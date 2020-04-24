Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Everyone could use a reliable pair of comfortable shoes. However, perhaps nobody needs them more than the medical professionals who are currently hard at work helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses spend most of their days on their feet, so they know more than a thing a two about the importance of comfort and durability when it comes to shoes. With this in mind, Shop TODAY asked nurses for the exact pairs they swear by to get them through long shifts.

From athletic sneakers to practical clogs, these are the best shoes for nurses, according to nurses!

Best shoes for nurses

These Hoka sneakers are designed to provide plenty of support, and that's largely thanks to its special molded footbed.

"Nurses are on their feet most of the day, so the Hoka sneaker provides great support for nurses with bad backs or plantar fasciitis, which is inflammation in your feet," Monique Goguen, a nurse based in Boston, told Shop TODAY.

The cushioned design comes in plenty of colors, and men's sizes are also available.

"Brooks sneakers are extremely supportive but also extremely comfortable," Goguen said. "Being on your feet for 12 hours a shift, comfort is so important."

The Brooks Levitate 2 are running sneakers, so they are designed with a runner's comfort in mind. They feature a removable cushioned footbed that provides support and also aids in shock absorption.

Joanna Cannata, a nurse from Knoxville, Tennessee, recommends Alegria shoes for comfort. These shoes were made for all-day wear, as the combination latex and cork footbed is intended to conform to the foot. The footbed can also be removed to insert custom orthotics, while the outsole is designed to help prevent slips and also guides the foot in the heel-to-toe motion.

“I use Asics. A lot of nurses I know wear tennis shoes for the support," nurse Katy Morgan told us. The Asics Gel-Challenger — which is also available in men's sizes — has a foam footbed, as well as two additional layers of foam under the heel that help to provide comfort and support. The mesh outer allows the foot to breathe, but also helps keep the foot sturdy and protected.

If you want comfort without sacrificing style, Dansko offers plenty of eye-catching colors to choose from.

"Danskos come in lots of fun patterns and since we wear scrubs, it’s one place to express your personality," said Debbie Jok, a nurse in Novi, Michigan.

Though Jok says most of her colleagues opt for clog-style designs, she prefers a nice pair of tennis shoes.

"My favorites are the Prince T-22 tennis shoes. They are light, breathable and have great ankle support,” Jok said.

These shock-absorbing shoes also come in men's sizes.

Audra Whitton, a nurse based in Chicago, says she recommends Dansko's sneakers if you're a fan of the popular brand but want something other than clogs. The outer material is waterproof, while the durable sole is slip-resistant to ensure safety.

Whitton also loves these New Balance sneakers, which are available in men's sizes too. She told us they've lasted her a surprisingly long time and "feel amazing." The foam midsole provides its soft yet supportive feel, while the mesh upper makes them breathable and therefore suitable for long days.

The Adidas Ultraboost line is known for its comfortable and cushiony insole — and they also happen to be fashion-forward.

"They’re one of the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned, especially at work when I’m on my feet for more than 12 hours a day, running around from room to room," registered nurse Ploy Limpraphanonta told us. "It also doesn’t hurt that I look stylish in them too!"

These chic yet supportive sneakers also come in men's sizes.

Several nurses recommended Crocs as an affordable shoe that is easy to clean. The brand's classic clog-style is a popular choice, and Crocs recently helped donate over 240,000 pairs to medical workers all over the country.

