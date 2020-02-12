Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

I might not be an expert golfer, but I've walked the course with my dad enough times to know the difference between an eagle and a birdie.

I also know that nothing would bring him more joy than a new set of golf balls or the hottest golf gadget.

I asked him and the rest of the golfers I know to find out what they really want to get this year, other than a hole-in-one.

The below list has gifts by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

Bestselling golf gifts

Almost 2,000 people have given this gadget a 4.5-star rating. It's designed to be used as a warm-up to gently help golfers stretch and improve their range of motion before hitting the course.

If golf is a consistent part of their lifestyle, they might appreciate getting a daily tip to help improve their game.

And if they don't have a green nearby, they'll appreciate this putting trainer that acts as a stand-in for the cup. It rejects putts that wouldn't make it in the hole and returns good shots.

If your golfer's inspired by the legends of the game, they'll appreciate this memoir by Arnold Palmer. It's filled with exceptional stories from his life and career.

Best golf gear gifts

When they're looking for their lie after a long drive, it'll be easy to identify their custom ball. This 12 pack can be personalized with up to 51 characters and if they lose one of these to a brutal water hazard, they'll still have 11 left to play!

Practice smarter with this small sensor. The club attachment monitors the user's performance and provides metrics via Bluetooth to the Blast app. It provides insights on both a full swing and a putting stroke to improve consistency.

Train like the pros with this alignment guide and never miss a putt again.

Serious golfers will be impressed by this game-changing gadget. It accurately locates the pin within 1 yard, and the slope adjustment helps indicate when 150 yards uphill plays more like 166 yards. It's also legal for tournament play when the slope function is disabled.

They'll be sure to think of you when they're marking their putt with this personalized divot tool. For $10 more, you can also add a sweet message on the opposite side of the marker.

Any golfer and "Caddyshack" fan will thoroughly enjoy this clever gift. It's a nod to the film's mischievous gopher.

If you're shopping for someone who basically never wants to leave the course, a gift card to TopGolf is the way to go. They'll be able to work on their swing all winter long in TopGolf's climate-controlled playing pods.

Does your favorite golfer enjoy exploring new golf courses? Then a gift card to GolfNow would be a great gift. They can set a tee time at over 6,000 courses in the world using GolfNow's platform.

Best men's golf clothes

The popular clothing brand has plenty of fans both on and off the Tour. This classic polo with striped detailing will make any golfer feel like they're just one round away from winning a major.

An athletic cap, like this one from Nike, will help keep the sun (and sweat) out of his eyes as he watches his ball head straight for the pin!

My husband has these pants in three different colors and frequently touts them as the most comfortable ever.

These golf shoes are so popular they literally saw a 2 million percent spike in sales before Father's Day. Crazy!

Best women's golf clothes

This sleeveless top is a twist on the classic pique golf polo. Pair it with a skort or a pair of shorts and they'll be ready to hit the links!

Outdoor Voices is popular for its hiking and yoga gear, but it's also got a great selection for golfers. This skort comes in four different colors and would look great paired with a simple polo or athletic shirt.

There are very few places where a visor is sartorially acceptable, but when it comes to golf, they're par for the course.

It's hard to find a pair of golf shoes that are actually stylish, so we were impressed to find this spikeless pair for under $100.

Best books for golfers

They might add a few new courses to their bucket list after reading this!

Stylized like the children's classic, this tale would make a great stocking stuffer for any golf lover.

For practical lessons on improving their game, it doesn't get better than this book. It's received a 4.8-star rating from over 2,000 reviews.

