This under-the-radar section on Amazon has steep discounts on almost everything

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although Prime Day is still a couple months away, that's not stopping us from scouring Amazon's Deals section for the best and most affordable finds. While there's nothing better than stumbling upon an amazing markdown to add to your cart, there's nothing worse than just missing a major sale. Well, what if we told you there's a secret side to Amazon that offers discounts on hundreds of items that you can take advantage of every single day?

Amazon Outlet, a section of the site that promises "overstock items at under-budget prices," is the place your fellow online shoppers don't want you to know about. And with deals like quirky and cute AirPods cases for less than $9 and a set of five blue light-blocking glasses that come out to less than $1.50 per pair, who can blame them?

Where do these magical low prices come from? Amazon says the products in the outlet are a mixture of clearance markdowns and over-stocked inventory. Basically, their excess is our gain.

Our favorite place to search is the "Under $10" category, which is filled with steep discounts on literally everything. From $4 Apple Watch bands to half-price makeup brush sets, we rounded up the best 18 deals you can shop right now.

We usually go to the dollar store to buy these giant plastic hair claws, but a set of 12 colorful clips for less than $10 is likely a better deal than what most discount stores offer. Amazon reviewers say these hair accessories have a solid grip and are sturdy enough to not fall apart after a few uses.

Brighten up your space with unlimited colors with these LED light strips. They are Bluetooth compatible and can even sync with your music or microphone to create your own unique atmosphere. The remote control and batteries are included, so you don't have to wait to enhance your home decor.

Protect your eyes from excessive blue light exposure — and look good doing it — with these stylish reading glasses. If you work at a computer all day, you'll find these non-polarized frames useful for eliminating eye fatigue and strain, according to the brand. And you can't beat that $7 price for five pairs.

Elevate your accessory collection with these statement drop earrings. They're made from marbled resin and come in four different designs — with some going for as low as $7 — but we're loving the dreamy colors on this floral pattern.

If you're looking to upgrade your summer closet with some affordable basics, Amazon Outlet has you covered. Made from a blend of rayon and spandex, this casual short-sleeve tunic is made with comfort in mind. According to the brand, the shirt is lightweight, stretchy and soft to the touch.

Always stay hydrated with this inexpensive, portable water bottle. It's made from food-grade silicone that is foldable, making it great for on-the-go use. Not only is it designed to keep drinks cold while it's out in the sun, but Family Pro also says it is heat resistant and safe for holding hot beverages.

What's cooler than an Apple Watch? Styling it! Swap out your traditional rubber and silicone bands with one of these elastic nylon options. According to Yaxin, they're durable, soft and even washable. This bright, multicolored option is on sale for just $4, but there are plenty of other designs to choose from that go for less than $10.

If you haven't replaced your shower curtain liner in a while, take this Amazon Outlet deal as a sign to make the upgrade. This heavy-duty, nontoxic liner is said to be 100 percent waterproof and even has built-in bottom magnets to keep it in place and avoid messy water spills.

These intricate, hand-woven rope planters can add an elegant touch to your home space. You can hang these with your favorite potted plants inside for some boho chic decor or take them outside to spruce up your patio. The brand says their natural cotton makeup is durable as well as sunproof and wear-resistant.

Whether you've neglected your dirty makeup brushes for far too long or you're just ready to try something new, this marble-patterned set might be just what you need. You'll receive 10 brushes for the face and eyes — all made with natural synthetic bristles — as well as two sponges and a bag to store everything in. Right now, you can save 60% off, bringing the price down to less than $7.

Now that many of us are returning to the office, it's a good time to stock up on the essentials. Packing a lunch and storing it in a quality lunchbox can help you save money by avoiding ordering out each day. This insulated option is made from nontoxic materials that can keep your food fresh for hours, according to the brand. It's also designed to be foldable, tear-resistant and waterproof.

Staying in shape can be an expensive endeavor, especially when investing in gym equipment. Luckily for you, we found a unique tool that can give you a great workout — for less than $7. This cordless jump rope can help you strengthen your arms, abs, hips and legs, according to the brand. Instead of a rope that can painfully smack your ankles or tangle in your legs, this tool attaches two ball bearings to each end that are designed to make it feel like a regular jump rope exercise.

Accessorize your music listening experience with this adorable Sour Patch Kids AirPods case — a perfect addition to your tween's birthday gift pile. But with a price tag of less than $9, you might want to grab one for yourself, too!

Ask any mom, keeping up with kids' socks can be a full-time job! Thankfully, this 10-pack is less than $10 on Amazon Outlet right now. Stock up and worry less when you can't find those matches on laundry day.

Summer break may be around the corner, but that doesn't mean the learning stops. From summer reading lists to SAT prep courses, kids need schoolwork essentials all year round. Stock up on inexpensive school supplies on Amazon Outlet, like these AVERY highlighters priced at less than $8.

Tired of hearing kids complain that they're bored? This craft kit is less than $8 and comes with all the supplies your little ones need to paint and decorate their own birdhouse.

Big-time crafters can shop these acrylic paint markers for less than $9. The fine-point paint pens are fast-drying and can be used on everything from rocks to mugs to canvas.

Have visions of floating in the pool this summer? Make your dreams a reality with this super-affordable hammock-style pool float. It features neck and leg supports and a mesh seat — just what you need for all-day lounging.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!