When it comes to casual fashion, it looks like loungewear is quickly becoming the new athleisure. It can be tough to find options that are both comfortable and trendy, so we've compiled a great list of women's loungewear pieces that you can wear at home, while traveling, running errands and more!

The below list has products by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Best women's loungewear sets

This rib-knit pullover set is the perfect way to dress up during your next low-key day. It would look great with a pair of slippers or sneakers, though you could even wear it with some heels! It's currently available in nine versatile colors.

Barefoot Dreams is known for making some of the softest items on the market. This two-piece lounge set has some rave reviews, with one customer calling them "comfortable beyond measure."

This affordable ASOS set is perfect for a night when your plans get canceled (but you weren't really planning on going anyways!). You could wear these pieces together, or try mixing them with other staples from your closet. The top would look great with a pair of light blue denim jeans!

Victoria's Secret has more than a handful of loungewear items to choose from, and this jogger set has some rave reviews from customers so far. This relaxed-fit set is extra soft and comes in five different colors and designs.

This L.L. Bean knit set has almost 100 positive reviews and comes in three colors. It features a slouchy neck top with a pair of matching fitted pants.

Many people said this set is great for the days when you don't leave the house, but still want to throw on something that makes you feel good! You can grab it in shades of blue, green or gray.

Best women's loungewear sweatpants

These saunter sweatpants from Madewell would look great with any graphic T-shirt or cozy sweatshirt you already own, making it perfect for days when you don't want to be so matchy-matchy.

These Athleta joggers are great for the gym or a long day of travel. The high-waisted design makes them extra flattering, and they also have a nice stretch to them.

Lou & Grey's products are known for their comfortable texture, and these "buttery soft" sweatpants are no exception. Better yet, they come in 10 distinct colors to choose from.

These Nike fleece joggers are great for the cold winter months. The fleece-like lining adds an extra layer of warmth, while the fitted leg makes them more flattering than your average sweatpants.

Best women's loungewear for bed

While the above options are very cozy, these are even cozier! This collared pajama set from Target is both affordable and lightweight, making them perfect to sleep in during the winter months.

If you're looking for a bit more sass when it comes to your sleepwear, this leopard print set may be perfect for you!

If you're looking to restock on a traditional pair of plaid flannel pajamas, check out this option from L.L. Bean. It comes in six colors and will definitely keep you extra warm on a winter night.

Sometimes wearing pants to bed isn't ideal. In that case, this long-sleeve bedtime nightshirt from Madewell will fit the bill!

