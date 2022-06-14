IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

Material Kitchen and Marc's Magic Rub founders on their success

03:25

Eunice Byun cooked up her kitchenware company “Material Kitchen” from her own cramped city apartment and has helped thousands of families cut down on clutter. Meanwhile, Lindsey Cummins memorialized her father in a special way through her booming business “Marc’s Magic Rub.” TODAY’s Jill Martin shares their stories in the latest “She Made It.”June 14, 2022

