22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

Most of us have probably spent a majority of the winter dreaming of warm-weather getaways. Now that spring is finally here, we’re ready to make those dreams a reality and book our next vacation.

Though they’re meant to be relaxing, all of the packing and preparation involved can sometimes make going on a trip feel stressful. So, we found travel essentials on Amazon to hopefully make it easier.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share some helpful beauty and fashion hacks you should know about, from a cooling eye balm to a flattering swimsuit that you won’t want to take off. She also broke down some innovative gadgets to make traveling easier on the 3rd hour of TODAY, including a scarf with secret storage pockets and a hack for your headphones if you’re traveling by plane.

Keep reading to discover all of the things you’re going to want in your suitcase before you take off.

Fashion finds to pack from Amazon

Is it really a vacation if you don't pack at least one swimsuit? This one piece option is wire-free and has removable bra cups so you can personalize the fit. This suit also features a tummy control mesh panel that matches the cross-over elastic shoulder straps for a chic look.

This modern slim fit design hits above the knee and comes in a variety of fun patterns ranging from floral prints to flamingos. These trunks are also designed to be quick drying so you don't have to sit in a wet, cold swimsuit.

This long linen dress is a stylish option that can easily go from a day to a nighttime look. Designed with a ruffle sleeve, pockets on both sides and an elastic waist, this dress can be worn out to dinner, to the beach and even while adventuring in a new city.

Perfect for sliding into a stuffed suitcase, this sandal can pair with anything from a dress to shorts and even a swimsuit coverup. The strap has a classic H-band design that is meant to provide a secure fit and a fashionable look.

Beauty on the go

If you want to have sun-kissed skin for your trip, these self tanning drops are a great way to get a tan — no sun required. This serum can be applied to both your body and face and even works with moisturizers, the brand says. The serum also comes in a small travel-sized bottle so you can take it with you on your trip.

This brightening eye balm has a formula that combines probiotic extracts and skin superfoods to achieve healthy and glowing skin, says the brand. The balm is designed to hydrate, cool and fill in fine lines in addition to improving the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

This rose option of the above balm has rosehip oil, a plant-based retinol alternative, and hydrating rosewater infused into the formula. This glowy product can also be used as a highlighter for your cheekbones, Cupid's bow and more.

Made with three built-in mesh pockets and four elastic bands, this cosmetic bag can keep your toiletries separated and organized. The foldable, portable and lightweight design makes it a great option to use both at home and while traveling. The bag is also machine washable for an easy clean.

Gadgets and tech for travel from Amazon

If you have ever run into the problem that you couldn't watch in-flight entertainment because you only had wireless headphones with you, this product is the solution you need. This device wirelessly transmits audio from any 3.5 audio jack to your wireless earbuds or headphones and has a battery life of more than 20 hours, according to the brand.

Staying hydrated while traveling is very important, and this collapsible water bottle just made it easier. Perfect for camping trips, commutes or stashing in your luggage, this bottle collapses down to an easily portable size. The cap screws together for a water tight seal and the bottle can be taken apart and put into the dishwasher.

If you are traveling somewhere cold this spring, this thermal phone pouch is perfect for keeping your phone protected despite cold temperatures. Using NASA spacesuit technology, this pouch insulates your device to extend battery life so it can be up to three times longer, says the brand. The pouch also protects your phone from drops, water and more.

This phone case uses a thermal barrier that reflects more than 90 percent of the sun's heat to help prevent your phone from overheating while still keeping it insulated to extend battery life in cold conditions. The brand says the case also absorbs shocks and impacts from drops and also acts as a place to store cash, credit cards and ID's.

Air travel must-haves

Securely store your phone, keys, ID's, passport and more in this infinity scarf that has two hidden pockets. This stylish scarf is great for keeping your valuable items close to you while traveling all while keeping your hands free.

Sleeping while traveling can be tough, but this twistable travel pillow works to improve comfort with its moldable design. Depending on your comfort, you can position the pillow to provide the support you need. The memory foam pillow is designed to cushion the body to relieve painful pressure points and help with relaxation.

Packing essentials

This set of packing cubes helps cut down on space used in your suitcase and makes organizing for trips a breeze. The double zippers on the cubes are designed to help compress clothes so you can fit more stuff, plus the handles make them easy to pull from backpacks or suitcases.

More bestselling travel must-haves from Amazon

It is essential to pack sunscreen when traveling, and this sheer option offers a universal tint to help leave skin with a subtle glow. The formula has three essential ceramides which work to help restore the skin's natural barrier and lock in moisture. This sunscreen can be used alone or under makeup as a tinted primer with SPF.

This floppy hat has a wide brim to offer UPF 50 sun protection so your face, neck and ears stay protected from harmful rays. Perfect for lounging by the pool or sitting on the beach, this hat also has an adjustable chin strap to hold it in place on windy days and is foldable for easy packing.

This straw sun hat is a Shop TODAY fan-favorite and is perfect for traveling. The hat is deigned so it can be folded easily for packing purposes. The material is comfortable and breathable, plus the hat is available in 19 different colors, so you can choose and option that matches your style.

This highly-rated coverup is a great option to bring to your next beach getaway. While a black cover-up is classic, this design also comes in 33 different colors and patterns, so you can coordinate with each of your swimsuits if you wanted.

This three-in-one charging station can be folded for easy storage and uses magnetic attraction to make sure devices do not slip off. This charging station can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, so you don't have to worry about carrying separate chargers for each device. It also works with Android, according to the brand.

While traveling you might want to keep your passport and COVID-19 vaccination card together, so why not get a handy holder? Made with water-resistant faux leather, this durable card holder is easy to clean and perfect for keeping your important documents safe, according to the brand.

Avoid overweight bag fees by weighing your luggage at home. This scale is built for travel, so its compact size will not add too much weight to your luggage.

