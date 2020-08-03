We tried these popular $14 earrings with over 2,000 near-perfect reviews

Don't be deceived by their small size — these gold-plated earrings pack a punch. They're more unique than a boring pair of studs but they're also subtle enough for everyday wear. The technical term to describe this style of earring is "huggies," as they fit close to the earlobe and are a bit thicker and sturdier than typical styles.

Since these earrings "hug" the ear, they click into place instead of relying on a backing that could potentially fall off (or get lost within the first few days of wear). Even though they lock into place, they don't pinch the skin or feel like they are weighing the ear down. In fact, they're so lightweight that the only time I remembered I was wearing them was when I looked in the mirror.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

As I wear my face mask everywhere, finding the perfect pair of earrings has served as a confidence booster, as I now get compliments on these small hoops rather than my lipstick color. They add a little bit of glam to my outfit, even if I'm just going to the grocery store.

Not only are these earrings on-trend, but they are currently the bestselling style in their category and have garnered more than 2,800 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who praise them for their versatility and the "classy look" they offer.

"These hoops are so comfortable and lightweight! Great for everyday use," one verified reviewer wrote. "Dainty and classic-looking."

While they're elegant and certainly look more expensive than they actually are, these earrings also meet another requirement in our book — they are friendly for those with sensitive ears.

"These earrings are fabulous. They are small, and just wrap the lobe, but look really cool," wrote one verified reviewer. "I normally can't wear costume jewelry as I get so allergic to it. I have worn these earrings every day since they arrived and have not reacted to them at all, so can recommend them for sensitive ears too!"

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

As someone with sensitive skin and a nickel allergy, cute earrings are usually only cute for the first few hours before my ears start to hurt and turn colors. After wearing this hypoallergenic pair since they first arrived at my doorstep, I can confidently agree with all the positive reviews from people who found them safe for sensitive ears.

While the brand sells hundreds of styles of rings, earrings, necklaces and other pieces of minimalist jewelry, these "huggies" are currently the brand's top-rated accessory — and it's not hard to see why. These bestsellers now have the seal of approval from two members of the Shop TODAY team, and it wouldn't be surprising to see more pairs of these sleek mini hoops on future Zoom calls.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!