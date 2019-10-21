At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
What do you do when you don't want to carry a huge purse but also don't want to walk around holding everything in your hands? Use a crossbody bag, of course!
A good crossbody bag can complement any outfit while not burdening you with its size as you're on the go.
If you're looking for a good place to start, this popular double compartment bag by Alyssa is quickly winning people over.
Alyssa Double Compartment Large Crossbody Bag
Stuff We Love
This small yet spacious bag could help you keep all of the essentials without having to carry around a bulky bag. It features three interior pockets for extra organization, as well as a zippered pocket on the back that is perfect to hold your cell phone.
This bag has gold accents on the front flap, giving a little extra shine to your look. It is currently available in over 20 fun colors and even features a few two-toned options. If you're looking for something a little different, try these blush/white, navy/nude or black/red two-toned styles.
Reviewers are raving about the comfort of the strap. "The strap is long and comfortable to wear for a long period of time and even when the bag is full, it doesn't strain my neck or shoulders," wrote one.
Another reviewer loves that the strap is long but thin enough to remain comfortable over a long period of time. "This is now my full-time purse," they wrote.
One reviewer even came back seven months later to let it be known that her bag was still in perfect condition!
