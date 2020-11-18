Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's not easy to shop for a brother-in-law during the holidays, especially if you haven't known him for too long. Don't worry, we can help. Whether your brother-in-law is the quiet guy at every family gathering, or the loudmouth who loves being the center of attention, there’s something for every type of guy in our curated roundup of the best gifts for your brother-in-law, below.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 24.

Best brother-in-law gifts under $50

Featuring three all-over washes for face, body and hair, this set from Jack Black will keep your brother-in-law smelling fresh and clean for many months to come.

If they’re not a Yankees fan, your brother-in-law can choose his favorite colors to rep from an array of other teams within MLB, MLS, NBA or NCAA. This accessory not only serves as a phone grip, but can also be used as a phone stand to, yes, watch the game.

For the moody brother-in-law that you love to make fun of, consider gifting this sassy hat from Intentionally Blank.

Ideal for the political brother-in-law who loves learning about past presidents, consider gifting him Barack Obama's latest autobiography.

With a sleek design and built-in timer, the Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush is a perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. Plus, this toothbrush is super shower-friendly, so if you have a brother-in-law who veers more on the lazy side when it comes to personal hygiene, this toothbrush might do the trick.

Gift this charging station to the brother-in-law who loves to stay organized and is addicted to all his devices. There are five charging cables included and it can charge everything from your Apple Watch, Airpods, iPhones and iPads.

Ronny Joseph Lvovski is taking the cooking world by storm with his new cookbook, “The Primal Gourmet Cookbook.” Filled with over 100 gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free recipes, this cookbook is a foolproof guide to help your brother-in-law eat healthier and create delicious meals for your spouse.

Have you seen anything more genius? For the brother-in-law who is always rocking a beard, this beard catcher makes it so much easier to groom the 'stache without leaving a mess all over the floor.

Want to improve the grooming game for your in-law? Consider gifting this set from Bulldog, which features a shave gel, face wash, face scrub and moisturizer.

This is a fun little stocking stuffer for any brother-in-law with a growing beard. Featuring three nourishing beard oils, including Palo Santo Beard Tonic, Vetiver + Sage Beard Tonic, and Cedar + Bergamot Beard Tonic, this set will help moisturize your brother-in-law’s beard while also hydrating the skin beneath it, too.

Gift some swagger to your brother-in-law with this 3-piece set from Old Spice—it’s super affordable, smells incredible, and features notes of lime and cedarwood.

Best brother-in-law gifts under $100

Ideal for the brother-in-law who is always doing some sort of home improvement project whenever you come over to visit, the Black + Decker Drill & Home Tool Kit is everything he ever needed and more. It comes with 68 pieces, features a super powerful drill and can all fit into the handy case it comes with.

I feel like there’s always a brother-in-law who loves to make himself busy at a family gathering, pretending to play a professional mixologist behind the kitchen island. This gift box from Root features five cocktail mixers and one copper-plated shaker, perfect for a fun cocktail-crafting session.

Don’t knock it till you try it! After the “Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020,” bidets are now all the rage and are squirting, er, popping up in every bathroom nationwide. Your brother-in-law will love this attachment to his throne.

If your brother-in-law loves to play outdoor games with his friends and family, this Spikeball set might be the perfect gift. Play anywhere with four people, an adjustable net, and a healthy dose of competition.

Best brother-in-law gifts under $150

Considering there’s not much else for us to do these days other than to get outside (with a mask on, of course), consider gifting these swanky hiking boots for your brother-in-law’s next venture up the mountaintop.

Crafted from the same silky-soft top-rated Purple SoftStretch Sheets material, this extra-comfy PJ set will have your brother-in-law lounging in style and comfort.

It’s no secret that we’ve all been spending a lot more time in front of our screens this past year. But with more screen time comes more blue light exposure. These glasses from Barner not only help to block 100% of the blue light under 410nm and 45% of the blue light on the 410nm - 450nm spectrum, but they also just look really cool, too.

Because how else is your brother-in-law going to get through the holidays with your crazy family?

For the avid runner, these shoes from On Cloud will quite literally make you feel like you’re running on weightless clouds — I would know, because I own a pair and absolutely love them. This pick is waterproof, has a slip-on style and cushioning to absorb impact and distribute weight.

Best brother-in-law gifts under $200

There always has be at least one serious gamer in the family — it just so happens that your brother-in-law is one of them. He’ll love this high-tech gaming headset from Logitech, which features surround sound, wireless technology and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Johnny Depp is the face of this incredible, sexy fragrance...need I say more?

Best brother-in-law gifts under $350

Ideal for the next outdoor fire pit gathering, this portable smart speaker from Bose can be taken anywhere, is water-resistant, and you can talk to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, too.

A beautifully crafted leather bag, this pick from Parker Clay is perfect for the brother-in-law who wants to travel in style this holiday season. Created with premium, full-grain leather from Ethiopia, the Omo Overnight Bag comes in four colors and can be carried by its handles or worn as a backpack.

