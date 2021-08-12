17 chic crossbody bags Amazon reviewers can't get enough of

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No one likes carrying around a clunky tote or purse all day, which makes a sleek crossbody bag convenient for everyday use or even for special occasions like vacations. Though they're often slim, that doesn't mean they don't have enough room to hold everything you need to get through the day.

From styles with long straps to those that are small and simple, it's not hard to see why crossbody bags are a beloved accessory. There are plenty of bags that combine fashion and function, and it seems as though avid shoppers have helped to narrow down which ones do it best. We scoured through the bestselling crossbody bags on Amazon and their accompanying reviews to determine which ones are worthy of taking up space in your wardrobe.

From roomy bags to those slim enough to hold your phone and other essentials, we rounded up the best crossbody bags on Amazon, according to reviewers, below. The best part? These chic bags start at just $11.

Bestselling Amazon crossbody bags

Though this crossbody bag looks slim, it can hold more than just your phone. Between the three main pockets, it features five compartments, eight card slots and two photo slots. It's the second bestselling crossbody bag on Amazon and comes in dozens of colors to match any style.

This bestseller has more than 7,800 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that are loving how affordable and fashionable it is. With zipper closure and an adjustable shoulder strap, it can keep all of your essentials in one place and within reach at all times.

"Versatile purse — it can be dressed up or down, which is great for day-to-night or just not having to constantly switch purses," one reviewer that was impressed with the bag wrote. "The inside pocket is more spacious than I expected."

Not only does this crossbody bag come in the perfect size, but it is also available in dozens of different colors, including color-blocked designs. The bag looks way more expensive than it actually is — and is even on sale in select colors. Shoppers love how lightweight and perfect for traveling the bag is and one of its over 11,700 verified five-star reviewers wrote that they've already bought it in more than one color.

This bag from Deluxity has more than 17,000 verified five-star ratings. Reviewers love the flattering design and how convenient it is for travel, but the best thing about this bag might just be the fact that it costs less than $20.

This multipurpose bag can be used as a clutch, wristlet or crossbody bag, depending on your needs for the day. The main interior pocket is roomy enough to hold most phones and a few other essentials and also features a cash pocket and credit card slots. There's also an exterior zipper pocket for extra storage if you need.

This roomy crossbody bag comes in over 30 different colors that are all adorned with gold accents that make it look like luxury. It has amassed more than 7,700 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers that love how versatile it is and convenient for traveling.

"I love this bag and all the pockets! I actually know where something is when I go looking for it," wrote one reviewer that called it the "perfect" bag. "I am a purse collector but I’ve finally met my forever!"

The quilted detailing and chic tassels make this bag eye-catching, but the convertible nature of the accessory alone might make you want to add it to your cart. The long straps make it easy to carry as a crossbody bag, but you can adjust them to turn it into a shoulder bag or even remove them to convert it into a clutch.

If you already have a RFID-blocking wallet, this crossbody can help you slim down the contents of your purse. It is equipped with RFID card slots, which can protect your personal belongings while you travel. The slim bag features an exterior pocket designed to hold a cellphone, while the interior boasts card slots and a cash slot.

The worn-leather look of this bag gives it a vintage feel that can match anything in your closet. Designs range from a neutral Bran color to a bold Cherry red, so there are plenty of options to choose from if you want to make a statement. It's crafted from genuine leather and reviewers love the look and feel of it. "Looks like I spent a lot more money on it," wrote one reviewer about the $40 bag.

The leather body and metallic chains give this crossbody bag a chic look. It has a 4.6-star rating and reviewers say it's scored them "many compliments." From a fun, multicolor snakeprint bag to a crisp, white style, it's an affordable option for anyone that wants to combine fashion and function.

The gold accents on this crossbody bag also make it stand out from the rest. Though the flapover design is the main feature, it uses a large zipper that covers two compartments to ensure that your belongings remain secure. Reviewers love that it is perfect for everyday use, which must be why it has over 5,800 verified five-star ratings.

Reviewers have noted that this bag is not only great for personal use, but it makes a great gift, too. The bags come in a range of colors that are all less than $20, so you can grab more than one for whenever you want to switch up your look.

The quilted trend is popping up on the bestsellers list for a reason — reviewers can't get enough of it. This cute crossbody comes in nine different colors in the quilted pattern in both small and medium sizes. It uses a rotating buckle for closure and is big enough to hold your cellphone, a wallet and a few other daily essentials.

This bestseller is made from a soft PU leather and is even waterproof. With four interior pockets, it's super spacious and large enough to hold a tablet.

"This is a perfect bag for a woman who doesn’t think they’d like to have a purse but doesn’t have enough pockets to carry everything," wrote one verified reviewer that awarded the bag a full five stars. "It is so soft and the amount/size of the pockets are perfect," they continued.

This convenient crossbody is a 4-in-1 bag, as it acts as a wristlet, a clutch, a shoulder bag and a standard crossbody. It comes in a variety of colors and is slim enough for travel or commuting and has more than 3,100 verified five-star ratings, with shoppers calling it out for being lightweight and giftable. One reviewer says it was "worth every penny."

Tiny bags have been in since Lizzo debuted one on the American Music Awards red carpet in 2019, and though this bag seems small, it has enough room to hold everything you need. It's perfect for the days where you don't want to carry around a big bag when running errands or stepping out for lunch, and one reviewer loves that it's perfect for a girls night out and that "this bag looks way more expensive than it was!"

This crossbody has more than 3,100 verified five-star ratings for a reason. It is sleek, stylish and functional and comes in just the right amount of colors that can complement any wardrobe. It's made from vegan leather that feels as soft as it looks, according to one reviewer that "loves everything about it."

