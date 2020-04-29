Celebrate your mother-in-law with these unique gifts

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you're best friends with your mother-in-law or not, it's not always easy finding a Mother's Day gift that fits the bill. You want to get her something that she'll actually like and remember for years to come.

To help you find the perfect gift to impress your mother-in-law, we put together a list of products any mother would love. Whether she's a world traveler or enjoys experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, we've got plenty of options for every type of mom.

If your mother-in-law is traditional, we suggest going with this beautiful flower arrangement from UrbanStems. It has hints of blue, coupled with ivory and lavender, and comes in a clear textured vase. For some added sweetness this item also comes with Sugarfina Pink Pineapple sweets.

Does she love to travel or have dreams of seeing the world? If so, get your mother-in-law this travel book which features over 150 different cities around the globe with suggestions for a memorable and feasible 36-hour stay.

Whether she considers herself to be an at-home chef or enjoys creating charcuterie boards for movie night, your mother-in-law will love this beautiful, custom cutting board from Etsy.

We all need a glass of wine from time to time. With a Winc gift card, you can help your in-law explore new bottles with their specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. You can gift one, two, or three-month subscriptions.

Help her kick off a Mother's Day happy hour in style with these beautiful waterfall wine glasses from Anthropologie. They come in a set of four and they're hand painted.

This bestselling leather crossbody tote bag from Madewell is the perfect gift for your mother-in-law. It would look great with any outfit and can be worn all year-round.

With summer just around the corner, these cozy Ugg slides are the perfect slippers for warm weather. They're made with a luxurious blend of sheepskin and come in three different shades including beige, gray and black.

Gift your mother-in-law one of these beaded silver-plated frames and fill it with your favorite photo together. Make it even more special by personalizing it with a monogram.

This Mother's Day jewelry piece made just for in-laws is a thoughtful gift. The artist is known for using morse code to express sentiments and spread love with the intent of bringing you closer to your loved ones.

If your in-law loves plants, consider getting her this affordable plant subscription box from The Sill. Every month she'll receive one low light plant, hand potted in your color choice of a five-inch earthenware planter. Colors include black, light pink, white, baby blue, and can be changed at any time.

Minted's "Looking Ahead" frame is great for those who recently got married and want to send their mother-in-law special photos from the wedding.

Another fun photo gift idea is this customizable heart snapshot art piece from Minted. It's a great way to showcase all of your best photos together and reminisce about fun memories.

You can't go wrong with a Homesick scented candle. Since your probably not able to celebrate Mother's Day in person, remind your mother-in-law of home with this sweet candle. It has 60 to 80 hours of burn time, is made with soy wax, and comes in a wide range of cities, states, and countries.

This personalized hand stamped keychain is a small but thoughtful gift to remind your mother-in-law how grateful you are for everything they do.

This aesthetically pleasing mason jar herb garden would look good in any home! This set from UncommonGoods is super easy to use, even if she's not a pro at gardening. All she needs to do is plant the seeds, fill the pre-soiled jar with water, and watch her herbs flourish.

This sweet gift basket from Dear Ava is the perfect gesture for the mother-in-law who forgets to take a moment for herself once in a while. It includes a lavender soy candle, two bath bombs, lavender soap and lip balm.

If she loves her jewelry, she'll appreciate this personalized jewelry case. Add your meaningful three-letter design in a variety of color combinations.

If she enjoys traveling, gift her a set of these custom travel photo coasters so she can reminisce on all of her fun memories around the world on a regular basis.

Who wouldn't want to receive a cozy pajama set? These Soma pajamas are great for the summer since they're made out a special fabric that is specifically designed to keep you cool and comfortable at night.

Everyone deserves some "me time" once in a while. For those times when she has an extra few minutes to herself, gift her this wooden bathtub caddy tray while she enjoys a warm bath.

Kendra Scott has many gifts that anyone would love, including your mother-in-law. This gold cuff bracelet is from their new spring collection and would add the perfect amount of glam to any look.

Rothy's has a bunch of trendy and comfortable shoes ranging from flats to sneakers. This red pair is a fun way for your mother-in-law to add a pop of color to her wardrobe. The best part? You can throw them in the washing machine when they start to get dirty.

If she loves to bake, a hand mixer is a must! This mixer melts butter in seconds using HeatSoft technology, so it's great for last-minute baking projects. Plus, it's easy to clean since it's dishwasher safe.

Another great kitchen staple is a pressure cooker. This Instant Pot can make everything from hard-boiled eggs to chicken dishes and cooked rice. She will love knowing she can whip up a meal in less than 30 minutes.

Before we know it, it will be beach weather. This chic bag is hand-woven and features adorable raffia pom-poms for extra flair.

If you have a playful relationship with your mother-in-law, gift her this funny wine glass that gears towards teasing your husband!

For those who like to make a statement when it comes to their wardrobe, we suggest opting for a costume jewelry gift. These playful banana leaf stuff earrings from Baublebar would make a addition to her jewelry collection.

If she loves Starbucks, she's bound to smile when she receives this gift basket from ProFlowers. It includes two keepsake Starbucks tumblers and treats like wafer cookies, Teavana tea, shortbread cookies and more.

When in doubt, remember that everyone loves food. If you're looking for a thoughtful way to remind your mother-in-law how much you love her while in quarantine, this "socially distant hug" tin from The Popcorn Factory is a great option. It includes three different types of popcorn including butter, cheese, and caramel flavors.

If you're in a bind and still don't know what your mother-in-law would like, keep her gift simple and get her this bestselling Art Deco-inspired mug from Anthropologie. It's fun and useful. Plus, it's J.Lo-approved!

