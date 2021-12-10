This '90s fashion accessory is trending right now — a stylist explains why

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Add to the list of dorky fashion trends we never thought would make a comeback: fanny packs. After nostalgia-inspired '80s and '90s fashion began to really peak a few years ago, we’ve seen a rise in the popularity of fanny packs and belt bags taking over the streets.

Why are fanny packs and belt bags back in style?

Mini and micro bags are having a moment right now, from the mini Jacquemus bags to the early 2000s shoulder bags, but fanny bags are a no-fuss, hands-free version of that. “You can carry your essentials, plus more, and it can fit almost any style,” said New York-based stylist and fashion editor Audree Kate Lopez.

Fanny packs are also having a moment due to their wide price range. “You can invest in a nice leather designer bag or find a great nylon, budget-friendly option, too,” she suggested.

How should you wear a fanny pack or belt bag?

Rather than wearing them around your waist, many folks are starting to style them across their chest (like a crossbody purse) for a more trend-driven look.

“Fast forward to 2020, and fashion took a more casual and athleisure take on dressing, thanks to Covid and WFH — so instead of the chunky commuter bag, tote bag or backpack, the mini and micro bags entered the scene (a nod to Y2K fashion) and the fanny pack had a resurgence,” explained Lopez. “People didn't need to carry around a large purse anymore, and our outfits were functional and comfortable. Fanny packs were hands-free for our daily hot girl walks (coined by TikTok stars), running to the grocery store or outdoor exercise.”

Lopez recommended several easy ways to incorporate the accessory into your everyday look. “Pair your fanny pack with a sweat set, baseball hat and trench for an effortless look; or pair with a blazer, turtleneck and jeans for a more elevated street style look."

Heading to a sports game or concert in a big arena? This clear fanny pack is stadium-approved and will get you through that security line, stress-free.

Designed for those who are always on the move, this TikTok-approved belt bag from Lululemon is ideal for any long walks or light runs through your neighborhood. It’s water-resistant, comes in a dozen colorways and can be worn on your hip or across your chest.

It really doesn’t get more classic than a JanSport fanny pack. This 4.8-star-rated pick comes in multiple colorways, is affordable at $20 and is a bit larger than other fanny packs — meaning, more room to stash your stuff.

Featuring water-resistant neoprene, an adjustable strap, sneaky pockets for your valuables and a key clip for safekeeping, this Dagne Dover fanny pack will look great with any outfit. Plus, we love that the lining and dust bag are made from Repreve® recycled polyester, which is a durable, versatile material that turns recycled bottles into bags.

Talk about an '80s revival—this Urban Outfitters belt bag features fun colors that will bring you right back. This is a fun addition to any wild festival look and features multiple pockets to keep things organized.

If you’re on the hunt for a fanny pack with more room, this pick from Herschel is for you. Averaging 4.5 stars on the brand's website, it comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, can fit all the necessities and more, and has a pretty simple design.

Perfect for the colder months of the year, this cozy fleece fanny from Asos is a steal for just $20.

For all the sporty guys and gals out there, this adidas fanny pack screams too cool for school. Wear it around your waist or across your chest — either way, you’ll look pretty fly.

Ideal for hiking, festivals, concerts and general traveling, this fanny pack from Carhartt is made from heavy-duty poly with Rain Defender® durable water repellent. This is a large fanny pack that’s great for full-day trips where you’ll need a bit more than just the basics.

With three color options and a sleek design, this L.L. Bean belt bag is lightweight, waterproof and has a roll-top closure — ideal for the great outdoors.

Another bag with tough tech canvas, this pick from The North Face will last a long time in many different weather conditions.

This funky fanny pack from Zara is definitely giving us '80s après-ski vibes — and we're loving it. The interior is lined with fabric and has multiple compartments.

If you’re heading out for a night on the town but don’t want to carry a purse with you all night, this pick is a great option. It can be warn tightly around your waist or you can adjust the strap to make it a crossbody bag.

Designed for versatility and style, the Desta Leather Belt Bag is a beautifully crafted fanny pack-like bag that can be worn around your waist throughout the day, or transitioned into a crossbody bag thanks to the removable crossbody strap. The Desta is lined with soft goat leather, has interior and exterior pockets for optimal storage and comes in three complementary colors (black, brown and olive green).

Designed to fit just the essentials, the MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag is a trend-forward piece that will look great with any outfit this season.

Add some high-end fashion to any outfit with this sleek bag from Tory Burch. Featuring two exterior zip pockets and one interior zip pocket, this pick will hold everything you need.

