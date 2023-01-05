Do you have a date for Valentine's Day this year? We do. It's February 14. Ba-dum ching.

OK, we know that was a totally corny Valentine's Day one-liner. But who wants to get struck by a cherub shooting arrows when giggling over silly dad jokes is way more fun?

Whether your holiday plans include the usual heart-shaped box of chocolates and a dinner for two or a solo celebration spent watching romantic movies on the couch, we're here to deliver a few laughs with this collection of funny Valentine's Day jokes for kids and adults.

No need to be a fan of red and pink to chuckle over these love-themed puns, knock-knock jokes and one-liners. They're appropriate enough for your younger valentines, but still funny enough to share share with your galentines, friends or beau. Write 'em in a card or make them a part of your Valentine's Day Instagram caption to really spread the love and laughter.

Better yet, use one of these Valentine's Day jokes to admit your feelings to your crush. Or, at the very least, get the conversation rolling.

And, with any luck (and a little help from Cupid), it won't be long before the ha-has turn into XOs.

Best Valentine's Day jokes

What kind of dinner does Cupid eat? A heart-y one.

What do astronauts say to their sweethearts? I love you to the moon and back.

Who’s Cupid’s favorite rock band? Heart.

What’s Cupid’s favorite candy? Hershey’s Kisses.

Why was the ghost sad on Valentine’s Day? He didn’t have a boo.

Why does Cupid like lettuce? It’s got a heart.

What did one pig say to the other? Don’t go bacon my heart.

What did one plate say to the other on Valentine’s Day? Tonight, dinner’s on me.

Did you hear about the two radios that got married? The reception was amazing.

What’s a bread loaf’s favorite song? “All You Knead is Love.”

Did you hear about the spider wedding? Yes, they’re newly-webs.

Did you hear about the vampire wedding? It was love at first bite.

What did the grizzly say to the panda? You are beary special to me.

What do you call two birds in love? Tweethearts

What do olives say to each other on Valentine’s Day? Olive you.

What did the graham cracker say to the marshmallow? I love you s’more and s’more each day.

What did one whale say to the other on Valentine’s Day? I whale always love you.

What do you call it when two boats fall in love? A row-mance.

How did the telephone propose? With a ring.

What did one tomato say to the other on Valentine’s Day? I love you from my head to-ma-toes.

Pun-filled Valentine's Day jokes

How do astronomers propose on Valentine's Day? They planet.

What did the acorn say to the tree? I’m fallin’ for you.

What did the thread say to the needle? I’m sew into you.

What did one yardstick say to the other? We be-long together.

What did one lamp say to the other? You light up my life.

What did one banana say to the other? You’ve got appeal.

What did one flea say to the other? You’re dyna-mite.

What did one toad say to the other? Never frog-et how much I love you.

What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you.

What one cantaloupe say to the other? You’re one in a melon.

What did the latte say to the espresso? We are meant to bean.

What did one popsicle say to the other? You make me melt.

What did one recliner say to the other? I chair-ish you.

What did one hotdog say to the other? You’re a real weiner!

What did one light bulb say to the other? I love you watts and watts.

Why did the astronaut couple break up? They needed space.

What did the purse say to the handbag? I never want to leave your side.

What did one puzzle piece say to the other? We fit together.

What did one scientist say to the other? We’ve got great chemistry.

What did the pasta say to the tomato? I love it when you get saucy.

What did one sheep say to the other? Ewe complete me.

Valentine's Day knock-knock jokes