26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

We're just one week away from the official start of summer! If you're like us, you've probably been dreaming of booking a trip since winter.

Though you probably won't forget to pack your sunscreen and your go-to tops for your getaway, there are a few other travel essentials that deserve a spot in your suitcase — and we found them all on Amazon.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some useful finds that can help make traveling easier, including trendy joggers that you can wear on the plane and a packable duffel bag you can use as a last-minute carry-on if you accidentally overpack.

Keep reading to discover all of the things you’re going to want in your suitcase before you take off.

Amazon travel essentials seen on TODAY

The shoes that you wear on an everyday basis are dirtier than you think; they shouldn't be mingling with the clean clothes that you are packing for your in your bag. This compact shoe bag can hold up to three pairs of shoes and is made from a water-resistant fabric, too. You can use the larger compartment to store your comfortable sneakers and keep two pairs of sandals in the smaller compartments.

Running around the airport or the train station while carrying your phone, wallet, boarding pass and a cup of coffee can feel like a lot to juggle — that's where this smart caddy comes in. It attaches right to the handle of your suitcase and has two pockets large enough to store coffee cups, but you can use it to hold any of the loose items you need on-hand. It's a convenient find that makes a great gift for anyone who loves to travel or is always on the go!

Editor's Note: Our original pick is low in stock, but we found another similar option below.

If you're not staying at a hotel, you might not have access to an iron or a steamer to keep your clothes wrinkle-free on your trip. Brach says this tiny steamer is convenient for packing and actually works! It can heat up in just around 30 seconds and operates on three temperature settings to work with different types of fabrics. It can hold enough water to steam or iron two pieces of clothing but will need to be plugged into an outlet, the brand says.

This mini iron is another affordable option that you can toss in your suitcase. It's lightweight, operates on different temperature settings and has a steam shot to press out wrinkles and creases.

This packable duffel bag can be easily stored inside your luggage to use as a carry-on for your return flight, but it is also small enough to count as a personal item on some airlines (you'll have to confirm with your particular airline, though). It's the No. 1 bestselling travel duffel bag on Amazon right now and comes in several different colors and patterns. If you're heading out for a short trip, it also serves as a convenient weekender bag.

Comfort is key when it comes to travel, and we think this pair of joggers checks all of the boxes. It has plenty of pockets to store everything you need to keep handy and a drawstring waist for an adjustable fit. Plus, the fabric has a lightweight feel for summer and is water-resistant, so it can help keep you dry if you get caught in the rain (though, Brach notes, it's not waterproof).

The lightweight joggers also come in a range of sizes and color options for men. You can find them in colors like black or khaki in sizes S-3XL. They feature the same convenient pockets and drawstring waist for a comfortable fit.

Sometimes, the accessories make the outfit. If you never travel without your favorite jewelry, this organizer can help keep your must-haves all in one place. It features two ring rolls, a grid for earrings and necklace clips, plus compartments to hold watches or other small accessories. It comes in three different sizes, so folks who travel light or heavy can find the perfect option.

Fashion finds to pack from Amazon

Is it really a vacation if you don't pack at least one swimsuit? This one-piece option is wire-free and has removable bra cups so you can personalize the fit. This suit also features a tummy control mesh panel that matches the cross-over elastic shoulder straps for a chic look.

This modern slim fit design hits above the knee and comes in a variety of fun patterns ranging from floral prints to flamingos. These trunks are also designed to be quick drying so you don't have to sit in a wet, cold swimsuit.

This long linen dress is a stylish option that can easily go from a day to a nighttime look. Designed with a ruffle sleeve, pockets on both sides and an elastic waist, this dress can be worn out to dinner, to the beach and even while adventuring in a new city.

Perfect for sliding into a stuffed suitcase, this sandal can pair with anything from a dress to shorts and even a swimsuit coverup. The strap has a classic H-band design that is meant to provide a secure fit and a fashionable look.

Made with three built-in mesh pockets and four elastic bands, this cosmetic bag can keep your toiletries separated and organized. The foldable, portable and lightweight design makes it a great option to use both at home and while traveling. The bag is also machine washable for an easy clean.

These drops can help you work on your glow before, during and after your vacation. They're also formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps to keep your skin hydrated while you're out and about.

This brightening eye balm has a formula that combines probiotic extracts and skin superfoods to achieve healthy and glowing skin, says the brand. The balm is designed to hydrate, cool and fill in fine lines in addition to improving the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

This rose option of the above balm has rosehip oil, a plant-based retinol alternative, and hydrating rosewater infused into the formula. This glowy product can also be used as a highlighter for your cheekbones, Cupid's bow and more.

Packing essentials from Amazon

Securely store your phone, keys, ID's, passport and more in this infinity scarf that has two hidden pockets. This stylish scarf is great for keeping your valuable items close to you while traveling all while keeping your hands free.

Sleeping while traveling can be tough, but this twistable travel pillow works to improve comfort with its moldable design. Depending on your comfort, you can position the pillow to provide the support you need. The memory foam pillow is designed to cushion the body to relieve painful pressure points and help with relaxation.

This set of packing cubes helps cut down on space used in your suitcase and makes organizing for trips a breeze. The double zippers on the cubes are designed to help compress clothes so you can fit more stuff, plus the handles make them easy to pull from backpacks or suitcases.

More bestselling travel must-haves from Amazon

If you have ever run into the problem that you couldn't watch in-flight entertainment because you only had wireless headphones with you, this product is the solution you need. This device wirelessly transmits audio from any 3.5 audio jack to your wireless earbuds or headphones and has a battery life of more than 20 hours, according to the brand.

Staying hydrated while traveling is very important, and this collapsible water bottle just made it easier. Perfect for camping trips, commutes or stashing in your luggage, this bottle collapses down to an easily portable size. The cap screws together for a water tight seal and the bottle can be taken apart and put into the dishwasher.

If you are traveling somewhere cold this spring, this thermal phone pouch is perfect for keeping your phone protected despite cold temperatures. Using NASA spacesuit technology, this pouch insulates your device to extend battery life so it can be up to three times longer, says the brand. The pouch also protects your phone from drops, water and more.

This phone case uses a thermal barrier that reflects more than 90 percent of the sun's heat to help prevent your phone from overheating while still keeping it insulated to extend battery life in cold conditions. The brand says the case also absorbs shocks and impacts from drops and also acts as a place to store cash, credit cards and ID's.

It is essential to pack sunscreen when traveling, and this sheer option offers a universal tint to help leave skin with a subtle glow. The formula has three essential ceramides which work to help restore the skin's natural barrier and lock in moisture. This sunscreen can be used alone or under makeup as a tinted primer with SPF.

This floppy hat has a wide brim to offer UPF 50 sun protection so your face, neck and ears stay protected from harmful rays. Perfect for lounging by the pool or sitting on the beach, this hat also has an adjustable chin strap to hold it in place on windy days and is foldable for easy packing.

This highly-rated coverup is a great option to bring to your next beach getaway. While a black cover-up is classic, this design also comes in 33 different colors and patterns, so you can coordinate with each of your swimsuits if you wanted.

This three-in-one charging station can be folded for easy storage and uses magnetic attraction to make sure devices do not slip off. This charging station can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, so you don't have to worry about carrying separate chargers for each device. It also works with Android, according to the brand.

Avoid overweight bag fees by weighing your luggage at home. This scale is built for travel, so its compact size will not add too much weight to your luggage.

