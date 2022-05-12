Amazon's secret outlet section has tons of summer fashion finds — starting at $10

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't prep our warm weather wardrobe before the heatwaves and road trips to the beach are upon us. And they're almost here — we're already seeing sunnier days that are forcing us to put away the heavy sweaters and winter colors and unpack those tank tops and floral prints. But, really — who's complaining?

Even better news for anyone looking to find new clothes that are both stylish and in-budget, the Shop TODAY team is about to let you in on a little secret. Amazon has an under-the-radar outlet section that's filled with overstock items at seriously affordable prices, and right now, its fashion category is packed with over 10,000 items that are available to shop.

So, we scoured the online racks to find the best summer finds — and we hit the jackpot. From swimsuits and UV protection tops to chic rompers and casual dresses, Amazon has everything you need to help you kickstart your summer on a high, fashionable note. Below are our 14 favorite finds — all on sale — and starting at just $10.

Amazon clothing outlet sale

These pull-on drawstring shorts are perfect for hot summer days, when nothing but lightweight, airy clothing will do. According to the brand, the polyester fabric on this pair is comfortable, breathable and "has a cool touch in summer." We're loving the ruffle hem on this beige style, but there are plenty of options to shop with a more simple, flat bottom hemline as well.

If you plan on spending a lot of time outside this summer, you should consider investing in clothing made to keep you cool, comfortable — and free of a sunburn. This quick-dry T-shirt is designed with moisture-wicking fabric and UPF 50+ protection to keep skin protected, according to the brand. Right now, select styles are on sale for as low as $14.

Whether you're headed to a midday picnic or dressing up for a brunch with the gals, we can see this midi dress working for any occasion. The solid top features a scoop neck and a form-fitting design, which pairs well with the flowing patterned skirt. And who doesn't love a dress with pockets?!

Beach days are just around the corner, which means it's time to upgrade your swimsuit collection with stylish options that make you look and feel your best. This tummy-control bikini has a ruched bottom that is designed to flatter and slim, according to the brand. The trendy halter top features a push-up shelf bra that Amazon reviewers say is supportive and true to size.

No beach outfit is complete without a cute cover-up to match! This on-sale find comes in over a dozen colors, from simple solids to eye-catching patterns. We're loving this boho-inspired powder blue option for its tasseled edges, floral print and $12 price tag.

Romper season is back, and we found the perfect one from Amazon's clothing outlet to add to your summer wardrobe. The casual one-piece features a loose, casual fit as well as a drawstring waist and button-down detailing down the front. Pair it with your favorite sunnies and sandals, and your one-and-done outfit is complete.

While joggers might be your current go-to for casual wear, they might not be the most comfortable option when the warmer weather hits. A pair of lightweight biker shorts could be the perfect solution. These Skechers shorts come from the brand's GOWALK WEAR line, so they're said to have a soft cotton feel, offer great stretch and provide all-day comfort.

If you've already RSVP'd to your fair share of summer weddings this year, we found just the dress to wear. This unique style features puff sleeves, a smocked design and ruffle details around the off-shoulder neckline and bottom hem.

"I love this shirt!" raved one five-star reviewer. "It is soft and very comfortable. I like that this is a little bit long and covers my hips a little. It's not too long, though. I ordered my usual size large and it fits perfect." Right now, you can grab select colors of this tee for under $10.

What do running errands, lounging around the house and working out all have in common? You don't have to change out of your leggings — if you have the right pair. The brand behind this two-pack yoga pant set tested multiple fabrics until finding the "very best" in comfort. They're also said to be squat-proof, moisture-wicking and versatile enough to wear on casual outings.

This wide-brim sun hat will add the finishing touch to any summer outfit. According to the brand, it can block up to 80 percent UVA/UVB rays, so you can lounge in the sun in comfort. The best part is that it's floppy and foldable, so you can pack it in your beach bag without fear of it splitting or falling apart.

Want to take your beachwear to the next level? Pair your floral one-piece or bold patterned bikini with a matching sarong. This four-pack comes with four different shades — yellow, white, blue and black — so there's something to match every style.

No closet is complete without a wrap dress, wouldn't you agree? This pale pink style features a crewneck, self-tie waist that creates a ruched design, and a figure-flattering silhouette. Grab it now for 30% off.

On super hot days when you're craving a breeze, try reaching for this yoga tank top. It's made with a crisscross back that opens slightly at the bottom and offers breathability and comfort, according to the brand.

