The benefits of compression socks for travel, work and more, according to experts

If you've ever noticed that your legs or feet feel swollen and uncomfortable during a long flight or after a day on your feet, you might benefit from adding a pair of compression socks to your closet.

According to experts, compression garments can have numerous benefits, ranging from helping with recovery after major surgery to alleviating some of the stiffness you might feel after a red-eye flight. But is there anyone in particular who can benefit from them? And is there a difference in the various options available?

We spoke with two experts, Dr. Kellen Scantlebury, physical therapist and founder of Fit Club NY, and Dr. Karena Wu, owner and clinical director of ActiveCare Physical Therapy, to get all the details.

What are compression garments?

"Compression gear is technically a tight sock or stocking," Wu said. "When someone uses compression gear, the whole point is to minimize or prevent fluid buildup in a body part."

When you stand or sit for a period of time, the fluid in your body moves down toward your legs, "because of gravity," Wu said. This can cause pressure, pain and uncomfortable swelling in your lower half.

"The basic science behind [compression gear] is helping improve blood flow and blood circulation," Scantlebury said. "That compression, or that constriction, actually helps assist with the fluid being pumped and moved throughout the system."

Scantlebury adds that this can be particularly helpful in medical cases where it's beneficial to reduce uncontrolled swelling. For those post-op or for those with lymphedema, swelling is common and compression garments are often recommended for recovery and to manage the discomfort. Those feeling the effects of swelling from long periods of travel or from working on their feet all day, compression socks can provide a bit of relief.

For the travelers, Scantlebury said that "a lot of people's feet swell up when they go on planes" due to the change in pressure. "So, simple compression socks are great to help control that swelling."

What are the different types of compression socks?

According to Wu, there are three main types of compression socks: Anti-embolism (typically reserved for medical use), graduated compression socks and general nonmedical support garments.

With graduated compression socks, the level of compression is greater at the foot (around your ankles or calves) with a looser fit at the end. This option provides more circulation and improvement in oxygen flow. "Which is great, because typically, distally — or further away from the heart — is where things pool, so I like those," Scantlebury said.

The nonmedical stockings are some of the most common ones you'd find from major retailers, Wu said. However, this style may provide lower levels of compression.

How is compression measured?

When looking at compression garments, you'll often see them labeled with measurements in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). "That's the metric for how much pressure is getting applied from the sock," Scantlebury said. You'll typically see anywhere between 20 to 60 mmHg. "Anyone with more severe swelling may want to give higher pressure gradients a try."

Can compression socks help improve performance?

Aside from their potential benefits for travelers, nurses and teachers (or anyone else who spends a lot of time on their feet), some people have also been interested in whether they can help performance for exercises or sports. While it may help with temperature regulation, many of the performance benefits are likely placebo, Scantlebury said. "They think they perform better, so for me, that's enough."

Compression socks and sleeves to try

If you're interested in trying them out, we rounded up five bestselling and reviewer-loved options that you can shop now.

One thing to keep in mind when considering the fit: "There should be no discomfort and no pain," Scantlebury said. "It should just feel snug and tight."

These bestselling compression socks are said to feature graduated compression, with pressure spanning from 20 to 30 mmHg. They come in multiple color combinations, ranging from black and pink to beige.

Bombas' comfortable socks are beloved by athletes and those who are always on-the-go. These compression socks from the brand have an average 4.4-star rating from more than 7,000 customer reviews. Designed to provide light pressure (15 to 20 mmHg), the brand says that they're great for traveling, running or for people who are on their feet all day.

This set comes with three pairs of 15 to 20 mmHg compression socks — and it's marked down to just $14 right now! The bestselling socks are designed with a special silver fiber, which the brand says aids in moisture and odor control.

If you're looking for something that will target swelling or discomfort specifically on your calves, these sleeves seem like a great choice. They have a non-slip cuff to help prevent them from sliding down during movement. For the best fit, the brand recommends referencing the size chart on the product listing.

"These socks are AMAZING!!" wrote one Amazon reviewer who said that they spend a lot of time on their feet (between five to 10 hours) for work. "Total game changer. My legs feel energized and relieved from the fatigue (without wearing them). They are a nice weight without making me hot and the Small fit perfectly. I have worn them under jeans, leggings and khaki style pants."

Is there anyone who shouldn't wear compression garments?

While they offer great benefits, compression socks aren't for everyone. Scantlebury said that he wouldn't recommend them for people with sensation issues. Also, those who are pregnant should consult with their doctor before trying.