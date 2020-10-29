Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No, you don’t have to be a proper Brit to enjoy a nice cup of tea every day. As a tea lover myself, I down close to six cups of it a day, whether it be my morning dandelion tea, midmorning Irish breakfast tea, spearmint tea with lunch, or sleep-inducing tea before bed. I simply cannot get enough of it.

The beauty of tea is that there are so many flavors and combinations, making gifting for tea lovers truly endless. Below, we’ve rounded up the best options to bring some extra warmth to any tea lover’s day.

Best teas to gift

Avoid the hassle of loose-leaf tea or tea bags with these fun Tea Drops. Created with raw sugar and aromatic spices, this set includes eight Tea Drops — including caffeinated Matcha Green Tea and Rose Earl Grey — as well as caffeine-free Citrus Ginger and Sweet Peppermint.

Featuring finely ground high-quality green tea leaves, this fun matcha advent calendar from David’s Tea is full of surprises. Hint: think infused chocolates, matcha gummies and matcha honey too.

Add some joy into any tea lover’s life with this set from JOYA. Featuring high-quality teas, this set includes their Zing blend (ideal for upset tummies) and their Elevate blend (great for focus and more energy), plus a two-sided handmade wooden spoon for easy scooping.

Fight against a crummy cold with this kit from David’s Tea. Not only does this Cold Comfort Kit include four caffeine-free teas, but it also comes with drawstring filters, honey sticks and a lip balm.

Make tea-sipping simple with these convenient tea strips from Olyxir. Featuring ten olive leaf tea strips per packet, this gift is perfect for those who are always on the go but constantly craving some tea. This blend is jam-packed with antioxidants and will help boost your body’s defenses this holiday season.

Yes, the taste is important when it comes to tea, but why not add a whole visual experience to your tea lover’s ritual, too. This tea gift set from Numi Organic includes a glass teapot and six assorted flowering teas, which bloom as they steep.

For the tea aficionado who doesn’t want to deal with the loose leaves, gift this awesome tea selection box from Pukka Herbs Tea. The set includes 45 sachets with nine different organic herbal tea blends including Supreme Matcha Green, Turmeric Gold, Peppermint and Licorice and many more.

For the tea lover who can never get enough sleep, gift them this gorgeous blend from Crabtree & Evelyn. Featuring notes of Silver Linden Blossom, Lemon Myrtle and Lavender, this heavenly blend will put all those sleepless nights way in the past.

This three-tea set includes popular Vandam chai teas, mixing gorgeous spices and black tea. The flavors include Ginger Masala Chai, Maharani Oolong Masala Chai and Sweet Cinnamon Masala Chai.

Know a tea lover who is also obsessed with CBD? Consider gifting these biodegradable pyramid tea sachets from FRIGG, which include chamomile, calendula, and 10 milligrams of CBD in every cup.

Best tea accessories to gift

A classic with a modern twist, this six-piece tea service set includes four ceramic mugs, one large ceramic teapot and a wooden serving tray. Perfect for your next tea party.

There’s nothing more frustrating than pouring a cup of tea, letting the tea bag steep and then realizing too late that your cup is now cold. This won’t be the case with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 — this incredibly sleek-looking mug can keep your desired drinking temperature up to 1.5 hours, or set it on the charger for all-day tea-heating.

For those who still love to have their sweet iced tea in the wintertime — this one’s for you. This fun iced tea and coffee maker from Brentwood can make up to eight servings of iced tea and the pitcher can be easily stored in the fridge if you end up having any leftovers.

Aren’t these honey spoons just the sweetest thing? Gift this set for the tea lover who needs a little extra sugar in their cup (and their life).

For the busy tea-lover on-the-go, this cute little travel tea set is a super-smart solution. Just fill the top half with hot water and your favorite loose-leaf tea, let it steep, then press the little button to release the water, where it will strain the tea through a super-fine mesh strainer and release into the removable tea cup on the bottom half.

I mean...would you look at him? I’m not sure if there is a cuter tea infuser out there, to be honest.

Add a bit of flare to any tea lover’s kitchen with this retro-looking electric kettle from Smeg. Not only does this upgraded kettle look lovely, but it also can hold up to seven cups of tea and has seven different water temperature settings, too.

I don’t know about you, but my multiple boxes and sachets of tea are currently shoved into a kitchen cabinet and aren’t particularly pleasant to look at. If anyone would like to gift me this lovely bamboo tea storage box to keep things a bit more organized, I would be eternally grateful (as would any tea lover!).

If you’ve had enough black tea for the day but are still craving that smell, light up this earl grey-scented candle from Linneas Lights. It’s paraben-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free and 100% recyclable too.

