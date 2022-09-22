51 gifts for the sports lover in your life, from soccer cleats to basketball biographies

Whether your weekends are spent analyzing how your fantasy football team is performing, cheering on your blossoming soccer player in the stands or shooting hoops at your local basketball court, one hobby that brings most people together is sports.

If they're into all forms of athleticism or have a soft spot for pastimes like golf, tennis, basketball or skiing, there's a wide world of gift-worthy items that'll suit their interests. From specialized gear that'll elevate their technique to compelling reads highlighting groundbreaking moments and matches, these thoughtful presents are sure to be a home run with any sports lover who loves the thrill of the game.

Best gifts for tennis and pickleball fans

Beginner or novice, both will be elated to be gifted this tennis set, complete with two rackets and three tennis balls. Weighing in at just over 10 ounces each, these rackets are very lightweight but can defend a mean swing when they need to. "There's high value in this set, which delivers more than it promises," one reviewer said. With an included carrying case, take this set with you wherever you can find a court!

Open the legs to create a standing method of storage, or fold them up to create a shopping basket-like method to carry and pick up stray tennis balls. With almost 3,000 verified five-star ratings, Wilson proves yet again that they are a tried, true and trusted tennis brand. "I love the fact that it makes it so easy to pick up the balls instead of having to pick them up by hand," one reviewer said, adding "it’s sturdy, it was easy to setup and we were ready for the day!"

Available in three different colors (but still adhering to tennis club dress codes), this ace tennis dress from Athleta can be used for a wide variety of sports. Reviewers recommend sizing up for a more flattering fit that doesn't cling uncomfortably to your body. "This dress is so comfortable and cute," said one reviewer, adding that it's "very versatile, I can wear it while working out or casual day running errands."

An intimate inside look into the career and life of Billie Jean King, gift this autobiography to the history buff who cannot seem to get enough of the news surrounding the US Open or is curious to learn more about the sport. Whether they enjoy reading about women's sports, overcoming groundbreaking barriers or what life was like in the 1950s and '60s, this is a "must read" according to reviewers.

With tennis-yellow and green colors, this Wimbledon poster from Etsy shows off their love for the game, no matter where it's placed. "The size, quality and saturation are all phenomenal," said one reviewer.

No need for a pickleball court when you can play in your backyard with this lawn game set. Pickleball has increased in popularity in recent years, so give the gift that is in high demand. With four wooden paddles, two balls, chalk and a four-way net, commuting is easy with the included carrying case.

For the person who prefers to play pickleball on a court, give them these wooden paddles and a set of balls to truly perfect their sport. According to one reviewer, this set has "excellent value and superb comfort for beginners," while another said that "this is a great starter pack for our family." Whether they've never step foot on a court before or want new paddles, rest assured in this set, which is also approved by the USA Pickleball Association.

Best gifts for basketball fans

Measuring in at just under 30 inches, this basketball can be used by both tweens, teens and adults alike. "It is a good basketball for basic skills," one reviewer said, adding that "the colors make it easy to find." Turn to this red-and-blue rubber ball when playing pickup in the driveway or bring it to practice when you want to stand out among the sea of orange.

With a paint splatter design and three different size options, this basketball not only looks fun, but it will help all their swishes come true on the court.

For the fan who can't wait for basketball season to kick into high gear, gift them with a cap that can show their love for their team. This vintage-looking hat from the brand '47 is a "great fit" and "great quality" cap.

For the beginner who is looking to get all their questions answered or the pro who needs a little refresher from time to time, this informative (and hilarious) read from author and journalist Shea Serrano has it all. From off-kilter player profiles to rules of the game and analysis on who's truly the best of the best, this book will keep basketball lovers occupied for hours.

Make sitting on the sidelines or watching your favorite NBA team more exciting by reading tips from astrophysicists, game designers and other experts on how the game is played. "[Nick] Greene has written on a broad range of topics and venues and is smart, thoughtful and analytical," said one reviewer, adding, "You will enjoy every page, whatever your age."

Whether they're a die-hard Lakers fan or simply enjoy supporting individual players, gift them this book inspired by the 'King' himself, LeBron James.

Help your little hooper remember to sort their dirty laundry with this decorative hamper from Pottery Barn. With backboard wall decor and a basket inspired by a basketball hoop, they'll have more fun cleaning their room and making chores a slam dunk.

Give them a piece of their favorite court with these Boston Garden cufflinks, which feature a piece of the floor from the home of the Boston Celtics. If they're not into wearing button-downs or blazers on the regular, it's also available in watch, necklace, pen and bottle opener form.

Best gifts for soccer fans

For the footie who always looks for opportunities to make it to the field and kick the ball around, gift them this Adidas soccer ball. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes to find the one that is perfect for their game.

Help them show their love for the sport off the field with this Team USA soccer charm bracelet from Alex and Ani. Expandable to fit any size wrist, this bracelet is available in either silver or gold to match any athlete's aesthetic.

Deck out their Crocs with this five-pack of Jibbitz, which includes a soccer ball, goalies glove, soccer net and field, as well as a flaming soccer ball and one going in a net.

Read the remarkable story on how Somali refugees and Maine locals unite over a shared love for the game of soccer in this novel. "Buy it, read it and buy more for your family and friends," one reviewer raved, adding, "Lastly, a great read for ALL ages. Teachers and parents can make it a read-aloud, middle schoolers and high schoolers will devour it. Enjoy!"

Available in both men's and women's sizes and three colors, these Nike soccer cleats are an updated version of the original Phantom design. "I would recommend this cleat to anyone looking for a lightweight, comfortable cleat," said one reviewer.

Read the story written by the GOAT herself, Megan Rapinoe. "This is very well-written," said one reviewer. "It is the story of a young white woman, a world-class athlete, bettering herself and those around her as much as she's able as soon as she understands what's needed."

Best gifts for skiers and snowboarders

For when they're missing the slopes or times when they're not at the lodge, gift them this Homesick candle that will remind them of their skiing escapades. With notes of frosted air, cinnamon and vanilla, it's sure to warm them up like a cup of hot cocoa after a frosty day.

No, these aren't an optical illusion — the art on these glasses depicts skiers on a slanting slope. "These glasses are a perfect and unique gift for your ski loving friends," one reviewer said, adding, "They are wonderful conversation starters."

For more laid-back nights around the fire, this puzzle will have them reminiscent of the ski shop they know and love.

Blend in with the snow or stand out with a pop of color, as these insulated pants are available in eight colors and patterns! Waterproof and breathable, they're also designed to keep them warm on even the coldest of days on the slopes. "[The] North Face thought of everything, including articulated knees, thigh zippers to let out heat and the cuffs fit over the boots," one reviewer said.

Available in 19 different colors and meant for a variety of elements and forecasts, these large goggles are made to guarantee your eyes are covered and protection. Gift these to the snow bunny who cannot wait to ski or snowboard!

Best gifts for baseball fans

Sometimes we all need a little reminder to never give up, worded wonderfully by the late Babe Ruth. Gift this sign to someone who can hang this quote in their sports-themed office or in an area where they know they'll always need a positive pep talk!

A gift that is sure to be a home run no matter their favorite scene from "The Sandlot," this poster will serve as a reminder to follow their heart no matter what. "I ordered “The Sandlot” canvas print for my son-in-law as a Christmas gift," said one reviewer, adding that "it arrived on time and just as expected. The print is exactly as described and I’m very pleased with my order."

Not only is this gift a glimpse into America's favorite pastime, but it looks tasteful on a coffee or side table. With 312 pages discussing the history of ballparks across the nation, this page-turner will be loved by baseball and history buffs alike. Plus, it includes a checklist readers can tear out and use as a guide to visiting each and every ballpark across the country and beyond.

Best gift for golf fans

A more budget-friendly pick for the golf fan in your life compared to a new set of clubs or a golf polo, this in-depth book from editors at Sports Illustrated discusses the history of the game, along with devotions and profiles on popular players from the past and present.

Upgrade them from the pennies and tees they normally use to mark their ball to this shark fin, sure to cause some laughs on an otherwise quiet course. This is a "big hit with the golf fans," said one reviewer who gifted this to her son.

Golf fans can sport a cap donning their alma mater's logo or turn to classic colors like blue, navy and black with these tried-and-true golfing caps. Popular with men and women alike, they also sell children's caps as well as visors.

Gif the golf lover in your life with this tumblr to take to the office and sport some hot chocolate or coffee on especially cold days out on the course. Dimpled with golf ball-like indents, this gift is sure to be a hole-in-one.

Best gifts for runners

A coffee table book that will have one itching to lace up their running shoes and set a new mile personal record, it offers a rich history of the race that has taken over the New York City streets for the past 50 years. "It is really fun to see how the NYC marathon has evolved over the years,'' one reviewer said of this photo book that takes readers through different eras and time periods.

Add a pop of color to their running regime with a colorful pair of running shoes from Brooks. With over 20 colors and patterns to choose from, you can be sure to gift them the pair that will help them reach a new mile time. Best known for their cushion support and ability to help runners achieve soft landings while running, these shoes are "very lightweight, and extremely comfortable," according to one reviewer.

Prevent blisters and make running more comfortable with these "pillow"-like socks from Lululemon. Available in seven different colors and three sizes, these ankle-length socks are made with mesh to help make them breathable and cool.

Perfect for race days, running around the block or going on a walk and needing something light, this slim fanny pack is adjustable, so it can be worn over-the-shoulder, or sit comfortably at their waist. With enough room for keys, a phone and another basic item, this fanny will be their new favorite.

For the distance runner, trail runner or the runner who loves to have more on hand than the basics (i.e., snacks and water), this Lululemon vest has an included hydration pack that can hold up to 1.5 litersof whatever they want to sip on during their routine.

For the avid runner, gift them a unique way to display their medals. While most frames used to display medals are shadow boxes that have lots of leftover space, their race medal will fit perfectly in this 9x7 wooden frame.

From their alma mater to the team they hate to love, gift them a view of the stadium they frequent every Saturday with this layered wall art decor piece. From Alabama to Yale, each wooden piece encapsulates the stadium to a T. "I would recommend this to anyone who likes college football and has a favorite team they want to showcase," said one reviewer. Numerous reviewers explained that this is a popular gift item for sports dens, man caves and watch rooms alike.

Whether they host watch parties for every game or are the newest NFL fan on the block, gift them a classic piece of sports memorabilia that will match any room.

If they spend their Sundays in front of the TV rooting for their fantasy football roster, gift them this book to read in the offseason that will help them learn how their favorite league came to be.

Help them relive their favorite sports moments with these "best of" coasters. Choose from either their alma mater or their favorite NFL team, and slate or leather coasters for them to set their game day drink on. "These coasters were a birthday gift for my son, said one reviewer. "He was thrilled with the uniqueness of the gift as well as the quality."

Instead of "Mahomes" or "Brady" on the back, customize a jersey with their last name and nickname on it. With every NFL team to choose from, it won't be hard to score a touchdown with this gift.

Unique gifts for sports fans

With over 280 images featuring athletes both on and off the field, court or mat, historic games, matches and events, recipients can relish in this photographic history that will either have them reminiscent of a certain time period or in awe of what once was. "Even if you aren't a sports fan, or historian, or photographer, the power of these photos is incredible," one reviewer said.

With 40 pages that can hold nine cards each, the collector in your life will have no excuses as to why their cards aren't organized.

This water bottle and foam roller is ideal for the multitasking athlete in your life! This roller wrap fits both Nalgene and Hydroflasks that are 32 or 40 ounces in size, plus it insulates their drink and rolls up to fit easily into their duffel after practice or a game.

A newer model of the Gatorade squeeze bottle often seen on the sidelines of practices and games, simply fill up with water, open up the lid and pop a GX pod through for Gatorade flavors. "We love the style,'' said one reviewer, adding that it makes a perfect gift for the "preteen age group."

If you know of someone who always leaves their all on the court or field (even if it means leaving with a couple of bruises or scratches), hook them up with these protective glasses. Use the provided clear lenses, or add prescribed lenses to see more clearly. Reviewers love them because they are "fairly comfortable" and provide "nice visibility."

Sunglasses that are a bit more on the casual side, this pair from Rawlings are still impact and scratch-resistant, meaning one can wear them when in the outfield, on the fishing boat or while out on the slopes.

Whether they swing a bat or catch a ball, the athlete in your life can now display their love for the game with these shelves that feature either a lacrosse stick or a baseball bat.