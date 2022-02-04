12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Valentine’s Day is officially one week away, and we have a feeling the week will go by quickly. We know it’s the thought that counts, but if you want to one-up the flowers and chocolates you may have gifted last year, you might not want to wait any longer to do it.

Luckily, Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some gift ideas for everyone who might be on your list that feel anything but last minute. From animal-themed planters and “puffer hugs” to a dessert charcuterie board, these picks are every bit thoughtful (and adorable).

Today is the last day to have some of these gifts delivered via ground shipping, so don’t wait too long to add them to your cart. Keep reading to shop all 12 Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

This comfortable pajama set is perfect for those looking to feel cozy this Valentine's Day. The classic style features piping trim, long sleeve cuffs and even a left chest patch pocket. This set is available in five designs, including black, pink and a candy hearts pattern.

This adorable kids sweatshirt is perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations. Made with French terry, this sweatshirt has pockets and is soft. The tunic also comes pre-washed to minimize any shrinkage.

With a lot of stretch and smooth, flat seams, kids will love these love-filled leggings. The wide waistband is also designed to not roll down in order to provide a comfortable fit.

Gift your special someone a meaningful message with a Fortune & Frame locket. These lockets open up to reveal a special fortune cookie-sized message inside. Some of the designs include the Jeweled Heart Locket, which also comes as a bracelet, a Book Locket or a Flowered Vines Fortune Locket, among many others.

No Valentine's Day celebration is complete without a bit of dessert, and this cookie charcuterie board is the perfect treat. Included are buttercream-frosted cut-out cookies, sugar-sprinkled gummies, milk chocolate cherries and more. This set also comes with a reusable bamboo board along with an instruction sheet for an easy setup.

If you are looking for a personalized gift, this video book is great for sharing cherished memories. The books come in both vertical and horizontal screens so you don't have to worry about cropping. If you want to add to the gift presentation, Heirloom also has new custom gift boxes for some added flair.

These needlepoint pillows will certainly liven up any room. Cheeky and fun, these pillows are great conversation starters and perfect for anyone with an eclectic taste.

Send a hug to the people who love you this Valentine's Day with this Puffer Hug special edition box. This box includes a Puffer Hug, which is a cozy wrap scarf, a box of candy conversation hearts, a blank postcard and a QR code for exclusive content filled with food and cocktail recipes, activities and even a musical playlist.

Pet and plant lovers alike will fall in love with these adorable animal planters. Each planter is made by Filipino artisans using biodegradable, renewable and eco-friendly coconut fiber. Some of the designs include a baby hippo, a baby pig, a French bulldog and many more.

Spread some love with these cute message candles. Each candle comes in a reusable 9-ounce glass and with a keepsake white box. Whether you want to give a gift to the World's Best Galentine, give your Cool Mom some love or even pop the question with the Will You Marry Me? candle, there are options for everyone.

Heat things up this Valentine's Day with with these dried firewood boxes. Nothing is more romantic than snuggling by the fire, and Cutting Edge Firewood makes it simple with wood that lights faster and burns longer with less smoke. Some of their boxes include the Hickory Firewood Box, the Oak Firewood Box and the Cherry Firewood Box.

Cozy, cute and perfect for couples who like to match, this unisex jumpsuit practically screams Valentine's Day. The onesie is made to be super soft and even comes packaged in a special heart-shaped box.

