A new photo posted online seems to show pop star Taylor Swift giving her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a peck on the cheek.

The photo, posted by Kelce's barber Patrick Regan on Instagram, seems to show Swift giving Kelce a kiss in front of Christmas lights as he looks off camera with a grin. It appears to have been taken after Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills football game, which Swift attended. (The Chiefs lost with a score of 17 to the Buffalo Bills' 20.)

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce's cheek in a new Instagram photo. @patty_cuts / Instagram

In the photo, Kelce is wearing the same clothes he wore when arriving to Arrowhead Stadium earlier in the day while Swift is in an all-black outfit.

"Sir you’re gonna break the internet," wrote one commenter on the Instagram carousel. Within an hour, the photo was being shared far and wide across social media.

Sunday's game marked the sixth one Swift has attended this season thus far, and the first since she publicly confirmed her relationship with the tight end in an interview with Time magazine after being named its 2023 person of the year.

Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She told Time that she is happy to be at the NFL games supporting her partner and that she has "no awareness of if I’m being shown too much (on TV) and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift and Kelce first started hanging out in the summer, she told the outlet, and went public with their relationship when she attended her first Chiefs' game on Sept. 24. In the weeks (and months) that followed, fans and media have breathlessly followed their every move as the relationship progressed throughout the football season and amid Swift's international leg of her ever-popular "Eras Tour."

CORRECTION (Dec. 11, 2023, 8 p.m.): The original version of this story stated that the Kansas City Chiefs scored 20 points and the Buffalo Bills scored 17. The score was in fact reversed, with the Bills scoring 20 and the Chiefs scoring 17. The story has since been corrected.