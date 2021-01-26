Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Last year was rough for single people. Speaking from personal experience, social distancing made it pretty difficult to meet anyone new.

Many of the most common routes for meeting people — at bars, through friends or meet-ups from dating apps — were made a lot harder by the many safety precautions put in place over the last 10 months. Which, while completely necessary, didn't do much good for my love life.

All this to say, if you're flying solo this Valentine's Day, you're in good company. Some people may simply take this as an opportunity to skip the holiday altogether. But for anyone like me who loves any excuse for a celebration, there are still plenty of ways to make the day fun. After all, it's all about celebrating love and spreading it around to your friends, family — and yes, even yourself.

Below are 11 things that will turn your solo Valentine's Day into the perfect opportunity to treat yourself.

Valentine's Day self-care essentials

While normally you might treat yourself to a day at the spa, you can recreate the experience at home with this bestselling gift set. It features plenty of essentials including bath salts, a lavender body oil, a scented candle and a super soft face towel. You can even personalize the box with your name to make it feel even more special.

While you're soaking in the tub, give your skin some TLC with this popular mask duo from Glossier. The Mega Greens Galaxy Pack detoxifies, while the Moisturizing Moon Mask soothes and hydrates. Use them individually or pair them together for a complete treatment.

For those who prefer showers, turn yours into a spa-like moment with these steamers. Simply drop one in your shower and you'll be enveloped with the calming scents of lavender, chamomile, eucalyptus or vanilla.

Nothing feels more luxurious than wrapping yourself in a soft, warm robe, and this one is perfect for your night of self-care thanks to the super cozy plush material. It comes in multiple color options like pink, burgundy and blue. Choose your favorite and you'll be ready to cuddle up on the couch with Netflix and a glass of wine.

A lounging outfit is never complete without a comfortable pair of slippers. These plush shoes (which can be worn outdoors thanks to their solid soles) have more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One Shop TODAY writer said they "are the softest things I've ever slipped my feet into."

While you settle in for a cozy night, don't forget to grab a calming cup of tea. This sampler set includes a range of flavors from peppermint to orange, so you'll have plenty of options to suit your mood.

Give yourself the perfect manicure at home with this complete kit from Olive & June. It features a handy tool that makes it easier to apply polish to both hands, a cuticle serum, a clean-up brush for a mistake-free mani and more. Choose one color to go along with the set — may we suggest a Valentine's Day-themed pink or a bold glitter polish?

As cheesy as it may sound, sending yourself flowers can make your day a little brighter. UrbanStems has plenty of beautiful arrangements that are perfect for Valentine's Day, like this combination of football mums, cocculus and eucalyptus. They're also great to send to friends to let them know you're thinking of them, especially if you skipped your usual Galentine's celebration.

Turn your living room into your own personal tasting room with this wine sampling kit from In Good Taste. The company sends you eight six-ounce bottles of California costal wines, so you can create your own DIY tasting experience at home. Take it up a notch and schedule a virtual tasting, where you'll be paired with a group of people and a wine expert who will lead you all through the experience.

Buying yourself a box of chocolates is never a bad idea, but if you're looking for the ultimate treat-yourself moment, this assortment of Milk Bar cookies is the perfect indulgence. The six-cookie tin includes one of each of their most popular flavors like the beloved Compost Cookie, the Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie, and more — or just upgrade to the 12-pack and get two of each.

Simply want something to distract you from the holiday? While curling up with a book or watching a movie is always a good option, puzzles are a great way to challenge your mind and fill time. Piecework has plenty of beautiful puzzles like this "Disco Queen" design complete with bright colors and fun artwork to liven up your night.

