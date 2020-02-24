Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it comes to searching for gifts for your in-laws, it helps to think of them as both family and friends.

These gifts should be fun and thoughtful, but don't need to break the bank. Whichever in-law you're shopping for, we found gift ideas to delight your relatives and further solidify a tight-knit family bond.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling Gifts for in-laws

If your daughter-in-law loves to travel, she'll be thankful for this pretty jewelry case. It'll help her keep track of all her baubles while she's on the road.

This jacket would make the perfect gift for the mother-in-law who loves to go out on morning walks with her girlfriends.

If your mother-in-law is the type whose house is always in perfect shape, she'll probably appreciate this coffee table book celebrating 100 years of Architectural Digest.

If your father-in-law loves tennis but doesn't love running all over the court these days, it might be time to turn his attention to pickleball. The racquet sport is great for all ages and it's almost like a cross between tennis and ping pong.

If you're hoping to avoid splurging on AirPods for a brother-in-law, we'd recommend looking into these wireless earbuds. They've racked up over 37,000 reviews on Amazon with shoppers commenting on their ability to easily pair to smartphones and their solid sound quality for the price.

Best Father-in-law gifts

You simply can't go wrong with a classic quarter-zip sweater. This one comes in four seasonally appropriate colors. One reviewer even said it can be worn under a blazer or on its own.

For the father-in-law who is fascinated by stories from around the world, why not gift him a monthly peak into the most fascinating stories about people, nature and the planet from National Geographic.

If your father-in-law's the type to sit and read for hours, a pair of soft, pile-lined slippers could make the experience even more enjoyable.

For long-distance in-laws, the new Echo Show 8 could be a great way to stay connected. It has all of the capabilities of the Amazon Alexa, plus an 8-inch screen to video chat, display photos, display recipes, you name it!

Best Mother-in-law gifts

If she's the one hosting your next celebrastion, she'll need a little something to help her relax after party planning. This microfiber robe from Barefoot Dreams might do the trick.

If your mother-in-law also happens to be the world's best grandma, she might appreciate a nice book featuring photos with her favorite grandkids.

Let her know you feel honored to be part of the family with this sweet sign for her home.

Best Sister-in-law gifts

Personal anecdote: I have spent most of my life trying to find the perfect button-down. This is it. Designed with women in mind, it's the perfect combination of relaxed and polished. If plaid isn't her thing, don't worry, "The Hero" comes in plenty of other patterns and solid colors.

This sweet bracelet is a great way to show your sister-in-law how much you care. Engraved with a message about sisterhood and friendship, you'll probably want to get one for yourself too!

For a very special sister-in-law, a very special gift. We love this beautiful leather pouch from Everlane in a bright shade of cherry red that's trendy now, but will be timeless soon after. She'll love how it pops against her winter neutrals, like camel, black or grey.

Stylish, classic and affordable, these sweet little huggie hoops from BaubleBar's Everyday Fine collection are perfect for any occasion. Your sister-in-law will love wearing these pretty, delicate earrings all year long.

Otherland produces some of the coolest candles around. From their stylish design to their out of this world scents, it's the kind of candle she'll actually want to receive as a gift.

Best Brother-in-law gifts

Take your brother-in-law's workout routine to the next level with this smart jump rope that features technology to track his jumps and syncs with his phone for accurate recording.

Why not get him an experience instead of a gift? This time of year you might be able to find affordable tickets to NBA or NHL games.

Best Daughter-in-law gifts

Show your daughter-in-law how welcome she is in the family with a delicate necklace featuring the initial of her new last name. Or you could get two necklaces to be worn together if you want to make it extra special: one with her new last name and one with her maiden name.

You can never have enough turtlenecks! Your daughter-in-law will definitely appreciate having this cozy piece in her arsenal when she's getting dressed on chilly winter mornings.

These woven purse straps are all the rage among the mom set because it allows them to dress up their old, worn purses.

Best Son-in-law gifts

Even if he already owns a pair of Allbirds, these would make a great gift. The high-top design and water-resistant fabric make a great addition to his winter shoe collection.

Does he like to celebrate taco Tuesdays with a tequila drink? Then this Casamigos cocktail kit would be the perfect gift. It includes two cocktail mixes and salt for the rim.

3. Herschel Supply Co. Classic Backpack

He probably needs a nice bag for the commute to work, so he'll definitely appreciate this classic backpack from Herschel Supply Co. It's roomy enough for a laptop, a pair of shoes and all the essentials he'll want to bring with him.

This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 17, 2017.