone.

Read on for the full list of Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her that will arrive in time — just be sure to choose the correct delivery method (if applicable).

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for her | Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for him | Last-minute virtual Valentine's Day gifts

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for her

The perfect gift for the gal who likes to brunch. Grab this cute waffle maker, which imprints Xs, Os and hearts on every waffle she makes, so each breakfast will be made with love.

Each time she lights this coconut and honey-scented candle, she’ll be reminded of you. And considering that the company says it can burn for up to 36 hours, she’ll be thinking about you a lot.

Who couldn’t use a handbag upgrade? We couldn’t believe how spacious this $14 tote is — and we have a feeling your Valentine won’t either. Whether you opt for a deep brown style or a neutral black tone, this bag looks way more expensive than it actually is and makes for a practical gift that she’ll actually be able to use.

This sentimental Valentine’s Day gift is a sweet way to keep the bond between mother and daughter close to your heart. Whether you’re a mom of three or just one, you can select a necklace in your preferred color, or opt for a set of bracelets from the seller instead. Each set comes in a velvet bag ready for gifting, so all you’ll need to do is deliver it.

These plump strawberries come in boxes of 6, 12 or 24. They’re decorated with sprinkles and icing and are giving us all of the Valentine’s Day feels.

If she’s always working on her bar cart, this kit is the perfect way to upgrade her at-home cocktails. It includes everything from a recipe book to a mojito muddler that she can use to whip up tasty concoctions.

If she's going to use a wristlet attachment for her phone, it might as well be a beautiful one! This one looks like an elegant bracelet, is made of 18K gold plated brass, and comes in under $100.

Give her the gift of comfort this Valentine's Day with these chic and easy-to-wear boots. The block heel combined with a cushy sole equals boots she can dress up or down and wear for hours comfortably. Oh, and bonus, these come in lots of colors if taupe isn't her taste!

If you truly can’t think of anything else, this assortment of two dozen red roses is a sweet gesture. You can opt to upgrade the gift with a plush bear or box of chocolates, too.

This box of festive doughnuts arrives ready to eat and can be kept at room temperature for up to one day. They might just be too Instagram-worthy to eat.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for him

If his beard could use a little extra TLC, this beard thickener will do the trick! With a cedarwood and geranium scent, this spray conditions and softens his beard while making it look healthier, all with a non-greasy formula.

This sophisticated scented candle will make his home smell delicious, and the vessel is perfect for storing loose change or odds and ends once the wax has all melted!

Does he constantly lose his keys? Wallet? Coat? Help him keep track of everything with one (or more!) of these handy Tile Mates. Sometimes the best gifts are also the most practical!

Is your partner obsessed with “Hot Ones”? Help him recreate the iconic YouTube series at home with this fun game. It includes 250 question, trivia and roast cards that players must answer — or else they’ll have to take a taste of the eye-watering spicy Last Dab hot sauce.

These tasty pasta sauces are made with black winter truffle, tomatoes, herbs and spices and other ingredients that blend well together to create a delectable sauce. Your recipient can toss it with spaghetti, put it on homemade pizza dough or use it in other recipes that could use some extra flavor.

This sleek electric kettle looks like a much more expensive version but is under $35. He can heat up water in a snap for his coffee or tea!

Winter, unfortunately, isn’t going anywhere. Keep them cozy while they work from home or rest up on the couch with this ultimate blanket-hoodie-hybrid.

The best part about losing socks is getting the chance to purchase new ones. And once your man tries these sleek Bombas styles, you might notice him "losing" more and more of his old pairs more often ...

And while you're at it, why not throw in these fresh walking sneakers to go with them? Give him the footwear upgrade he deserves with these Reeboks, featuring memory foam cushioning and an extra-wide fit.

If your man is lacking in the beard grooming department, this facial hair kit will get him back on track. It comes with everything he needs to look his best, including a shampoo bar, balm, grooming oil, barber towel and boar bristle brush. As much as he will love it, you might love it even more — no more scratchy kisses or snuggles.

How about this for a new wallet: with the click of a button this wallet fans out all of his cards for easy access and grabbing what he needs. Cool!

Give him a pizza your heart — two of them, to be exact. They'll open up two thin-crust, heart-shaped pizzas that they can enjoy on Valentine's Day or save for later.

A Super Bowl and Valentine's Day gift wrapped up in one — what more could he ask for? This roses delivery comes with a twist — the flowers are placed in a glass Budweiser pitcher that he can use during the big game. Plus, each delivery comes with a code to get $15 off a pack of Budweiser on Instacart.

Not only is this newest iteration of the bestselling Wonderboom boosted for even better, crisper, and longer-lasting play time, but it’s also totally waterproof (it floats!) and it’s perfect for pool or beach days with pals in the summer.

Is he unable to function without his caffeine in the morning? If so, he’ll love this espresso machine that will whip up his favorite drinks and transport him to a French cafe. An added benefit: you’ll get artisan-level espressos, too!

Last-minute virtual Valentine's Day gifts

Uncommon Goods has plenty of unique gifts for Valentine’s Day. But for last-minute shoppers, the brand’s Uncommon Experiences are a perfect choice. Each of the virtual experiences is taught by a passionate expert with options ranging from flower arranging to coffee tasting and “romantic” mapmaking.

Artsy couples and novice painters alike can easily tap into their creative sides while participating in one of Painting To Gogh’s Date Night events. It’s easy to set up: Just order a painting you both love, set up the supplies you receive (shipping takes up to five business days) and then follow an “easy to follow” artist tutorial to get started.

While you can’t go wrong with a gift card to their favorite store, you can take it to the next level by getting them one that can be used for an activity you can do together. Airbnb’s gift cards range from $100 to $500, but you can also select a custom amount. They can put it towards a solo getaway or a romantic escape or use it to book one of Airbnb’s fun online travel experiences.

Whether they have a burgeoning interest in interior design or want to take their passion for music to the next level, they can learn all kinds of skills with a Masterclass membership. And not only that, but they’ll be learning from the best of the best. Lessons are led by celebrities like Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Ramsay, Alicia Keys and more.